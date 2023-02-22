Held on January 23, 2023
Present: Bodie, Brenner, Peterson, Proulx, and Zmyslony. Absent: None.
Proulx by Bodie all yea, approve the Agenda as amended.
Zmyslony by Peterson all yea, to approve the January 3, 2023, Minutes of the Annual meeting.
Visitor Dan Reed, Automba Township, provided information on township initiative for broadband and internet access.
Zmyslony by Bodie all yea, to approve a purchase of service contract with Fond du Lac Reservation for Foster Care administrative and cost of care services.
Bodie by Peterson all yea, to approve a purchase of service contract with Human Development Center for Rule 79 Adult and Children’s mental health case management. at $226.21/month per client.
Bodie by Zmyslony all yea, County Board agrees to allocate opioid settlement funds from January 1 to December 31, 2023 as follows:
Treatment- D. Address the needs of Criminal Justice-involved persons $100,000
Prevention- G. Prevent Misuse of Opioids, H. Prevent Overdose Deaths and other Harms $51,000
Other Strategies J.Leadership, Planning, Coordination, and L.Research $30,000
Administrative Oversite- ten percent of funds received $20,000
Peterson by Bodie all yea, to approve out of state travel for two PH&HS employees to attend the 2023 American Academy of Suicidology Conference.
Peterson by Zmyslony all yea, to accept the Planning Commission’s recommendation and approve Minor Subdivision: No. 822030, Lindsay Lally 17-180-0121.
Bodie by Peterson all yea, to approve the issuance of garbage hauler licenses for mixed municipal solid waste, demolition waste and recycling.
Proulx by Peterson all yea, to Classify newly Tax-Forfeited parcels as Conservation: 48-020-0355, 0400, 0410, 0440, 0465, 1481, and 1482 or Non-Conservation: remaining parcels as listed on the December 9, 2022 Certificate of Forfeiture.
Proulx by Bodie all yea, to implement County State Aid Street Projects in 2023 with an advance for financing approved County State Aid Highway Project(s) of the County of Carlton in an amount up to $3,000,000.
Zmyslony Peterson all yea, to accept Commissioner of Transportation grant from the Minnesota State Transportation Fund for construction of Bridge No. 09J44.
Zmyslony Peterson all yea, to accept Commissioner of Transportation grant from the Minnesota State Transportation Fund for construction of Bridge No. 09J41.
The Auditor/Treasurer notified the Board of the Confession of Judgements (COJ) for payment of delinquent taxes on property.
Proulx by Zmyslony all yea, to accept the Helping America Vote Act phase 2 grant in the amount of $4,286.94.
Jail Administrator provided information on the Justice Center bid package #3 from Adolphson and Peterson Construction (A&P).
Proulx by Zmyslony all yea votes to approve a contract for services with Rex Laaksonen for matters related to Child in need of Protection or Services; Termination of Parental Rights; Long-Term Foster Care placement; and Transfer of Legal and Physical Custody.
Bodie by Proulx all yea, votes to endorses the efforts of the Community Supervision Work Group and urges the Legislature to pass a new funding formula and significant appropriation during the 2023 legislative session.
Zmyslony by Peterson all yea, to approve refilling one of two vacant Custodian positions in the Property Management Department and issue two promotions.
Proulx by Peterson all yea, to approve the Community and Family Initiatives Department to apply for a 2023-2024 United Way Community Investment Grant for the Jump Start for Kindergarten program.
Zmyslony by Proulx all yea,, to accept a $30,000 grant for Rural Child Care Innovation Program.
Discussion on strategies and efforts for informing State Legislators on fiscal needs for the Justice Center. Efforts to secure State bonding funds are in place and continue to move forward.
Bodie by Proulx all yea, that this meeting be adjourned.
