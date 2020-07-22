FILING NOTICE
SILVER TOWNSHIP
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That an election will be held in Silver Township on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
Filing Notice: Notice is hereby given that Affidavit of Candidacy may be filed with the town clerk at his home (4191 Carlson Road, Moose Lake) between 8 a.m. July 28, 2020 through 5 p.m. August 11, 2020 for the following offices:
One Supervisor Seat A for a 4 year term
One Clerk for a 4 year term.
The filing fee is $2.00
Mark Carlson, Town Clerk
July 1, 2020 218-464-7043
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 16, 23, 30, 2020)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
SUMMONS
COURT FILES: 09-JV-20-22
09-JV-18-218
In Re: The Child/ren of:
Kelly Ann Fisher and Spencer David Eiffler, Sr. (10/08/1989)
TO: Spencer David Eiffler:
A Permanency Petition-Terminatin of Parental Rights was filed with the Court on February 2, 2020 alleging Child/ren in Need of Protection or Other Services. The Court has set September 8, 2020 at 10:15 a.m., as the date and time, at the Courthouse in Carlton, Minnesota, as the place, for a hearing to be held in the above-entitled matter.
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear before this
Court on that date at said hearing.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: That the hearing will be held for the purpose of determining whether permanent, physical and legal custody of the child/ren should be transferred in accordance with Minnesota law.
Failure to appear may result in a finding of contempt of the Court’s order to appear or the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of that person summoned or both.
Failure to appear may also result in the Court conducting the hearing in your absence and the hearing may result in an order granting the relief requested in the petition including an order to terminate your parental rights to the child/ren or an order transferring legal and physical rights of your child/ren to another adult.
If the Court finds that grounds exist for the petitions, the Court could determine that the child/ren is in need of protection or services and then order any services or other conditions deemed necessary to correct the conditions that lead to the child/ren protection finding.
These services and conditions could include but are not limited to foster care, transfer of custody or termination of parental rights.
In connection with these proceedings, you have the following rights:
1) To be represented by a lawyer at all stages of the proceedings. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you are entitled to have a lawyer appointed for you at county expense.
2) To introduce evidence at the hearing.
3) To cross examine witnesses testifying against the child/ren.
4) To inspect any report filed with the Court, and if it is admitted in evidence, to cross examine the preparer of such report.
5) To obtain a transcript of the proceedings, if you request that they be recorded.
6) To appeal decisions of the juvenile court.
7) To have subpoenas issued by the court on your behalf requiring the attendance and testimony of witnesses. except that a lawyer will automatically be appointed by the court to represent the child/ren, without regard to whether the child/ren and parents can afford to retain a lawyer. ready at the hearing. If you desire to be represented by a lawyer, but cannot afford the cost, you must immediately notify the court that you want an appointed lawyer.
Dated: July 7, 2020
Nicole Korby
Deputy Court Administrator
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 16,23,30, 2020)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICAL DISTRICT
SUMMONS
COURT FILES: 09-JY-20-34
09-JV-20-35
In Re: The Child/ren of:
Naomie Harris (02/25/1972)
Dean James Fredrick (05/08/1976)
TO: Dean James Fredrick:
A Transfer of Legal and Physical Custody Petition was filed with the Court on
February 20, 2020, alleging Child/ren in Need of Protection or Other Services. The Court has set April 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., as the date and time, at the Courthouse in Carlton, Minnesota, as the place, for a hearing to be held in the above-entitled matter.
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear before this
Court on that date at said hearing.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: That the hearing will be held for the purpose of determining whether permanent, physical and legal custody of the child/ren should be transferred in accordance with Minnesota law.
Failure to appear may result in a finding of contempt of the Court’s order to appear or the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of that person summoned or both.
Failure to appear may also result in the Court conducting the hearing in your absence and the hearing may result in an order granting the relief requested in the petition including an order to terminate your parental rights to the child/ren or an order transferring legal and physical rights of your child/ren to another adult.
If the Court finds that grounds exist for the petitions, the Court could determine that the child/ren is in need of protection or services and then order any services or other conditions deemed necessary to correct the conditions that lead to the child/ren protection finding.
These services and conditions could include but are not limited to foster care, transfer of custody or termination of parental rights.
In connection with these proceedings, you have the following rights: 1) To be represented by a lawyer at all stages of the proceedings. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you are entitled to have a lawyer appointed for you at county expense.
2) To introduce evidence at the hearing.
3) To cross examine witnesses testifying against the child/ren. 4) To inspect any report filed with the Court, and if it is admitted in evidence, to cross examine the preparer of such report.
5) To obtain a transcript of the proceedings, if you request that they be recorded.
6) To appeal decisions of the juvenile court. 7) To have subpoenas issued by the court on your behalf requiring the attendance and testimony of witnesses.
The child/ren has the same rights in connection with the proceedings that you do except that a lawyer will automatically be appointed by the court to represent the child/ren, without regard to whether the child/ren and parents can afford to retain a lawyer.
If you desire to retain a lawyer, you should do so immediately, so you will be ready at the hearing. If you desire to be represented by a lawyer, but cannot afford the cost, you must immediately notify the court that you want an appointed lawyer.
Dated: July 7, 2020
Nicole Korby
Deputy Court Administrator
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 16,23,30, 2020)
Public Hearing Notice
Carlton County Transportation Department will hold a public hearing on the proposed ADA Transition Plan.
As required by Title II of ADA, 28 CFR. Part 35 Sec. 35.105 and Sec. 35.150, Carlton County has conducted a self-evaluation of its facilities within public rights of way and has developed a Transition Plan detailing how the organization will ensure that all of those facilities are accessible to all individuals.
When: Monday, July 27, 2020 at 4:30 p.m.
Where: Carlton County Transportation Building
1630 County Road 61
Carlton, MN 55718
If you have any questions or are unavailable to attend the public hearing, please feel free to submit your questions and comments by Friday, July 24, 2020 to be included with the comments received at the hearing. You may submit questions and comments, in writing, to JinYeene Neumann, County Engineer, at jneumann@co.carlton.mn.us or by mail to 1630 County Road 61, Carlton, MN 55718.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 9, 16, 23, 2020)
NOTICE OF ELECTION
CITY OF BARNUM RESIDENTS
AFFIDAVIT OF CANDIDACY
NOTICE OF FILING FOR THE 2020 GENERAL ELECTION
To the Electors of the City of Barnum, County of Carlton, State of Minnesota:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That a General Election will be held Tuesday, the 3rd day of November 2020 by mail ballot for the purposes of electing candidates for the following offices:
Council Members, Two (2) Seats - Four Year Terms
AFFIDAVITS OF CANDIDACY:
Affidavits of candidacy will be accepted beginning at 8:00 A.M. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 until 5:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Barnum City Office, 3842 Main Street, Barnum, Minnesota.
Filing fee of $2.00 is due at the time of filing.
Bernadine L. Reed
City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 16, 23, 2020)
Notice to the Eligible Voters of Mahtowa Township
Mahtowa Township has one Supervisor position and the Clerk position up for election on November 3, 2020. These are four year terms.
Supervisor opening is for Supervisor B position.
Filing opens July 28,2020 at 8:00 a.m. and closes August 11,2020 at 5:00 p.m.
Affidavits of Candidacy are available from the Town Clerk by calling 218-269-0932. The Clerk’s office will be open from 1-5 on August 11, 2020 at 2790 1st Street, Mahtowa, MN. James Haley, Township Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 16, 23, 2020)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
6th IN DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 09-PR-20-1006
In Re: Estate of:
Roland F. Kunze
Decedent,
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 13, 2020 at 8:40 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at 301 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, Minnesota 55718 for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the will of the decedent dated September 9, 2002, under Minn. Stat. 524.2-513 (“Will”), and for the appointment of Mary Lou Lundberg, whose address is 2052-190th Street, Kennedy, MN 56733, as personal representative of the estate of the decedent in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with this Court prior to or at the hearing. The mailing address for the Carlton County District Court is PO Box 190, 301 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, MN 55718. If proper and if no objections are filed, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. If you have an objections to his case, please contact Court Administration at (218) 726-2460 option #6 for further instructions as these hearings are currently held remotely due to the pandemic.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representaitve or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: 06/29/2020
Robert Macanlay
Judge of District Court
Amy Turnquist, Chelsea Opdahl, Deputy
Court Administrator
Roger C. Malm, Atty. License 66898
Brink Lawyers, P.A.
Attorneys for Petitioner
P.O. Box 790
Hallock, MN 56728
(218) 843-3686
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 16, 23, 2020)
AFFIDAVIT OF CANDIDACY
NOTICE OF FILING FOR THE 2020 GENERAL ELECTION
To the Electors of the Township of Atkinson, in the County of Carlton, State of Minnesota:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That an election will be held in all the Election Precincts of the above named Township on Tuesday, the 3rd day of November, 2020, for the purpose of electing candidates for the following office:
Township Supervisor Four (4) Year Term One (1) Seat
Filing of Affidavits of Candidacy for all Township Offices shall be at the Offices of the Township Clerk located at 2721 Hansen Road, Carlton, Minnesota 55718 from 8 a.m., July 28, 2020 until 5 p.m., August 11, 2020.
Dated July 13, 2020
Deborah A. Braye, Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 16, 23, 2020)
NOTICE OF ELECTION
BARNUM TOWNSHIP RESIDENTS
FILING NOTICE FOR THE 2020 GENERAL ELECTION
Notice is hereby given: that an election will be held for Barnum Township on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.
Notice is hereby given: that Affidavit of Candidacy may be filed with the Township Clerk at her home (3518 Pine Road N. Barnum) between 8am July 28th 2020 through 5pm August 11th, 2020 for the following offices:
One Township Supervisor for a 4 year term
One Township Clerk for a 4 year term
Filing fee of $2.00 is due at the time of filing.
Kristina Asperheim
Barnum Township Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 23, 30, 2020)
Carlton County Voters
Eligible voters who reasonably expect to be unable to go to their polling place on Election Day may vote by absentee ballot.
Absentee voting begins on June 26, 2020, Monday-Friday, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for Carlton County citizens who are eligible to vote by absentee ballot in the August 11, 2020 Primary Election. Additional hours for absentee voting will be on Saturday, August 8th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Monday, August 10th until 5 p.m.
Voters may make application to vote absentee by appearing in person, or online at https://mnvotes.org, or by contacting the following office:
All Carlton County Voters
Carlton County Auditor’s Office
301 Walnut Avenue
County Courthouse
Carlton, MN 55718
(218) 384-9130 or 1-800-862-3760
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 23, 30, 2020)
NOTICE TO THE ELECTORS
OF KALEVALA TOWNSHIP
Notice of filing for the 2020 General Election. Notice is hereby given that an election will be held by Mail Ballot in the township of Kalevala, on the 3rd Day of November, 2020 for the purpose of electing candidates for the following offices.
Supervisor, seat A, 4-year term, Supervisor, seat C, 4-year term, and township treasurer, 4-year term.
Filing of affidavits of candidacy for all township offices will be at the home of the township Clerk, at 5141 Cty Rd 6. Please call for an appointment at 218-380-0313.
Filing period is from 8 a.m. July 28, 2020 to 5 p.m. on August 11, 2020.
Howard Eskuri, Clerk
Kalevala Township
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 23, 2020)
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:February 2, 2004
MORTGAGOR: Michael V Martin and Tammy Sue Martin, husband and wife.
MORTGAGEE: Washington Mutual Bank, FA.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded February 11, 2004 Carlton County Recorder, Document No. 379622.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. Dated March 7, 2007 Recorded March 19, 2007, as Document No. A000408433. And thereafter assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee for the NRZ Pass-Through Trust V. Dated April 8, 2020 Recorded April 9, 2020, as Document No. A000491164.
TRANSACTION AGENT: NONE
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: NONE
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Washington Mutual Bank, FA
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 307 22nd Street, Cloquet, MN 55720
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 06-075-0220
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot Seven (7), Auditor’s Subdivision Number Six (6), subject to easements, covenants, restrictions and mineral reservations of record, if any. Carlton County, Minnesota
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:Carlton
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE:$88,000.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:$61,403.12
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE:Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on March 15, 2021, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:None
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: July 14, 2020
U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
164 - 20-004364 FC
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 23, 2020)
ADVERTISEMENT TO BID
The City of Barnum and Meyer Group Architecture will be taking bids for the Liquor Store / City Offices / Community Center Project until Wednesday, August 12, 2:00 PM bid date. Please submit bids to Barnum City Offices, 3842 Main Street, Barnum, MN 55707. Bid security shall be submitted with each bid in the amount of 5 percent of the bid amount. No bids may be withdrawn for a period of 60 days after opening of bids. Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities and irregularities. Bid Project: Project consists of a 9,038 SF one story Liquor Store, City Offices, and Community Center building, sitework, and landscaping. The City Offices and Community Center portions of the one story building shall contain a multipurpose room, kitchen, restrooms, storage, offices, a restroom, and records room. The Liquor Store and Bar portion of the one story building shall contain a liquor store, bar and restaurant, coolers N.I.C., kitchen, restrooms, storage, and office space. The building shall consist of a poured concrete foundation, wood framed walls, veneer masonry and fiber cement siding, pre-engineered wood trusses, and open web trussed roof with wood decking, nail base insulation, and asphalt shingles. The sitework shall consist of grubbing, excavation, site utilities, regrading, concrete sidewalks, and parking lot. The landscaping shall consist of soil prepping, and seeding. This project will be done while the existing Municipal Liquor Store maintains continuous operation until such time as the new building can be occupied and the existing building demolished (demolition by others). There will be a MANDATORY pre-bid meeting held at the Barnum City Offices, 3842 Main Street, Barnum, MN 55707 at 10:00AM CST on July 29, 2020. Meeting minutes compiled by Meyer Group Architecture and reviewed by attendees will be distributed via addendum. Online Procurement and Contracting Documents: Obtain access after Wednesday, July 15, 2020 by logging into Quest CDN, project number 6641625. Viewing Procurement and Contracting Documents: Examine after Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at these locations: 1.) Meyer Group Architecture, 306 West Superior St., Suite #1600, Duluth, MN 55802 2.) Local Builder’s Exchanges. Contact: Tim Meyer at Meyer Group Architecture, 218-727-1330.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 23, 30 August 6, 2020)
LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT
Notice is hereby given that the Carlton County Planning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, the 5th day of August, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. in the Carlton County Transportation Building at 1630 County Road 61, Carlton, MN for the purpose of considering the Conditional/Interim Use Permits listed below:
Conditional/Interim Use #420001Jeffrey and Sheri Herman
Lots 28 and 29 of Lee’s Chub Lake Subdivision in Section 23, Township 48 North, Range 17 West on Chub Lake in Twin Lakes Township. The property address is 1975 Lakeview Drive (PIN 81-270-0520 and 0500).
Nature of Request:Grading and filling in excess of 10 cubic yards (125-190 CY) on a steep slope but outside of the building setback to the ordinary high water level. The purpose of the project is for lake access.
Conditional/Interim Use #420002Douglas and Barb Omar DBA Omar’s Sand and Gravel
Part of the Southeast of the Southwest ¼; Part of the Southwest ¼ of the Southwest ¼, Northwest ¼ of the Southwest ¼, Northeast ¼ of the Southwest ¼ , Southwest ¼ of Northwest ¼, and Southeast ¼ of the Northwest ¼, all in Section 19, Township 48 North, Range 17 West in Twin Lakes Township. The property addresses are 2081 and 2083 Highway 61 (PIN 81-050-3730, 3710, 3700, 3690, 3670 and 3680).
Nature of Request:Pipe and contractor yard for equipment staging, material staging and parking, which includes vehicles and office trailers to support Enbridge Energy Line 3. This request relates to previously permitted Conditional Use Permits #408006 and 414008.
Conditional/Interim Use #420003Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa via proposed lease from Carlton County
Part of the North ½ of Section 11, and Part of the North ½ of Southwest ¼ in Section 11, Township 48 North, Range 17 West, lying south of railroad and lying north of State of MN DNR trail, in Twin Lakes Township. The property address is XXXX Highway 61 (PIN 81-030-2240).
Nature of Request:Construct and operate an electrical substation and associated electric transmission line. The transmission line will energized to 230/23 kV.
BY THE ORDER OF THE CARLTON COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION.
/s/ Jack Ezell
Planning Commission Chair
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 23, 2020)
SUMMARY OF THE APPROVED PROCEEDINGS OF THE
CARLTON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS ADJOURNED MEETING
HELD ON JUNE 9, 2020
The proceedings, in their entirety, are on file and open for public inspection during regular working hours in the Auditor’s Office and are also posted on the Carlton County website at: co.carlton.mn.us
Present: Brenner (by video), Bodie, Proulx, Thell, and Peterson. Absent: None.
The County Attorney stated that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the related peace time emergency declaration an in-person meeting was not practical or prudent and declared that necessary conditions were met for remote participation.
Proulx by Thell all yea, to approve the Agenda as amended.
Brenner by Proulx all yea, to approve the acceptance of a one-time, $3,500 grant from the Minnesota Department of Health.
Peterson by Thell all yea, to sell Tax Forfeited Lands under MS 282.01 to the City of Cromwell.
Peterson by Thell all yea, to approve an agreement with the City of Moose Lake City for Safe Routes to School through the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Proulx by Brenner, to sign a letter of support for the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa in pursuit of a dual language sign on Trunk Highway 21.
Brenner by Peterson all yea, to approve to enter into an agreement with the Commissioner of Transportation.
Proulx by Thell all yea, to enter into a cooperative agreement, and approve any amendments with St. Louis County and Itasca County.
Peterson by Brenner all yea, to pre-approve the award of the contracts on SP 009-608-032, 009-608-038, SP 009-608-039 conditional to the bids being 20% greater or less than the engineers estimates.
Proulx by Thell all yea, to enter into Joint Powers Agreements with the State of Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
Proulx by Peterson all yea, to implement County Absentee Ballot Boards for the Primary and General Elections.
Proulx by Peterson all yea, to implement County UOCAVA Ballot Boards for the Primary and General Elections.
Proulx by Peterson all yea, to implement County Mail Ballot Boards for the Primary and General Elections.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve entering into a contract with Michael Griebel.
Proulx by Bren all yea, to approve acceptance of the United Way Jump Start 4 Kindergarten grant for $11,550 for the period July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021.
Proulx by Peterson all yea, to approve updates to the Carlton County Change Order Policy and Requirements.
Proulx by Thell all yea, to approve a budget adjustment in the Information Technologies Office transferring $14,000 from Consulting Fees to Salaries Part Time.
Peterson by Thell all yea, to direct the Building Committee to identify options on how to most effectively manage approximately 264 acres of County owned land.
Proulx by Thell all yea, to approve fourteen 2020-2021 Liquor License Renewals.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve a contract for broadband mapping with GeoSystems for up to $5,000 to be paid by the Economic Development Office.
The County Board of Review for Unorganized Townships and County Board of Appeal and Equalization will be held June 15, 2020, at 4 p.m. at the Transportation Building and continued on June 22, 2020, if needed.
The County Engineer presented an update on the Barnum Maintenance Facility construction progess.
Thell by Peterson all yea, that this meeting be adjourned.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 23, 2020)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
SUMMONS
COURT FILE: 09-JV-20-62
In Re: The Child of:
Tamara R. Holmes, Richard C. Hearle, and Matthew L. Reynolds
TO: Tamra Holmes, Richard Hearle, and Matthew Reynolds:
A petition to Transfer Permanent Legal and Physical Custody was filed with the Court on 06/08/2020, alleging Child/ren in Need of Protection or Other Services. The Court has set September 8, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., as the date and time , at the Courthouse in Carlton, Minnesota, as the place, for a hearing to be held in the above-entitled matter.
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear before this Court on that date at said hearing.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: That the hearing will be held for the purpose of determining whether permanent, physical and legal custody of the child/ren should be transferred in accordance with Minnesota law.
Failure to appear may result in finding of contempt of the Court’s order to appear or the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of that person summoned or both.
Failure to appear may also result in the Court conducting the hearing in your absence and the hearing may result in an order granting the relief requested in the petition including an order to terminate your parental rights to the child/ren or an order transferring legal and physical rights of your child/ren to another adult.
If the Court finds that grounds exist for the petitions, the Court could determine that the child/ren is in need of protection or services and then order any services or other conditions deemed necessary to correct the conditions that lead to the child/ren protection finding.
These services and conditions could include but are not limited to foster care, transfer of custody or termination of parental rights.
In connection with these proceedings, you have the following rights: 1) To be represented by a lawyer at all stages of the proceedings. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you are entitled to have a lawyer appointed for you at county expense. 2) To introduce evidence at the hearing. 3) To cross examine witnesses testifying against the child/ren. 4) To inspect any report filed with the Court, and if it is admitted in evidence, to cross examine the preparer of such report. 5) To obtain a transcript of the proceedings, if you request that they be recorded.
6) To appeal decisions of the juvenile court. 7) To have subpoenas issued by the court on your behalf requiring the attendance and testimony of witnesses.
The child/ren has the same rights in connection with the proceedings that you do except that a lawyer will automatically be appointed by the court to represent the child/ren, without regard to weather the child/ren and parents can afford to retain a lawyer.
If you desire to retain a lawyer, you should do so immediately, so you will be ready at the hearing. If you desire to be represented by a lawyer, but cannot afford the cost, you must immediately notify the court that you want an appointed lawyer.
DATE: 7-16-2020
/s/ Nicole Korby
Deputy Court Administrator
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 23, 30, August 6, 2020)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICAL DISTRICT
SUMMONS
COURT FILES: 09-JY-20-34
In Re: The Child/ren of:
Naomie Harris (02/25/1972)
Dean James Fredrick (05/08/1976)
TO: Dean James Fredrick:
A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights was filed with the Court on February 20, 2020, alleging Child/ren in Need of Protection or Other Services. The Court has set August 25, 2020 at 1 p.m., as the date and time, at the Courthouse in Carlton, Minnesota, as the place, for a hearing to be held in the above-entitled matter.
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear before this Court on that date at said hearing.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: That the hearing will be held for the purpose of determining whether permanent, physical and legal custody of the child/ren should be transferred in accordance with Minnesota law.
Failure to appear may result in a finding of contempt of the Court’s order to appear or the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of that person summoned or both.
Failure to appear may also result in the Court conducting the hearing in your absence and the hearing may result in an order granting the relief requested in the petition including an order to terminate your parental rights to the child/ren or an order transferring legal and physical rights of your child/ren to another adult.
If the Court finds that grounds exist for the petitions, the Court could determine that the child/ren is in need of protection or services and then order any services or other conditions deemed necessary to correct the conditions that lead to the child/ren protection finding.
These services and conditions could include but are not limited to foster care, transfer of custody or termination of parental rights.
In connection with these proceedings, you have the following rights: 1) To be represented by a lawyer at all stages of the proceedings. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you are entitled to have a lawyer appointed for you at county expense. 2) To introduce evidence at the hearing. 3) To cross examine witnesses testifying against the child/ren. 4) To inspect any report filed with the Court, and if it is admitted in evidence, to cross examine the preparer of such report. 5) To obtain a transcript of the proceedings, if you request that they be recorded. 6) To appeal decisions of the juvenile court. 7) To have subpoenas issued by the court on your behalf requiring the attendance and testimony of witnesses.
The child/ren has the same rights in connection with the proceedings that you do except that a lawyer will automatically be appointed by the court to represent the child/ren, without regard to whether the child/ren and parents can afford to retain a lawyer.
If you desire to retain a lawyer, you should do so immediately, so you will be ready at the hearing. If you desire to be represented by a lawyer, but cannot afford the cost, you must immediately notify the court that you want an appointed lawyer.
Dated: July 7, 2020
Nicole Korby
Deputy Court Administrator
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July, 23, 30,August 6 2020)
SUMMARY OF THE APPROVED PROCEEDINGS OF THE
CARLTON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS ADJOURNED MEETING
HELD ON JUNE 22, 2020
The proceedings, in their entirety, are on file and open for public inspection during regular working hours in the Auditor’s Office and are also posted on the Carlton County website at: co.carlton.mn.us
Present: Brenner (by video), Bodie, Proulx, Thell, Peterson. Absent: None.
The County Attorney stated that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the related peace time emergency declaration an in-person meeting was not practical or prudent and declared that necessary conditions were met for remote participation.
Proulx by Thell all yea, to approve the Agenda as amended.
Brenner by Proulx all yea, to approve the Minutes of the May 26, 2020, adjourned meeting.
Charles Young presented information on the effects of the renaming of County Road 140 to County Road 13.
Melanie Bomier, Carlton Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), presented information on the Nemadji One Watershed, One Plan draft summary overview.
Thell by Proulx all yea, to suspend the adjourned meeting at 4:30 p.m. to consider public input on proposed changes to Soo Line Trail Ordinance #14.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to return to the adjourned meeting.
Peterson by Thell all yea, to enter into a Joint Powers Agreement with the State of Minnesota acting through its Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to cooperate and coordinate projects for wildlife habitat, public access, and public recreation on county managed tax forfeited lands.
Thell by Peterson all yea, to sell tax-forfeited property in the Township of Mahtowa.
Proulx by Thell all yea, to set a Public for input and comment on the Carlton County Transportation Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Transition Plan.
Brenner by Peterson all yea, approve final payment to Northland Constructors for bituminous surfacing, aggregate shouldering, and pavement markings for SAP 009-608-019 (Low).
Brenner by Peterson all yea, to approve a one-year temporary reorganization plan for the Transportation Department effective June 22, 2020.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve the appointment of Brianna Speldrich as a member of the Governor’s Council of Minnesota’s Coastal Program.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, except Proulx who voted nay to approve entering into a contract for services with Anthony Mancuso, for advice on space use in county buildings and the hiring of jail construction management and architect and engineer services.
Proulx by Brenner all yea, to approve the development by the County Coordinator’s office of a county-wide diversity plan with the inclusion of a diversity component in the County mission statement.
Brenner by Thell all yea, that the Carlton County Board of Commissioners certifies by resolution its acceptance of aid distributions from the Federal Coronavirus Relief Fund consistent with the requirement of the federal CARES Act.
Proulx by Peterson all yea, to approve the appointment of Leah Pykkonen to the Carlton County Human Services Advisory Committee.
The County Coordinator gave an update on the reopening of court offices and expected renovations within the County Courthouse.
Commissioners requested reports on the activity of various county committees.
Proulx by Brenner all yea, that this meeting be adjourned.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 23, 2020)
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 22, 2006
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $87,500.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Michael J. LaCentra and Lisa M. LaCentra, Husband and Wife
MORTGAGEE: Saxon Mortgage, Inc. D/B/A Saxon Home Mortgage
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: September 05, 2006 Carlton County Recorder
Document Number: A000404122
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas As Indenture Trustee For The Registered Holders Of Saxon Asset Securities Trust 2006-3 Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2006-3
Dated: December 09, 2016
Recorded: April 16, 2019 Carlton County Recorder
Document Number: A000485397
Transaction Agent: Not Applicable
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable
Lender or Broker: Saxon Mortgage, Inc. D/B/A Saxon Home Mortgage
Residential Mortgage Servicer: PHH Mortgage Corporation
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton
Property Address: 121 12th St, Cloquet, MN 55720-1830
Tax Parcel ID Number: 06-290-2360
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot Eight (8), Block Twelve (12), Northern Lumber Company’s Eastern Division of Cloquet, according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder, in and for Carlton County, Minnesota.
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $84,893.01
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave. 2nd Floor, Carlton, Minnesota 55718 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on January 28, 2021, or the next business day if January 28, 2021 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: June 08, 2020
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas As Indenture Trustee For The Registered Holders Of Saxon Asset Securities Trust 2006-3 Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2006-3
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd; Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 043669F01
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for July 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to September 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriff’s Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave. 2nd Floor, Carlton, Minnesota 55718 in said County and State.
DATED: July 06, 2020
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas As Indenture Trustee For The Registered Holders Of Saxon Asset Securities Trust 2006-3 Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2006-3
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee Of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd; Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 043669F01
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 23, 2020)
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF
THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY
LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That Default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: 10/30/2017
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $156,120.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Christopher L. Petite and Jessica L. Petite, husband and wife as joint tenants
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for North Shore Bank of Commerce
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: 11/03/2017 as Instrument No. A000477357 in the Office of the County Recorder in Carlton County, Minnesota.
The mortgage was assigned for value as follows:
Assignee: Citizens Bank, N.A.
Assignment dated: 12/13/2019
Assignment recorded: 12/19/2019
Assignment recording information: Instrument No. A000489742
All in the records of the County Recorder in Carlton County, Minnesota.
TAX PARCEL I.D. NO.: 06-050-0420
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lots 1 and 2, EXCEPTING therefrom the Southerly 53 feet of said Lot 2, both in Block 3 of COLBURN’S ADDITION TO CLOQUET, according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder, in and for Carlton County, Minnesota.
Abstract Property
STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 202 19th Street, Cloquet, MN 55720
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: North Shore Bank of Commerce
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Citizens Bank, N.A.
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE: $161,658.50 AS OF 03/03/2020.
THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes. Pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, the Mortgage will be foreclosed, and the mortgaged premises will be sold by the Sheriff of Carlton County, Minnesota at public auction as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 04/14/2020 at 10:00 am
PLACE OF SALE: Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, 317 Walnut Ave, Carlton, MN 55718 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said Mortgagor(s) or Mortgagor’s personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the mortgagor must vacate the mortgaged property by 11:59 p.m. on 10/14/2020, or the next business
day if 10/14/2020 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS THAT MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Publication to begin the week of: 02/09/2020- 02/15/2020
CITIZENS BANK NA f/k/a RBS CITIZENS NA, Mortgagee/Mortgagee Assignee
The Sayer Law Group, P.C., By Brian G. Sayer, Attorney for Mortgagee/Mortgagee Assignee
925 E 4th St., Waterloo, IA 50703
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT
The attached referenced sale scheduled for 04/14/2020 is hereby postponed until 06/16/2020 at
10:00 A.M. at the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, 317 Walnut Ave, Carlton, MN 55718. Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, the premises must be vacated by 11:59 p.m. on 12/16/2020 or the next business day if 12/16/2020 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Dated: 04/02/2020
CITIZENS BANK NA f/k/a RBS CITIZENS NA, Mortgagee/Mortgagee Assignee
The Sayer Law Group, P.C., By Brian G. Sayer, Attorney for Mortgagee/Mortgagee Assignee
925 E 4th St., Waterloo, IA 50703
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ANY INFORMATION
OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT
The attached referenced sale scheduled for 06/16/2020 is hereby postponed until 07/21/2020 at
10:00 A.M. at the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, 317 Walnut Ave, Carlton, MN 55718. Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, the premises must be vacated by 11:59 p.m. on 01/21/2021 or the next business day if 01/21/2021 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Dated: 06/17/2020
CITIZENS BANK NA f/k/a RBS
CITIZENS NA, Mortgagee/Mortgagee Assignee
The Sayer Law Group, P.C., By Brian G. Sayer, Attorney for Mortgagee/Mortgagee Assignee
925 E 4th St., Waterloo, IA 50703
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ANY INFORMATION
OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT
The attached referenced sale scheduled for 07/21/2020 is hereby postponed until 09/08/2020 at
10:00 A.M. at the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, 317 Walnut Ave, Carlton, MN 55718. Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, the premises must be vacated by 11:59 p.m. on 03/08/2021 or the next business day if 03/08/2021 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Dated: 07/17/2020
CITIZENS BANK NA f/k/a RBS CITIZENS NA, Mortgagee/Mortgagee Assignee
The Sayer Law Group, P.C., By Brian G. Sayer, Attorney for Mortgagee/Mortgagee Assignee
925 E 4th St., Waterloo, IA 50703
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ANY INFORMATION
OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 23, 2020)
NOTICE OF ELECTION
To the Electors of the Township of Blackhoof in the County of Carlton, State of Minnesota:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That an election will be held in all the Election Precincts of the above named Township on Tuesday, the 3rd day of November, 2020, for the purpose of nominating candidates for the following offices:
Township Supervisor - Four (4) Year Term
Township Clerk - Four (4) Year Term
Filing of Affidavits of Candidacy for all Township Offices shall be at the Office of the Township Clerk located at 2391 County Road 105, Barnum, Minnesota from 8:00 a.m., July 28th, 2020, until 5:00 p.m., August 11th, 2016. Please call 218-393-0399 to make an appointment.
Dated: July 14th, 2020
Clerk: Kimberly Carlson
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 23, 30, 2020)
AFFIDAVIT OF CANDIDACY
NOTICE OF FILING FOR THE 2020 GENERAL ELECTION
To the Electors of the City of Moose Lake in the County of Carlton, State of Minnesota:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That an election will be held in all the Election Precincts of the above names City on Tuesday, the 3rd of November, 2020, for the purpose of nominating candidates for the following offices:
Mayor: One (1) Seat – Two Year Term
Council Member: Two (2) Seats – Four Year Terms
Filing of Affidavits of Candidacy for all City Offices shall be at the Offices of the City Clerk located at 412 4th St, Moose Lake, MN 55767 from 8:00 a.m., July 28, 2020, until 5:00 p.m., August 11, 2020.
Filing fee of $2.00 is due at the time of filing.
Katie Bloom
City Administrator
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 23, 2020)
NOTICE OF ELECTION
CITY OF KETTLE RIVER RESIDENTS
AFFIDAVIT OF CANDIDACY
NOTICE OF FILING FOR THE 2020 GENERAL ELECTION
To the Electors of the City of Kettle River, County of Carlton, State of Minnesota:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That a General Election will be held Tuesday, the 3rd day of November 2020 by mail ballot for the purposes of electing candidates for the following offices:
Mayor: One (1) Seat – Two Year Term
Council Members: Two (2) Seats - Four Year Terms
One (1) Seat – Two Year Term to fill vacancy
AFFIDAVITS OF CANDIDACY:
Affidavits of candidacy will be accepted beginning at 8:00 A.M. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 until 5:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Kettle River City Hall, 3977 Main Street, Kettle River, Minnesota.
Filing fee of $2.00 is due at the time of filing.
Bernadine L. Reed
City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 16, 23, 2020)
Public Notice - Windemere Township Accuracy Test of the M100 & Automark Voting Machines
July 27th, 2020
Notice is hereby given by Windemere Township that a public accuracy test will be held of the township’s M100 and Automark voting machines that will be used to mark and count the ballots at the August 11th, 2020 Primary Election. This test will be held at 6 PM on Tuesday August 4th, 2020 at the Windemere town hall located at 91546 Military Road Sturgeon Lake, MN.
Scott Danelski,
Clerk Windemere Township
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 23, 2020)
NOTICE OF EXPIRATION OF REDEMPTION
State of MinnesotaKathryn Kortuem
Carlton CountyActing County Auditor/Treasurer
TO: ALL PERSONS WITH LEGAL INTEREST IN THE PARCELS OF REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE FOLLOWING NOTICE.
You are hereby notified that the parcels of real property described below and located in Carlton County, Minnesota, are subject to forfeiture to the State of Minnesota because of the nonpayment of delinquent property taxes, special assessments, penalties, interest, and costs levied on those parcels. The time for redemption from forfeiture expires if a redemption is not made by the later of (1) 60 days after service of this notice on all persons having an interest in the parcels or (2) December 1, 2020.
The following information is listed below: the names of the property owners, taxpayers, and interested parties who have filed their addresses under M.S. 276.041; the addresses of the parties at the election of the county auditor; the legal description and parcel identification number of each parcel; and the amount necessary to redeem a parcel as of the date listed below.
Names/AddressesDescription of PropertyAmount Due
COUILLARD, MARGARET06-005-1920 City of Cloquet $4043.81
ALLENS SUBD OF BLKS 63-74 & 89-98
PLAT: 5 LOT: 3 BLOCK: 98
\
GRABIAS-SCHWARTZ, CALYNE06-033-0120 City of Cloquet $5048.41
CASE MELVILLE/REARRANGMNT BLK 1 & 3
PLAT: 33 LOT: 4 BLOCK: 1
E 134 FT THEREOF
ANDREW GENEREAU CONSTRUCTION 06-045-5060 City of Cloquet $785.19
CITY OF CLOQUET ORIGINAL PLAT
PALMETTO PROPERTIES LLC PLAT: 45 LOT: 9 BLOCK: 40
E1/2
WAIT, GREGG K 06-060-1240 City of Cloquet $10799.49
CITY OF CLOQUET CO AUD SUBD NO 2
SEABURY, STEVEN W PLAT: 60 LOT: 40 BLOCK:
SUBJ TO EASE
LINDGREN, ROBERT D & AGNES C 06-100-0025 City of Cloquet $936.84
CITY OF CLOQUET CO AUD SUBD NO 31
PLAT: 100 LOT: 1A BLOCK: 2
W 100 FT
NORTH STAR AUCTION INC 06-110-1200 City of Cloquet $7087.11
CITY OF CLOQUET DIXONS ADDITION
PLAT: 110 LOT: 11 BLOCK: 4
DOCKET 205601
WAIT, GREGG K 06-145-0060 City of Cloquet $14329.78
CITY OF CLOQUET HIGHLAND PARK
PLAT: 145 LOT: 3 BLOCK: 1
/
WAIT, GREGG K 06-145-0080 City of Cloquet $2071.88
CITY OF CLOQUET HIGHLAND PARK
PLAT: 145 LOT: 4 BLOCK: 1
/
WAIT, GREGG K 06-145-0240 City of Cloquet $7459.86
CITY OF CLOQUET HIGHLAND PARK
PLAT: 145 LOT: 12 BLOCK: 1
DOCKET UR & 283030
FAIRBANKS, SHEILA J 06-160-0600 City of Cloquet $2557.63
CITY OF CLOQUET HUSEBYS ADDITION
PLAT: 160 LOT: BLOCK: 4
E 61 FT OF W 122 FT OF LOTS 1 2 3 EX S 12 FT
OF LOT 3
JOHNSON MARKETPLACE PROPERTIES, LLC 06-160-1100 City of Cloquet $6083.93
CITY OF CLOQUET HUSEBYS ADDITION
PLAT: 160 LOT: 1 BLOCK: 5
E1/2 DOCKET 302716
JOHNSON MARKETPLACE PROPERTIES, LLC 06-165-0980 City of Cloquet $3541.69
CITY OF CLOQUET INDUSTRIAL ADDITION
PLAT: 165 LOT: 5 BLOCK: 2
N 13.5 FT OF S 63.5 FT OF W 130 FT DOC 302716
JOHNSON MARKETPLACE PROPERTIES, LLC 06-165-1000 City of Cloquet $16798.70
CITY OF CLOQUET INDUSTRIAL ADDITION
PLAT: 165 LOT: 5 BLOCK: 2
W 130 FT OF N 63.5 FT DOC 302716
MOOSE, ANTHONY A 06-165-1240 City of Cloquet $5296.99
CITY OF CLOQUET INDUSTRIAL ADDITION
PLAT: 165 LOT: 8 BLOCK: 2
N 175 FT OF W1/2
WARREN, JASON 06-230-2300 City of Cloquet $5076.58
SECT: 23 TWP: 49 RGE:17 ACRES: .14
HEDLUND, TAMMY L CITY OF CLOQUET UNPLATTED
PLAT: 230 LOT BLOCK:
PT OF NE1/4 NW1/4 SE1/4 COM NE COR TH S 246
FT TO PT OF BEG TH S 100 FT TH W 62
FT TH N 100 FT TH E 62 FT TO BEG
REYNOLDS, ALEXANDREA N 06-320-0160 City of Cloquet $7388.68
CITY OF CLOQUET PARK ADDITION
PLAT: 320 LOT: 9 BLOCK: 1
SUBJ TO UTIL EASE
ANDREW GENEREAU CONSTRUCTION 06-385-0360 City of Cloquet $4828.67
CITY OF CLOQUET WHITES ADDITION
PALMETTO PROPERTIES LLC PLAT: 385 LOT: 4 BLOCK: 2
/
DOLZER, ROBERT R JR 06-510-1950 City of Cloquet $5496.18
SECT: 11 TWP: 49 RGE:17 ACRES: 9.86
CITY OF CLOQUET
PLAT: 510 LOT: BLOCK:
N1/2 S1/2 OF NW1/4 OF NE1/4 SUBJ TO HWY
33 EASE & EX ALL TH PT OF FOLL PARCEL LY
WITHIN N1/2 S1/2 OF NW1/4 OF NE1/4 DESC
AS PT OF NW1/4 OF NE1/4 COM AT NW COR TH S 01
DEG 11 MIN 04 SEC W 567.70 FT TO PT OF BEG
TH CONT S 01 DEG 11 MIN 04 SEC W 130 FT TH S 89
DEG 55 MIN 56 SEC E 300.49 FT TH N 03 DEG 10
04 SEC E 130.17 FT TH N 89 DEG 55 MIN 56
SEC W 305.00 FT TO PT OF BEG SUBJ TO HWY
33 EASE EX PT SHOWN AS PARCEL 217
ON MN DOT R/W PLAT NO 09-13
FOLLETT, DANIEL K & DENISE A 06-510-2950 City of Cloquet $317.06
SECT: 15 TWP: 49 RGE:17 ACRES: 8.75
CITY OF CLOQUET
PLAT: 510 LOT: BLOCK:
PT OF NE1/4 OF NW1/4 COM AT SE COR OF NE1/4
OF NW1/4 TH W 903 FT TH N 208.5 FT
TH W 417 FT TH N 208.5 FT TH E 903 FT TH
S 208.5 FT TH E 417 FT TH S 208.5 FT TO BEG
SHOGREN, TRAVIS L 15-750-0260 City of Carlton $412.91
CITY OF THOMSON SMITHS REARR BLK 21
PLAT: 750 LOT: 128 BLOCK:
DOCKET 242936
SHOGREN, TRAVIS L 15-750-0280 City of Carlton $412.91
CITY OF THOMSON SMITHS REARR BLK 21
PLAT: 750 LOT: 129 BLOCK:
DOCKET 242936
NEMADJI EARTH POTTERY CO INC 19-010-0980 City of Kettle River $467.51
CITY OF KETTLE RIVER ORIGINAL PLAT
PLAT: 10 LOT: 14 BLOCK: 3
DOCKET 193265 240184 244614 244881
INTERNATIONAL SNAPIT CORP 19-140-0037 City of Kettle River $20631.12
CITY OF KETTLE RIVER UNPLATTED
SECT: 9 TWP: 46 RGE:20 ACRES: .25
PLAT: 140 LOT: BLOCK:
PT OF OLD MPLS ST PAUL & SAULT STE MARIE
RAILROAD R/W IN W1/2 OF NE1/4 COM AT N1/4
COR OF N-S QTRLN A DIST OF 1281.68 FT TO
OLD CNTLN OF RAILROAD TH S 65 DEG 23 MIN 45
SEC E ALNG RAILROAD CNTRLN A DIST OF 43.99
FT TO E R/W LN OF S.T.H. NO 73 TH BRG S
ALONG R/W DIST OF 54.99 FT TO A LN 50 FT S
OF AND PAR WITH RAILROAD CNTRLN ACT PT OF
BEG TH S 65 DEG 23 MIN 45 SEC E ALNG PAR LN DIST
OF 183.45 FT TH S 24 DEG 36 MIN 15 SEC W DIST OF
110 FT TH N 65 DEG 23 MIN 45 SEC W DIST OF
133.08 FT TO E R/W LN OF S.T.H. NO 73 TH
BRG N ALG SAID R/W A DIST OF 120.99 FT TO
PT OF BEG SUBJ TO EASE
HUHTA, DEAN MICHAEL 19-200-0040 City of Kettle River $952.97
ADDITION A TO ODBERGS PLAT
PLAT: 200 LOT: 2 BLOCK: 1
DOCKET 288642
LIENO, TRAVIS & DAWN M 19-200-0510 City of Kettle River $1563.34
ADDITION A TO ODBERGS PLAT
PLAT: 200 LOT: BLOCK: 8
N1/2 OF LT 10 & ALL LT 9
JAUSS, JAMES A & SHARI L 21-010-7400 City of Moose Lake $26356.89
CITY OF MOOSE LAKE ORIGINAL PLAT
DONALD L BEAN REVOCABLE TRUST PLAT: 10 LOT: BLOCK: 45
LOTS 7 & 8 & N 20 FT OF ADJ VAC 3RD ST
JAUSS, JAMES A & SHARI L 21-010-9030 City of Moose Lake $25047.06
CITY OF MOOSE LAKE ORIGINAL PLAT
LORNA R BEAN REVOCABLE TRUST PLAT: 10 LOT: BLOCK: 59
LOTS 1 2 & 3 EX PT OF BLK 59 BEG AT NW COR
TH S 68.63 FT TH E 47.89 FT TH S 69 DEG 52 MIN
32 SEC E 77.1 FT TO E LN OF BLK 59 TH S
44 DEG 34 MIN 6 SEC W ALG E LN OF BLK 59
171.4 FT TO SRLY COR OF BLK 59 TH N
148.63 FT TO BEG & S 20 FT OF ADJ VAC 3RD ST
LOCKLING, HAROLD F 29-010-0200 City of Wright $216.09
CITY OF WRIGHT ORIGINAL PLAT
PLAT: 10 LOT: 1 BLOCK: 2
/
LOCKLING, HAROLD F 29-010-0220 City of Wright $565.34
CITY OF WRIGHT ORIGINAL PLAT
PLAT: 10 LOT: 2 BLOCK: 2
/
FAHRENDORFF, TAMMY J 29-200-1140 City of Wright $731.95
CITY OF WRIGHT PEASES PLAT
PLAT: 200 LOT: BLOCK: 6
LOTS 5 & 6
PETERSON, ERVIN E & SHIRLEY E 33-990-8262 Township of Atkinson $154.44
SECT: 32 TWP: 48 RGE:18 ACRES: 30.68
SEVERED MINERAL INTEREST
PLAT: 990 LOT: BLOCK:
1/2 MIN INT IN NE1/4 SW1/4 EX BEG NE COR TH
TH W ALG N LN 580 FT TH S ON LINE PAR TO E 40
LINE 700 FT TH E PAR TO N LINE 580 FT M/L TO
E LN OF 40 THN ALG E LINE TO BEG
PETERSON, ERVIN E & SHIRLEY E 33-990-8282 Township of Atkinson $174.79
SECT: 32 TWP: 48 RGE:18 ACRES:40.00
SEVERED MINERAL INTEREST
PLAT: 990 LOT: BLOCK:
1/2 MIN INT IN NW1/4 OF SW1/4
PETERSON, ERVIN E & SHIRLEY E 33-990-8621 Township of Atkinson $104.69
SECT: 33 TWP: 48 RGE:18 ACRES:10.00
SEVERED MINERAL INTEREST
PLAT: 990 LOT: BLOCK:
1/2 MIN INT IN N 330 FT OF NE1/4 OF SW1/4
MENDOZA, YOLANDA E 36-015-3110 Township of Automba $5833.59
SECT: 20 TWP: 47 RGE:21 ACRES: 40.00
TOWN OF AUTOMBA
PLAT: 15 LOT: BLOCK:
SE1/4 OF NE1/4 SUBJ TO RD EASE
NAYLOR, ROE K & DONNA M 36-033-4720 Township of Automba $1438.35
SECT: 29 TWP: 47 RGE:21 ACRES: 39.50
TOWN OF AUTOMBA
PLAT: 33 LOT: BLOCK:
SW1/4 SE1/4 EX BEG AT PT 104.5 FEET WEST
OF SE COR TH N 208.5 FT TH W 104.5 FT TH S
208.5 FT TH E 104.5 FT TO BEG
NAYLOR, ROE K & DONNA M 36-033-4740 Township of Automba $1390.62
SECT: 29 TWP: 47 RGE: 21 ACRES: 40.00
TOWN OF AUTOMBA
PLAT: 33 LOT: BLOCK:
SE1/4 SE1/4 DOCKET 176002
NAYLOR, MARION L 36-033-5310 Township of Automba $3863.18
SECT: 33 TWP: 47 RGE:21 ACRES: 32.88
NAYLOR, ROE K TOWN OF AUTOMBA
PLAT: 33 LOT: BLOCK:
NW1/4 NW1/4 EX RR R/W DOCKET 281503 307228
& EX PT LY S OR RR R/W
LEONARD, NATHAN A 39-012-3333 Township of Barnum $1062.57
SECT: 20 TWP: 46 RGE:18 ACRES: 10.00
TOWN OF BARNUM TOWNSHIP
PLAT: 12 LOT: BLOCK:
N1/2 N1/2 SW1/4 SE1/4
KEAY, PHILIP A R 45-036-1902 Township of Blackhoof $8287.32
SECT: 11 TWP: 47 RGE:17 ACRES: 10.00
TOWN OF BLACKHOOF
PLAT: 36 LOT: BLOCK:
N1/2 OF S1/2 OF SW1/4 OF SW1/4
OGILVIE, TIMOTHY & VIDA R 48-020-0665 Township of Holyoke $6688.55
SECT: 5 TWP: 46 RGE:16 ACRES:20.00
TOWN OF HOLYOKE
PLAT: 20 LOT: BLOCK:
E 330 FT OF W 3410 FT OF N1/2 OF SEC 5
SUBJ TO EASE
TRETTEL, SHERWOOD J & WENDY J 48-020-4700 Township of Holyoke $1341.62
SECT: 29 TWP: 46 RGE:16 ACRES: 12.80
TOWN OF HOLYOKE
PLAT: 20 LOT: BLOCK:
N1/2 OF NE1/4 OF NE1/4 EX WRLY 450 FT OF S
330 FT THEREOF & ERLY 450 FT OF N 330 FT OF
S1/2 OF NE1/4 OF NE1/4 EX W 700 FT OF N1/4 OF
NE1/4 OF NE1/4 EX W 450 FT OF S 330 FT
GOLEN, ROBERT C 60-026-1375 Township of Mahtowa$8576.42
SECT: 8 TWP: 47 RGE:18 ACRES: 1.61
TOWN OF MAHTOWA
PLAT: 26 LOT: BLOCK:
PT NE1/4 OF SE1/4 BEG AT PT ON QTR LN 16.5
FT W OF QTR POST BTWN SEC 8 & 9 TH S 100 FT TH S
42.25 DEG W 250 FT TH N 53 DEG W 208 FT TH N
38.5 DEG E 158 FT TO QTR LN TH E 222.8 FT
TO BEG & PT OF NE1/4 OF SE1/4 BEG AT PT
16.5 FT W & 100 FT S OF QTR CORN BTWN SEC 8 & 9 TH S
42.25 DEG W 250 FT TH N 62.50 DEG E 188.33
FT TO PT 100 FT S OF PT OF BEG TH N
100 FT TO PT OF BEG
PETERSON, ERVIN E & SHIRLEY E 60-990-0702 Township of Mahtowa $168.31
SECT: 5 TWP: 47 RGE:18 ACRES: 37.05
SEVERED MINERAL INTEREST
PLAT: 990 LOT: BLOCK:
1/2 MIN INTEREST IN FRAC NE1/4 NE1/4
PETERSON, ERVIN E & SHIRLEY E 60-990-0742 Township of Mahtowa $174.79
SECT: 5 TWP: 47 RGE:18 ACRES: 40.00
SEVERED MINERAL INTEREST
PLAT: 990 LOT: BLOCK:
1/2 MIN INT IN SE1/4 NE1/4
HILDRETH, BRAD 63-010-0115 Twnshp of Moose Lake $3750.23
SECT: 25 TWP: 46 RGE:18 ACRES: 20.00
TOWN OF MOOSE LAKE
PLAT: 10 LOT: BLOCK:
S1/2 OF SW1/4 OF SW1/4
LINE, LEON & MARIE 69-020-0004 Twp of Silver Brook $3672.11
SECT: 13 TWP: 48 RGE:16 ACRES: 11.77
TOWN OF SILVER BROOK
PLAT: 20 LOT: BLOCK:
PART OF NW1/4 OF SE1/4 & NE1/4 OF SW1/4 COMM
AT PT ON E R/W LN OF OLD HWY 23 WHICH IS 300
FT S OF N LN OF NW1/4 OF SE1/4 TH SW ALG E
R/W OF OLD HWY 23 A DIST OF 275 FT TO
PT OF BEG TH CONT S PAR TO W LN OF SD NW1/4 OF
SE1/4 75 FT TH E PAR TO N LN OF NW1/4
OF SE1/4 TO A PT 800 FT FROM E LN OF SD NW1/4 OF
SE1/4 TH S PAR TO W LN OF SD NW1/4 OF SE1/4
TO S LN OF NW1/4 OF SE1/4 TH W ALG S LN TO
SW CORN OF NW1/4 OF SE1/4 TH CONT W ALG S
LN TO PT 150 FT E OF E BDY LN OF MP&L EASE
TH NW PARL TO E BDY OF MP&L EASE TO PT ON S
R/W LN OF OLD HWY 23 R/W TH NELY ALG R/W TO
PT OF BEG & R/W OF OLD HWY 23 & WATERLINE EASE
RUOTSALAINEN, GARRY W 75-010-0810 Twnshp of Split Rock$1878.62
SECT: 6 TWP: 46 RGE:21 ACRES: 41.68
TOWN OF SPLIT ROCK
PLAT: 10 LOT: BLOCK:
NE1/4 NE1/4 GOVT LOT 1
DAVIS, RICKY H & JULIE A 78-020-2031 Township of Thomson$2012.85
SECT: 11 TWP: 49 RGE:16 ACRES: 2.73
TOWN OF THOMSON TOWNSHIP
PLAT: 20 LOT: BLOCK:
E1/2 OF NE1/4 OF NW1/4 OF NW1/4 EX N 427.5 FT
THEREOF & E 180 FT OF W1/2 OF NE1/4 NW1/4 OF
NW1/4 EX N 427.5 FT THEREOF
OLSEN, BRENT T & SONJA M 81-030-3392 Twnshp of Twin Lakes $9692.99
SECT: 17 TWP: 48 RGE:17 ACRES: 4.13
TOWN OF TWIN LAKES
PLAT: 30 LOT: BLOCK:
COM SW COR OF SEC 17 TH EASTERLY 33 FT TH
NRLY 887 FT TO BEG TH CONT N 416 FT TH
E 416 FT TH S 416 FT TH W 416 FT TO BEG
& COMM AT SW CORN TH E 33 FT TH N 1303 FT
TO ACT PT OF BEG TH E 416 FT TH N 17 FT M/L TO
N LN OF QTR TH W 416 FT TH S TO PT OF BEG
LAPLANTE, JOSEPH M 84-020-3110 Township of Wrenshall $3494.18
SECT: 19 TWP: 47 RGE:16 ACRES: 40.00
TOWN OF WRENSHALL
PLAT: 20 LOT: BLOCK:
NE1/4 SE1/4
LAPLANTE, JOSEPH M SR 84-020-3140 Township of Wrenshall $2509.87
SECT: 19 TWP: 47 RGE:16 ACRES: 13.34
TOWN OF WRENSHALL
PLAT: 20 LOT: BLOCK:
SE1/4 SE1/4 EX E1/3 THEREOF & EX W1/3 THEREOF
RICHARDS, WAYNE C & KAREN M 94-046-5050 Township of Progress $1014.72
SECT: 32 TWP: 49 RGE:19 ACRES: 40.00
TOWN OF PROGRESS
PLAT: 46 LOT: BLOCK:
SW1/4 OF SW1/4 SUBJ TO HWY 210 EASE
KLUM, ELIZABETH T 96-010-5480 Twnshp of Red Clover $4200.49
SECT: 35 TWP: 49 RGE:20 ACRES: 40.00
TOWN OF RED CLOVER
PLAT: 10 LOT: BLOCK:
NW1/4 OF NE1/4
WAIT, CLINTON A SR 98-010-0290 Township of Sawyer $7030.42
SECT: 2 TWP: 48 RGE:18 ACRES: 2.00
WAIT, GREGG K TOWN OF SAWYER
PLAT: 10 LOT: BLOCK:
PT OF SE1/4 NE1/4 COM SE COR TH W 416 FT TH
N 208 FT TH E 416 FT TH S 208 FT TO PT OF
BEG DOCKET 244620
FAILURE TO REDEEM THE LANDS PRIOR TO THE EXPIRATION OF REDEMPTION WILL RESULT IN THE LOSS OF
THE LAND AND FORFEITURE TO THE STATE OF MINNESOTA.
The amounts listed above must be paid to redeem if paid on or before July 31, 2020. Please contact the Carlton County Auditor/Treasurer’s Office to verify the amount due if paid after July 31, 2020.
Inquiries about the delinquent tax proceedings described above can be made to the Carlton County Auditor/Treasurer at the address listed below.
Witness my hand and official seal on this 1st day of July, 2020.
Kathryn Kortuem
Carlton County, Acting Auditor/Treasurer
Carlton County Courthouse
PO Box 130
Carlton, MN 55718
(218)384-9127; Fax 218)384-9116
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on Thursday, July 23 & 30, 2020)
NOTICE OF PRIMARY ELECTION
To the Voters of the County of Carlton:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That a Primary Election will be held in all election precincts located in Carlton County, on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, for nominating candidates for the following offices which are to be voted for at the General Election to be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. The polls for said election will be open at 7:00 a.m. and remain open to 8:00 p.m.
FEDERAL OFFICES
One United States Senator
One United States Representative for District Eight
COUNTY OFFICES
County Commissioner District 5
CITY OFFICES
Council Member for City of Cloquet Ward 5
This notice is provided pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 204B.34, subds. 1 & 3.
Kathryn Kortuem
Acting Carlton County Auditor/Treasurer
See the polling places listed below:
2020 CARLTON COUNTY PRECINCT POLL INFORMATION
The polls will be open in said Precinct, on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The polling place for all Mail Ballot Precincts will be the Carlton County Auditor’s Office, Courthouse, 301 Walnut Ave, Carlton, MN.
PRECINCT NAME & POLLING LOCATION
CITY OF CLOQUET W1 P3
Journey Christian Church, 1400 Washington Ave, Cloquet, MN
CITY OF CLOQUET W2 P4
Garfield School, 302 14th Street, Cloquet, MN
CITY OF CLOQUET W3 P5
Cloquet City Hall, 101 14th Street, Cloquet, MN
CITY OF CLOQUET W4 P6
Cloquet Armory, 801 Hwy 33 South, Cloquet, MN
CITY OF CLOQUET W5 P1
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 515 Skyline Blvd Cloquet, MN
CITY OF CLOQUET W5 P2
Fond du Lac Head Start, 33 University Rd, Cloquet, MN
CITY OF BARNUM
Mail Ballot Precinct
CITY OF CARLTON
Carlton Fire Hall, 100 4th Street North, Carlton
CITY OF CROMWELL
Mail Ballot Precinct
CITY OF KETTLE RIVER
Mail Ballot Precinct
CITY OF MOOSE LAKE
Moose Lake Civic & Community Center, 313 Elm, Moose Lake, MN
CITY OF SCANLON
Scanlon Community Center, 2801 Dewey Ave, Scanlon, MN
CITY OF WRENSHALL
Mail Ballot Precinct
CITY OF WRIGHT
Mail Ballot Precinct
TOWNSHIP OF ATKINSON
Carlton County Transportation Department, 1630 County Road 61, Carlton
TOWNSHIP OF AUTOMBA
Automba Town Hall, 6956 County Road 6, Kettle River
TOWNSHIP OF BARNUM
Barnum Fire Hall, 3842 Church Street, Barnum
TOWNSHIP OF BESEMAN
Mail Ballot Precinct
TOWNSHIP OF BLACKHOOF
Blackhoof Town Hall, 3148 County Road 5, Barnum
TOWNSHIP OF CLEAR CREEK
Mail Ballot Precinct
TOWNSHIP OF CORONA
Mail Ballot Precinct
TOWNSHIP OF EAGLE
Mail Ballot Precinct (NEW 2020)
TOWNSHIP OF HOLYOKE
Mail Ballot Precinct
TOWNSHIP OF KALEVALA
Mail Ballot Precinct
TOWNSHIP OF LAKEVIEW
Mail Ballot Precinct (NEW 2020)
TOWNSHIP OF MAHTOWA
Mail Ballot Precinct (NEW 2020)
TOWNSHIP OF MOOSE LAKE
Moose Lake Civic & Community Center, 313 Elm, Moose Lake
TOWNSHIP OF PERCH LAKE
Perch Lake Town Hall, 2779 Big Lake Road, Cloquet
TOWNSHIP OF PROGRESS
Mail Ballot Precinct
TOWNSHIP OF RED CLOVER
Mail Ballot Precinct
TOWNSHIP OF SAWYER
Mail Ballot Precinct
TOWNSHIP OF SILVER
Kettle River Snowmobile Club, 5585 County Road 12, Kettle River
TOWNSHIP OF SILVER BROOK
Mail Ballot Precinct (NEW 2020)
TOWNSHIP OF SKELTON
Skelton Town Hall, 3502 County Road 157 (Intersection of Little Road and County Road 157), Barnum
TOWNSHIP OF SPLIT ROCK
Mail Ballot Precinct
TOWNSHIP OF THOMSON
Thomson Town Hall, 25 East Harney Road, Esko
TOWNSHIP OF TWIN LAKES
Carlton County Transportation Building, 1630 County Road 61, Carlton
TOWNSHIP OF WRENSHALL
Mail Ballot Precinct
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 23, 2020)
