Held on December 27, 2022
Present: Bodie, Brenner, Peterson, and Thell.
Absent: Proulx.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, approve the Agenda as amended.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve the December 13, 2022, Minutes of the Regular meeting and December 19, 2022, Minutes of the Emergency meeting.
Visitor Jeff Dotseth, State Representative Elect.
Visitor Eric Braun thanked Commissioner Thell for his work on the green cemetery situation.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to approve purchase of services contract with Human Development Center for Rule 79 Adult and Children’s mental health case management.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to approve purchase of services contract with The Center for Alcohol and Drug Treatment for Detoxification Services.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to approve purchase of services contract with Northstar Community Services, LLC for Semi Independent Living Services
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to approve purchase of services contract with Legal Aid Services of Northeastern Minnesota for citizen legal services.
Brenner Thell all yea, to approve refilling the Office Manager position in the Zoning and Environmental Services Department.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve the appointment of Bonnie Peterson to the Carlton County Board of Adjustment.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, that up to $90,000 be transferred to the County Revenue Fund for reimbursement of unallocated expenses related to the operation of the Tax-Forfeited Fund for the year 2022, up to $70,000 for the purchase of 40 acres from Eagle Township, then 30% of the remaining receipts set aside for timber development; then 20% of the remaining receipts set aside and transferred to parks and recreation; then any balance remaining thereafter be apportioned as follows: county general fund, 40%; city or town, 20%; and school district, 40%.
Land Commissioner presented results of the second timber auction of 2022.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approves placing easements across Holyoke Township Parcels 48-020-0355, 48-020-0400, 48-020-0410, 48-020-0440, 48-020-0465, 48-020-1481, 48-020-1482 prior to potential repurchase or future sale.
Bodie by Thell all yea votes, to approve vacation carry over up to an extra forty hours above approved level for Transportation Department employees in MNPEA and 49ers unions due to snow emergency.
Brenner by Thell all yea, that the Commissioner of Transportation be appointed as Agent of Carlton County to accept as its agent, federal aid funds as set forth and contained in Agreement No. 1052129,
Brenner by Bodie all yea, award bid for SAP 009-599-030 (LOW), to Landwehr Construction, Inc.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to appoint Dylan Bridges and Steve VanKekerix to the Regional Advisory Committee, Dylan Bridges and Dawn Zeleznikar to the Owner and Operators Committee, Doug Rotta and Jason Maki to the Users Committee, and Commissioner Bodie and Sheriff Kelly Lake as alternate, as representative to the Emergency Communications Board.
Thell by Brenner all yea, to approve out of state travel for the Sheriff’s Office Deputy to attend the 2023 Lifesavers National Conference on Highway Safety Priorities April 2-4, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to approve carry over funds for taser replacement in the Sheriff’s Department up to $24,000.
County Sheriff provided a Memorandum of Appreciation from the Palm Beach County, FL Fire and Rescue for Emergency Management Director Marlyn Halvorson for the EMAC hurricane deployment in September 2022.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve Sheriff’s Department continuation in the Federal Law Enforcement Support Program administered through the State Homeland Security Emergency Management.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to authorize the Board Chair and County Auditor/Treasurer to sign and execute the end use agreement and other required paperwork for reimbursement of two million in State bonding grant awarded to Carlton County in 2020 for the Justice Center project.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to accept a letter from the Minnesota Department of Corrections providing approval for the County to proceed with the Justice Center project.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to approve carry over funds for the Sheriff’s Department for mobile equipment related the Enterprise agreement for vehicle purchases.
Thell by Brenner all yea, to approve carry over funds for the Community Come Together Grants.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to approve the issuance of 2023 Cigarette/Tobacco Licenses.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to appoint Benjamin Anderson of StraightLine Surveying, Inc. to serve as the Carlton County Surveyor for 2023.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve reducing the Community and Family Initiatives new support position from .8 to .6 FTE for 2023 budget and levy.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve the existing Extension Volunteer Services Coordinator/Horticulture Assistant to remain at .8 FTE for 2023 budget and levy.
Brenner Bodie all yea, to set the 2023 annual salary for County Commissioners at $25,624.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to set the 2023 annual salaries for Law Library at $10,000 and Weed Inspector at $5,799.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve a 2.75% cost of living wage increase for the year 2023 for all non-represented employees.
Bodie by Thell all yea, to set the 2023 annual salary for County Sheriff
At $131,352.
Peterson by Thell all yea, to set the 2023 annual salary for County Attorney at $144,227.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to set County Commissioner per diem payments of $60 (in-county) and $75 (out-ofcounty).
Bodie by Thell all yea, to pay per diems as follows:
$60 -- Human Services Advisory Committee (HSAC)
$60 -- Cooperative Extension Committee (CEC)
$60 -- Airport Commission
$60 -- Carlton County Economic Development Authority Committee (EDA)
$60 -- Recycling and Solid Waste Advisory Committee
$75 -- Board of Adjustment
$60 -- Water Plan Advisory Committee
$60 -- Planning Commission
$60 – Justice/Judicial Center Citizens Advisory Committee
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to set the maximum meal reimbursement rates in 2023 as follows: Breakfast $12, Lunch $17, Dinner $30 and mileage reimbursement for the year 2023 be set at the Federal reimbursement rate.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to approve the budgets for taxes payable in 2023.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, that there be and is hereby proposed to be levied on the taxable property of Carlton County the sum of $32,181,846 for the year 2023
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to accept the expenditure listing for November 2022.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve the budgets for Unorganized Townships for the year 2023.
Brenner by Thell all yea, that the Carlton County Board of Commissioners, does hereby levy for the year 2023 amounts on taxable property in unorganized townships.
Thell by Brenner all yea, that all elections to be held by Carlton County unorganized territories of Clear Creek, Corona, Progress, Red Clover, and Sawyer Townships will be conducted by mail ballot and that there will be no polling location within these respective unorganized territories other than the Carlton County Auditor’s Office.
Commissioner Thell was recognized for his outstanding service to Carlton County for the past four years.
Thell by Brenner all yea, that this meeting be adjourned.
