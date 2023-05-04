Held on April 11, 2023
The proceedings, in their entirety, are on file and open for public inspection during regular working hours in the Auditor’s Office and are also posted on the Carlton County website at: co.carlton.mn.us
Present: Bodie, Brenner, Peterson, Proulx, and Zmyslony. Absent: None.
Proulx by Zmyslony all yea, approve the Agenda as amended.
Zmyslony by Proulx all yea, approve the Minutes of the March 27, 2023, Adjourned Board meeting.
Proulx by Zmyslony all yea, to approve reorganization of the Assessor’s office.
Proulx by Peterson all yea, to approve abatement of taxes on 06-065-0200 for taxes payable 2023 due to a valuation clerical error.
Zmyslony by Proulx all yea, to approve abatement of taxes on 45-058-3745 for taxes payable 2023 due to a valuation clerical error.
Zmyslony by Peterson all yea, to approve the Soil and Water Conservation District Nemadji Watershed second biennium budget request of $250,000.
Zmyslony by Peterson all yea, to approve the Soil and Water Conservation District request of mid-year budget request of $22,000 per year for three years for a .25 FTE position for the seeder rental program.
Peterson by Bodie all yea, to approve refilling a Fiscal Officer position in PH&HS.
Bodie by Zmyslony all yea, to approve refilling Financial Eligibility Specialist position in PH&HS.
Zoning provided information regarding Public Hearing being held May 3, 2023 for public comment on Carlton County Zoning Ordinance #27 changes.
Zmyslony by Bodie all yea, to accept rezoning request No. 523001, Kristopher Johnson to rezone property 98-010-0995 from the A-2 Agriculture/Rural Residential to the C-2 Highway Commercial.
Peterson by Zmyslony all yea, to approve reclassification of Mechanic I to Mechanic II in the Transportation Department.
Bodie by Proulx all yea, to set a Public Hearing on May 2, 2023, regarding road vacation and cartway designation on a portion of County State Aid Highway 8.
Bodie by Proulx all yea, to set a Public Hearing on May 2, 2023 regarding road vacation and cartway designation on a portion of County Road 107.
Bodie by Proulx all yea to set a Public Hearing on May 2, 2023 regarding use of the Transportation Sales and Use Tax and Vehicle Excise tax projects.
Zmyslony by Bodie all yea, to approve out of state travel for a staff member in the Sheriff’s Department to attend safety equipment training.
Peterson by Zmyslony all yea, to approve a Request for Proposal for the Jail Food Services due 10:00 a.m. April 28, 2023.
County Sheriff provided information regarding National Public Safety Telecommunications Week.
Proulx by Peterson all yea, to approve application to repurchase tax forfeited land from Mr. Nathan Leonard.
Bodie by Proulx all yea, to approve the Courthouse roof repair and replacement contract with Equity Builders and Construction Services, Inc for $261,250.
Proulx by Zmyslony all yea, votes to approve an employee longevity program.
Zmyslony by Proulx all yea, to approve the 2022 County Management Team Annual Report.
Proulx by Bodie all yea, to accept the expenditure listing for January 2023.
Bodie by Proulx all yea to accept the expenditure listing for February 2023.
Zmyslony by Peterson all yea, to approve the Election/Office Support Clerk Payroll grade change.
Bodie by Proulx all yea, to authorize County Coordinator to draft and send a letter of support to the Minnesota Board on Aging for equitable Intrastate Funding Formula for rural areas.
Bodie by Proulx all yea, that this meeting be adjourned.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on May 4, 2023)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.