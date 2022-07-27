BARNUM BID REQUESTS Jul 27, 2022 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ISD 91 Barnum Bid Requests for: Diesel Fuel, Snow Removal, Bread, Milk, Food Service Commodities. For details, go to isd91.org/District/Bid-Requests/ or call 218-389-6978 x1001.ISD 91 is an equal opportunity provider. (Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 28, 2022) You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMoose Lake history sinking slowly back into the dirtU of M Medical School receives grant from trust to provide AEDsMan arrested on multiple sexual assault chargesNormalynn JohnsonCounty hopes taxpayers approve half percent sales tax in NovemberNOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALECalls for law enforcement service drops slightlyPests, parasites, cause problems for beloved petsNurses travel from afar to Moose LakeKnow effects of extreme heat, who’s at risk and how to keep cool ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
