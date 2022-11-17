The proceedings, in their entirety, are on file and open for public inspection during regular working hours in the Auditor’s Office and are also posted on the Carlton County website at: co.carlton.mn.us
Present: Bodie, Brenner, Peterson, Proulx, and Thell.
Absent: None
Brenner by Bodie all yea, approve the Agenda as amended.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to approve the Minutes of the October 11th, 2022, Regular Board meeting.
Four citizens opposing Loving Earth Memorial Gardens addressed the County Board.
Proulx by Brenner all yea, to approve refilling a Social Worker position in PH&HS.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to approve foster care transportation agreements with Esko and Carlton school districts.
Bodie by Thell all yea, to accept grant for $3,218.11 from MN DHS to support Adult Protection Services.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to approve the boilerplate lease agreement for Airport Hangars at the County Airports.
Brenner by Thell all yea, accept Agreement No. 1051175 for State Project No. A0902-67 at the Cloquet – Carlton County Airport.
Thell by Brenner all yea, award project SAP 009-606-037, for approach grading and Bridge No. 09535 to lowest bidder Redstone Construction, LLC contingent upon the City of Barnum’s approval.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, accept donation of $700.00 for the Sheriff’s Office K-9 program.
Bodie by Proulx all yea, acknowledge the receipt of the Minnesota Lawful Gambling Application to Conduct Excluded Bingo (LG240B) for the Sturgeon Lake Relief Association for use at Split Rock Star Club on November 18, 2022.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, that this meeting be adjourned.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on November 17, 2022)
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.