Barnum Public Schools ISD 91 School Board Seat Vacancy Feb 2, 2023

To be temporarily filled by appointment. For details on how to apply for consideration, go to: https://isd91.org/district/school-board-seat-vacancy/

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on February 2, 2023)
