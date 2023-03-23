Held on February 27, 2023
The proceedings, in their entirety, are on file and open for public inspection during regular working hours in the Auditor’s Office and are also posted on the Carlton County website at: co.carlton.mn.us
Present: Bodie, Brenner, Peterson, Proulx, and Zmyslony. Absent: None.
Bodie by Peterson all yea, approve the Agenda as amended.
Peterson by Zmyslony all yea, approve the minutes of the February 14, 2023, Regular Board Meeting.
Visitor Matt Arnold inquired about Pioneer Road potentially becoming a County road due to the new cemetery and increased traffic.
Visitors addressed the County Board regarding the Kettle River Maintenance Shop and appearance of it not being used. Citizen letter submitted for additional information. County Engineer provided information and an update on the circumstances.
Bodie by Peterson all yea, to approve PH&HS application for proposal for Community-Based Suicide Prevention through Minnesota Department of Health.
Proulx by Bodie all yea, to approve renew all leases managed by the Carlton County Land Department without an increase in rates.
Peterson by Bodie all yea, to establish an Agriculture Lease on Tax Forfeit parcel 57-010-0975.
Peterson by Bodie all yea, to approve completion of SAP 009-591-005/SP 0908-26 and final payment to Ulland Brothers, Inc. for $63,245.64.
Bodie by Proulx all yea, to approve completion of SAP 009-603-040 and final payment to Ulland Brothers, Inc. for $34,958.25.
Zmyslony by Proulx all yea, to approve a 2023-2024 Memorandum of Understanding for medical consultation and services with Dr. Kenneth Ripp for Public Health and Human Services and Jail Services and 911 Emergency Medical Dispatch program.
Bodie by Peterson all yea, to accept donation of $1,350 from Carlton Area Lions Club to Sheriff’s Office for protective equipment.
Peterson by Bodie all yea, to accept the biennial audit report of the Sheriff’s office body worn camera program from Rampart Defense LLC.
County Sheriff provided information from the Department of Corrections regarding the extension of the sunset for Jail operations to July 31, 2024.
Bodie by Zmyslony all yea. to approve the change order for increases in the amount of $758,640.91 for the construction costs of the Justice Center project. This amount is projected to be part of the contingency fund and not increase the overall project amount.
Bodie by Peterson all yea, to award the high-density storage bid for the Justice Center to Mid-America Business Systems.
Proulx by Zmyslony all yea, to approve a County letter of support for SCI Broadband’s application to the Minnesota Department of Economic Development for the Border to Border program. The County match will be up to $50,000 if the grant is awarded.
Zmyslony by Bodie all yea, to approve the County Attorney’s office to apply to the Northland Foundation for a Systems Change/Equity Work grant.
Peterson by Brenner all yea, to approve the budget planning schedule as presented.
Information was discussed about the Association of Minnesota Counties Legislative conference and the current legislative session.
Peterson by Bodie all yea, that this meeting be adjourned.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on March 23, 2023)
