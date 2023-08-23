2023 Sewer Lining Project
City of Moose Lake
SEH No. MOOSL 172201
Notice is hereby given that Online Bids will be received by the City of Moose Lake until 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September, 7, 2023, via QuestCDN for the furnishing of all labor and material for the construction of the 2023 Sewer Lining Project.
The bid opening will be conducted via Microsoft Teams, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud:
Moose Lake 2023 Sewer Lining Bid Opening
Thursday, September, 7, 2023 10:00 AM – 10:30 AM (CDT)
Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone: https://bit.ly/47ROhea
Or call in (audio only)
872.242.7640 United States, Chicago Phone Conference ID: 460 121 871#
Any person monitoring the meeting remotely may be responsible for any documented costs. Message and data rates may apply.
Major quantities of the Work include:
8” Sanitary Sewer CIPP = 1,314 Lin. Ft.
Pre-Lining Clean & Televising = 1,314 Lin. Ft.
Manhole Lining = 48.9 Lin. Ft.
The Bidding Documents may be seen at the Issuing Office of SEH located at 418 West Superior Street, Suite 200 Duluth, MN 55801-0229, 218.279.3000.
The Bidding Documents may be viewed for no cost at http://www.sehinc.com by selecting the Project Bid Information link at the bottom of the page and the View Plans option from the menu at the top of the selected project page.
Digital image copies of the Bidding Documents are available at http://www.sehinc.com for a fee of $30. These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project from the “Project Bid Information” link and by entering eBidDocTM Number 8643097 on the SEARCH PROJECTS page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at 952.233.1632 or info@questcdn.com.
For this project, bids will ONLY be received electronically. Contractors submitting an electronic bid will be charged an additional $42 at the time of bid submission via the online electronic bid service QuestCDN.com. To access the electronic Bid Worksheet, download the project document and click the online bidding button at the top of the advertisement. Prospective bidders must be on the plan holders list through QuestCDN for bids to be accepted. Bids shall be completed according to the Bidding Requirements prepared by SEH dated August 23, 2023.
In addition to digital plans, paper copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from Docunet Corp. located at 2435 Xenium Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55441 (763.475.9600) for a fee of $100.
Bid security in the amount of 5 percent of the Bid must accompany each Bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.
A Contractor responding to these Bidding Documents must submit to the City/Owner a signed statement under oath by an owner or officer verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria in Minnesota Statutes, section 16C.285, subdivision 3.
This Work shall be subject to minimum wages and labor standards in accordance with State of Minnesota.
The City of Moose Lake reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract in the best interests of the City of Moose Lake.
Ellissa Owens
City Administrator
City of Moose Lake, MN
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on August 24, 31, 2023)
