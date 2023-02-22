The following is the official summary of Ordinance No. 99, which was passed by the city Council on February 6, 2023.
A printed copy of this ordinance is available for inspection by any person at the office of the city clerk during normal business hours.
The ordinance regulating public nuisances within the City of Willow River contains the following provisions.
Section One defines public nuisance prohibition.
Section Two defines public nuisances affecting health.
Section Three defines public nuisances affecting morals and decency.
Section Four defines public nuisances affecting peace and safety.
Section Five instructs that it is the duty of city officials to enforce any provision of this ordinance within the jurisdiction of the city limits.
Section Six outlines the abatement process that will be followed by city officials when a violation is discovered including notice requirements and the abatement process the city officials shall follow. This article also addresses emergency procedures and summary enforcement situations along with authorization for immediate abatement in situations posing imminent and serious hazards to human life and safety.
Section Seven determines that the owner of the premises that the violation occurs on is personally liable for the cost of the abatement by the city and authorizes assessment of unpaid abatement costs.
Section Eight declares that a person convicted of violating this ordinance shall be guilty of a misdemeanor.
Section Nine provides that if a section of the ordinance is declared invalid, other provisions remain in place.
Section Ten establishes the effective date of the ordinance, which is the date of the publication of this summary ordinance.
Section Eleven approves this summary of the ordinance.
This summary was approved by the City Council of Willow River, Minnesota, on February 6, 2023.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on February 23, 2023)
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.