December 13, 2022
High School Auditorium
The meeting was called to order at 6:30 p.m.
Pledge of Allegiance
Members Present: L. Bonneville, P. Coughlin, B. Dinger, S. Ferrin, J. Fuglestad, B. Schatz,
J. Unkelhaeuser and Superintendent Peel
Members Absent: None
Truth in Taxation Hearing - Laura Carlson, Business Manager, was present and addressed the District’s budget and local tax impact. There were no questions or comments from the public.
Approval of Agenda:
Motion by Schatz, seconded by Dinger, and unanimously carried to approve the agenda as written.
Chairperson’s Announcements:
A. The elementary classroom teachers met with the reading and math interventionists for mid-intervention data sharing and planning. The good news is that most students receiving intervention supports are making great gains in their ability to read with fluency and accuracy, as well as calculate, compute and understand math.
B. Congratulations to the following football players who were named to the All-District Team: Hayden Charboneau, Caden Sheff, Carlos Beckstrand, Ryan Manahan. Also to the following players who received All-District Honorable Mention honors: Jacob Liimatainen, Braden Parzy, Cole Laitinen. Additionally, Ryan Manahan was named as an Academic All-State Selection. Only 14 players across the state were selected for this award for Class A football due to their excellence in the classroom, in the community and on the field.
C. Community Education is helping make the holiday season merry and bright for the community by hosting a number of events, such as:
• their annual Holiday Play Performances, directed by Heather Carlson, on December 9 and 10, 2022, with a visit from Santa at the Saturday performance.
• recording the 25 days of Christmas Stories with community members, staff, and students reading Christmas stories to post on social media.
• sponsoring the second annual Winter Spirit Week with dress-up days, hot cocoa, and a door decorating contest the week of Dec. 12-16 at both schools.
• the annual Early Childhood Holiday Open House that includes snacks, crafts, books, and a visit from Santa.
D. Barnum High School was approved for a Green Schools Project grant in the amount of $2,000 for composting.
E. Public Participation - None
Reports:
A. Student Representative Hudson Kasberg was not present.
B. Elementary Principal Melisa Maxwell was present and reported.
C. High School Principal Jodi Fanth was present and reported.
D. Committee Updates by Jessica Unkelhaeuser for Policy and Beth Dinger for Community Ed Advisory
E. Superintendent Bill Peel was present, reported and recognized outgoing board members Paul Coughlin for his 12 years of service and Beth Schatz for her four years of service.
Consent Agenda:
Motion by Ferrin, seconded by Coughlin, and unanimously carried to approve the Consent Agenda as follows:
A. Approve the Action School Board Meeting Minutes, November 22, 2022.
B. Approve the Treasurer’s Report for November 2022.
C. Approve the November 2022 Accounts Payable totaling $275,634.48.
D. Approve the Certified Seniority List for FY23.
E. Approve the Non-Certified Seniority List for FY23.
F. Approve the Resolution Establishing Combined Polling Places for Multiple Precincts and Designating Hours During Which the Polling Places Will Remain Open for Voting for School District Elections Not Held on the Day of a Statewide Election.
G. Approve the 2022-2023 Contract for Early Childhood Programming for Students in Special Education between ISD 91 and Leaps & Bounds, Begindergarten, Little Steps and BeginderSteps.
H. Approve the 2022-2023 Contract for Early Childhood Programming for Students in Special Education between ISD 91 and Little B’s/School Readiness programs.
I. Approve the FY23 Services Agreement for the Transportation of Children and Youth in Foster Placement.
J. Approve the Carlton County Green Schools Project Grant Agreement.
K. Approve the resignation of Shelby Bonneville, Paraprofessional, One Act Play Director, Cheer Advisor, effective November 21, 2022.
L. Approve the hire of Kenneth Olsen and Katlyn Buell, Community Education Fellows through the Northland Foundation Age to Age Grant, effective November 1, 2022.
M. Approve the hire of Lindsey Calhoun, Paraprofessional, effective November 28, 2022.
N. Approve the hire of Jill Bailey, Paraprofessional, effective November 23, 2022.
O. Approve the hire of David Hurst, Girls Junior High Basketball Coach, effective 11/1/22.
P. Approve the hire of Matt Hosmer, Boys Junior High Basketball Coach, effective 11/1/22.
Q. Approve the hire of Mark Hirdler, Bus Driver, effective December 1, 2022.
R. Approve the hire of Jill Bailey, Cheer Advisor, effective November 30, 2022.
S. Approve the hire of Heather Carlson, One Act Play Advisor, for the 2022-2023 school year only.
T. Approve policies 101, 103, 501 and 516 as recommended by the Policy Committee.
U. Approve the Transportation job descriptions of Bus Driver and Transportation Supervisor.
Items for Individual Action and Discussion:
A. Motion by Dinger seconded by Coughlin and unanimously carried to approve the $200 donation from Mary Svendsgaard for Bomber Football.
B. Motion by Schatz seconded by Fuglestad and unanimously carried to approve a 12-week maternity leave for Alexandra Langhorst, Paraprofessional, beginning approximately February 13, 2023.
C. Motion by Fuglestad seconded by Schatz and unanimously carried to approve a one-year leave of absence for Alexandra Langhorst beginning immediately at the end of her 12-week maternity leave.
D. Motion by Coughlin seconded by Fuglestad and unanimously carried to approve the final 2023 levy in the amount of $1,028,914.69
E. Motion by Schatz seconded by Dinger and unanimously carried to approve the 2021-2022 World’s Best Workforce Report.
Future Meetings:
A. Reorganizational School Board Meeting, Tuesday, January 24, 2022, 6:00 p.m., High School Auditorium
B. Action School Board Meeting, Tuesday, January 24, 2022, 6:30 p.m., High School Auditorium
Adjournment:
Motion by Bonneville, seconded by Schatz, and unanimously carried to adjourn the meeting at 6:59 p.m.
Beth Schatz, School Board Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on December 29, 2022)
