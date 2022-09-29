ADJOURNED SESSION
Held on August 22, 2022
The proceedings, in their entirety, are on file and open for public inspection during regular working hours in the Auditor's Office
Present: Bodie, Brenner, Peterson, Proulx and Thell.
Absent: None
Justice Center Ground Breaking Ceremony was held outside.
Proulx by Bodie all yea, to approve the Agenda as amended.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve the Minutes of the August 9th, 2022, Regular Board Meeting as amended.
Charles Pleski addressed the board in relation to Wisconsin County Road W.
Dr. Michael Carey, Superintendent Cloquet Schools addressed the board in relation to the foster care transportation contract agreement.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve refilling an ACT program assistant position in PH&HS due to retirement. Two month overlap of the position approved.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to approve an addendum to the Purchase of Service Contract with Lutheran Social Services for the youth shelter.
Thell by Brenner all yea, to approve staffing level change for the Transfer Station. Part-time Cashier/HHW Technician backup for emergencies through December 2022.
County Engineer gave a construction update on CSAH 3 (14th Street) in Cloquet and CSAH 4 and 5.
Bodie by Proulx all yea, to approve addition of a post-65 health insurance plan to the county benefit options.
County Attorney and Guest Bill Helwig addressed the board regarding a potential Power Substation Lease with Fond du Lac RBC.
Bodie by Proulx all yea, to approve a closed session at the end of the regular meeting to discuss labor negotiations.
Proulx by Bodie all yea, votes to approve the revised County Ballot Question for the November 2022 General Election as follows:
Header: How will the new Justice Center be paid for?
The new Carlton County Justice Center is being built. Shall Carlton County be authorized to pay for construction and financing costs through a county wide one-half percent (0.5%) local option sales and use tax? A yes vote means that the majority of the costs would be financed through the sales and use tax. A no vote means that the majority of the costs would be financed through property tax.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve refilling a License Clerk position in the Motor Vehicle department due to a transfer.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to urges our Federal representatives along with appropriate Wisconsin representatives in State and County government in exploring resolution with FEMA and Douglas County to move forward with the funding and reconstruction of the approaches to the Nemadji River Bridge on Douglas County WI County Road W and the opening of the vital Douglas County Highway that also serves Carlton County, MN residents.
Brenner by Proulx all yea, to approve a two-week extension to the payment of shift differential to affected Teamsters.
Meeting moved to closed session to discuss labor negotiations.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to close the closed session and return to the adjourned meeting.
Proulx by Brenner all yea, to approve the memorandum of understanding with Law Enforcement Labor Services, Inc. #502 for new hires to potentially receive accelerated vacation accrual for past experience.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, that this meeting be adjourned.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on September 29, 2022)
