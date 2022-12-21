Held on November 28, 2022
Present: Bodie, Peterson, Proulx, and Thell.
Absent: Brenner
Bodie by Proulx all yea, approve the Agenda as amended.
Thell by Proulx all yea, approve the Minutes of the November 8th, 2022, Regular Board meeting.
Melanie Bomier from Carlton County Soil and Water Conservation District presented information on the Upper Mississippi – Grand Rapids Watershed.
Bodie by Thell yea, to enter into an agreement with Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Itasca, and St. Louis to recognize the importance of partnerships to plan and implement protection and restoration efforts for the Mississippi River-Grand Rapids Watershed. The purpose of this Agreement is to collectively develop and adopt, as local government units, a coordinated watershed management plan for implementation.
Bodie by Peterson all yea, to table consideration of the Saint Louis River Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan to December 13th meeting.
Paul Mickelson addressed the County Board in regards to Loving Earth Memorial Gardens.
Commissioner Thell provided information and update on proposed letter to the Board of Loving Earth Memorial Gardens.
Proulx by Bodie to approve three PHHS medical assistance health plan contracts. Motion failed with Commissioner Proulx voting aye, and Commissioners Bodie, Peterson, and Thell voting nay.
Peterson by Bodie all yea, to table consideration of the MN DHS Grant for Children’s Mental Health Screening to the December 13th meeting.
Bodie by Thell all yea, to approve the renewal of agreement whereby Carlton County provides child support services on behalf of Cook County for 2023.
Thell by Proulx all yea, to approve refilling the Office Manager position in the Zoning and Environmental Services Department.
Thell by Bodie all yea, to approve one-year renewal of agreement for the removal, transportation, and disposal or recycling of hazardous materials and scrap metal from waste appliances with Afterlife Electronics.
Bodie by Thell all yea, to negotiate with the Eagle Town Board for potential purchase of the parcel 90-010-2260.
The County Land Commissioner provided an information update on the completed Aitkin-Carlton Forestland Bat Habitat Conservation Plan. The United States Fish and Wildlife Service issued the permit on November 21, 2022.
Bodie by Thell all yea, to authorize renewal of the Law Enforcement Contract whereby Carlton County will provide policing protection within the City of Carlton.
Proulx by Bodie all yea, to approve a contract for services with Matthew Miller from for matters related to Child in need of Protection or Services; Termination of Parental Rights; Long-Term Foster Care placement; and Transfer of Legal and Physical Custody.
Bodie by Thell all yea, to adopt the following resolution (22-105):
WHEREAS, in 2021, First Special Session, Chapter 14, Article 8, Section 3, (“Special Law”) allows Carlton County to pursue a local option sales and use tax.
WHEREAS, the Special Law is effective upon approval by a majority of the County Board, majority of voters during the 2022 General Election, and filing a certificate with the Minnesota Secretary of State, all in accordance with Minnesota Statutes, Section 645.021, Subd. 2 and 3; and
WHEREAS, the County Board has determined that it is in the best interests
the County and its residents to approve the Special Law.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Carlton County Board as follows:
1. That the Special Law is hereby approved in all respects.
2. That the County Auditor/Treasurer is authorized and directed to file with the Secretary of State a certified copy of this resolution and appropriate certificate in the form prescribed by the State Attorney General.
3. That the County staff are authorized and directed to take all actions necessary to implement the Special Law and bring before the County Board further proceedings as necessary in order to implement the Special Law.
Bodie by Thell all yea, to set a Public Hearing on December 13, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. at the Carlton County Transportation Building Meeting Room for input and comments regarding a proposed County Sales and Use Tax Ordinance.
Bodie by Thell all yea, this meeting be adjourned.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on December 22, 2022)
