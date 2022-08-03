Held on July 12, 2022
The proceedings, in their entirety, are on file and open for public inspection during regular working hours in the Auditor’s Office and are also posted on the Carlton County website at: co.carlton.mn.us
Held on July 12, 2022
The proceedings, in their entirety, are on file and open for public inspection during regular working hours in the Auditor’s Office and are also posted on the Carlton County website at: co.carlton.mn.us
Present: Bodie, Brenner, Peterson, and Thell.
Absent: Proulx.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, approve the Agenda as amended.
Thell by Brenner all yea, approve the Minutes of the June 27, 2022, Adjourned Board meeting.
Employee Service Awards were presented as follows:
10 Years Cameron Lundberg Property Management
10 Years David Hurst Property Management
Brenner by Thell all yea, to accept the Planning Commission’s recommendation and approve the following Re-zoning Request No. 522003 R-1 Recreation Residential Zoning District to the A-2 Agriculture/Rural Residential Zoning District PIN 63-022-4134 and 4135.
Thell by Bodie all yea, to accept the recommendation of the Carlton County Planning Commission and approve the following Interim Use Permit No. 422003 PID 39-030-1456 to grade and fill on a steep slope but outside of the shore impact zone.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to sign the Minnesota Department of Health detection and mitigation COVID-19 grant in the amount of $8,536.42.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, that the Carlton County Board of Commissioners accepts the Notification of Minnesota Department of Corrections approval letter dated July 1, 2022 to proceed with the proposed Justice Center design.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to approve and award bid package #2 for the Justice Center with Adolfson & Peterson Construction and American Structural Metals for $1,254,560.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to approve and award bid package #2 for the Justice Center with Adolfson & Peterson Construction and Veit and Company Inc. for $1,960,000.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to approve refilling a provisional Attorney position in the County Attorney’s office.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to accept the expenditure listing for May 2022.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve the adoption of Carlton County Interim Ordinance No. 37, Carlton County Cervid Farm Moratorium. The complete ordinance can be found at www.co.carlton.mn.us.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to approve a Special Board meeting on July 21, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at the County Transportation Building.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, that this meeting be adjourned.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on August 4. 2022)
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.