Held on March 27, 2023
The proceedings, in their entirety, are on file and open for public inspection during regular working hours in the Auditor’s Office and are also posted on the Carlton County website at: co.carlton.mn.us
Present: Bodie, Brenner, Peterson, and Zmyslony. Absent: Proulx
Zmyslony by Peterson all yea, approve the Agenda as amended.
Bodie by Zmyslony all yea, approve the minutes of the March 14, 2023, Regular Board Meeting.
Visitors via remote access to answer questions in regards to the Essentia Warehouse project in the Esko Business Park and the County acting as conduit for non- profit revenue bond borrower. Public Hearing on the matter is set for April 24, 2023 at 4:15 p.m.
Bodie by Peterson all yea, to approve public hearing to examine Essentia Health’s request the County to issue, its taxable and/or tax-exempt revenue bonds in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $51,000,000 for the purposes of the acquisition, construction and equipping of
an approximately 16,000 square foot outpatient clinic building with drive-through pharmacy to be located at 301 2nd Avenue NW in the City of Staples, Minnesota.
Zmyslony by Peterson all yea, to approve refilling a Social Worker-Adult Services in PH&HS.
Bodie by Zmyslony all yea, to approve out of state travel for a social worker in PH&HS to attend the 2023 National Association of Drug Court Professionals. Travel, meal, and lodging expenses will be reimbursed through state treatment court funds.
Zmyslony by Peterson all yea, to accept a two-year grant for $54,431 from Minnesota Department of Human Services to support Children’s Mental Health Respite Services.
Bodie by Zmyslony all yea to approve a Purchase of Service Contract with Recovery Alliance Duluth to provide opioid remediation in the amount of $100,000.
Zmyslony by Peterson all yea, to approve the 2023 Aquatic Invasive Species Budget and Plan in the amount of $96,550.00.
Bodie by Zmyslony all yea, to accept the $120,000 2021 Operation Stonegarden Grant.
The Auditor/Treasurer notified the Board of Confession of Judgements for payment of delinquent taxes on property:92-010-2773
Peterson by Zmyslony all yea, to approve the Specialty Minerals, Inc. contract with the Extension Soil Improvement Program.
Peterson by Zmyslony all yea, to approve the PotlatchDeltic contract with the Extension Soil Improvement Program.
Zmyslony by Peterson all yea, to approve application for a third round of funding from First Children’s Finance in Greater Minnesota with the Rural Child Care Innovation Program local project.
Bodie by Peterson all yea, to request that SF 2988 and HF 3103 be given a hearing as soon as possible and moved forward for inclusion into a 2023 Session Cash Capital Investment Bill to allow the July 31, 2023 Sunset date current jail and courthouse facilities be met.
Bodie by Zmyslony all yea, to approve funding for City of Carlton Ambulance service from Sawyer Township up to $10,909.23 for calendar 2024.
Discussion on State Legislative Session.
Bodie by Zmyslony all yea, that this meeting be adjourned.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on April 20, 2023)
