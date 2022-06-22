of Commissioners
ADJOURNED SESSION
Held on May 23, 2022
Present: Bodie, Brenner, Peterson, Proulx and Thell.
Absent: None
Proulx by Brenner all yea, to approve the Agenda as amended.
Thell by Bodie all yea, to approve the Minutes of the May 10th, 2022, Regular Board Meeting.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to approve plan presented by Human Resources for two staff to work out of class half time in the MH ACT program until new supervisor is hired.
Proulx by Brenner all yea, to approve a one-year extension to the agreement for Collection of Recyclable Materials with Cloquet Riverside Recycling.
The Land Commissioner presented results of the May 12, 2022 timber auction.
Brenner by Thell all yea, votes to advance Blackhoof Township a maximum of $50,000 to be paid back at a minimum of $10,000 per for year for the next five years for Olson Road project.
Thell by Proulx all yea, to approve the reappointment of JinYeene Neumann as the Carlton County Engineer, and approve entering into a 4 year Employment Contract.
Thell by Bodie all yea, votes to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Douglas County, WI for work on CSAH 4 at the state line.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to award project SAP 009-592-001 to Veit & Company, Inc. with bid of $316,814.60, contingent on approval of Eagle Township.
Proulx by Bodie all yea, to enter into agreement 1050587 on behalf of Eagle Township and with MnDOT for Local Road Improvement Program grant funds for Kingsley Road project in the amount of $316,814.60.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve an Individual Septic Treatment System Loan application by Shelia & Brian Butterfield (PIN 72-070-3870) in Skelton Township.
Proulx by Brenner all yea, to approve reassigning the Extension Soil Improvement GMC Sierra #3578 Vehicle to the Zoning Department.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to approve application for First Children’s Finance Rural Community Child Care Grant in the amount of $30,000 to support childcare slots.
Thell by Bodie all yea, to approve Minnesota Lawful Gambling Application for Exempt Permit (LG220) for the Blackhoof Firefighters Volunteer Association Riders for use at Blackhoof Fire Hall/Townhall on September 10, 2022.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, votes to approve Minnesota Lawful Gambling Application for Exempt Permit (LG220) for the Lakehead Harvest Reunion, Inc for use at Lakehead Harvest Reunion, 70 St. Louis River Rd on August 28, 2022.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to approve the Board Chair to sign the completed Project Labor Agreement (PLA) for the Justice Center project.
Thell by Brenner all yea, to appoint PFM Asset Management LLC, to manage investment of the funds generated by the bonds approved on December 14, 2021 and March 28, 2022.
Thell by Brenner all yea, that this meeting be adjourned.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on June 23, 2022)
