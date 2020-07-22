FILING NOTICE

SILVER TOWNSHIP

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That an election will be held in Silver Township on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Filing Notice: Notice is hereby given that Affidavit of Candidacy may be filed with the town clerk at his home (4191 Carlson Road, Moose Lake) between 8 a.m. July 28, 2020 through 5 p.m. August 11, 2020 for the following offices:

One Supervisor Seat A for a 4 year term

One Clerk for a 4 year term.

The filing fee is $2.00

Mark Carlson, Town Clerk

July 1, 2020                 218-464-7043

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 16, 23, 30, 2020)

STATE OF MINNESOTA 

COUNTY OF CARLTON

DISTRICT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

SUMMONS

COURT FILES: 09-JV-20-22

09-JV-18-218

In Re: The Child/ren of:

Kelly Ann Fisher and Spencer David Eiffler, Sr. (10/08/1989)

TO: Spencer David Eiffler:

A Permanency Petition-Terminatin of Parental Rights was filed with the Court on February 2, 2020 alleging Child/ren in Need of Protection or Other Services. The Court has set September 8, 2020 at 10:15 a.m., as the date and time, at the Courthouse in Carlton, Minnesota, as the place, for a hearing to be held in the above-entitled matter.

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear before this

Court on that date at said hearing.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: That the hearing will be held for the purpose of determining whether permanent, physical and legal custody of the child/ren should be transferred in accordance with Minnesota law.

Failure to appear may result in a finding of contempt of the Court’s order to appear or the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of that person summoned or both.

Failure to appear may also result in the Court conducting the hearing in your absence and the hearing may result in an order granting the relief requested in the petition including an order to terminate your parental rights to the child/ren or an order transferring legal and physical rights of your child/ren to another adult.

If the Court finds that grounds exist for the petitions, the Court could determine that the child/ren is in need of protection or services and then order any services or other conditions deemed necessary to correct the conditions that lead to the child/ren protection finding.

These services and conditions could include but are not limited to foster care, transfer of custody or termination of parental rights.

In connection with these proceedings, you have the following rights: 

1) To be represented by a lawyer at all stages of the proceedings. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you are entitled to have a lawyer appointed for you at county expense. 

2) To introduce evidence at the hearing. 

3) To cross examine witnesses testifying against the child/ren. 

4) To inspect any report filed with the Court, and if it is admitted in evidence, to cross examine the preparer of such report. 

5) To obtain a transcript of the proceedings, if you request that they be recorded.

6) To appeal decisions of the juvenile court. 

7) To have subpoenas issued by the court on your behalf requiring the attendance and testimony of witnesses. except that a lawyer will automatically be appointed by the court to represent the child/ren, without regard to whether the child/ren and parents can afford to retain a lawyer. ready at the hearing. If you desire to be represented by a lawyer, but cannot afford the cost, you must immediately notify the court that you want an appointed lawyer.

Dated: July 7, 2020  

Nicole Korby 

Deputy Court Administrator

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 16,23,30, 2020)

STATE OF MINNESOTA 

COUNTY OF CARLTON 

DISTRICT COURT

SIXTH JUDICAL DISTRICT 

SUMMONS

COURT FILES: 09-JY-20-34

09-JV-20-35

In Re: The Child/ren of: 

Naomie Harris (02/25/1972)

Dean James Fredrick (05/08/1976)

TO: Dean James Fredrick:

A Transfer of Legal and Physical Custody Petition was filed with the Court on

February 20, 2020, alleging Child/ren in Need of Protection or Other Services. The Court has set April 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., as the date and time, at the Courthouse in Carlton, Minnesota, as the place, for a hearing to be held in the above-entitled matter.

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear before this

Court on that date at said hearing.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: That the hearing will be held for the purpose of determining whether permanent, physical and legal custody of the child/ren should be transferred in accordance with Minnesota law.

Failure to appear may result in a finding of contempt of the Court’s order to appear or the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of that person summoned or both.

Failure to appear may also result in the Court conducting the hearing in your absence and the hearing may result in an order granting the relief requested in the petition including an order to terminate your parental rights to the child/ren or an order transferring legal and physical rights of your child/ren to another adult.

If the Court finds that grounds exist for the petitions, the Court could determine that the child/ren is in need of protection or services and then order any services or other conditions deemed necessary to correct the conditions that lead to the child/ren protection finding.

These services and conditions could include but are not limited to foster care, transfer of custody or termination of parental rights.

In connection with these proceedings, you have the following rights: 1) To be represented by a lawyer at all stages of the proceedings. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you are entitled to have a lawyer appointed for you at county expense. 

2) To introduce evidence at the hearing. 

3) To cross examine witnesses testifying against the child/ren. 4) To inspect any report filed with the Court, and if it is admitted in evidence, to cross examine the preparer of such report. 

5) To obtain a transcript of the proceedings, if you request that they be recorded.

6) To appeal decisions of the juvenile court. 7) To have subpoenas issued by the court on your behalf requiring the attendance and testimony of witnesses.

The child/ren has the same rights in connection with the proceedings that you do except that a lawyer will automatically be appointed by the court to represent the child/ren, without regard to whether the child/ren and parents can afford to retain a lawyer.

If you desire to retain a lawyer, you should do so immediately, so you will be ready at the hearing. If you desire to be represented by a lawyer, but cannot afford the cost, you must immediately notify the court that you want an appointed lawyer.

Dated: July 7, 2020  

Nicole Korby 

Deputy Court Administrator

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 16,23,30, 2020)

Public Hearing Notice

Carlton County Transportation Department will hold a public hearing on the proposed ADA Transition Plan.

As required by Title II of ADA, 28 CFR. Part 35 Sec. 35.105 and Sec. 35.150, Carlton County has conducted a self-evaluation of its facilities within public rights of way and has developed a Transition Plan detailing how the organization will ensure that all of those facilities are accessible to all individuals.

When:  Monday, July 27, 2020 at 4:30 p.m.

Where:  Carlton County Transportation Building

  1630 County Road 61

  Carlton, MN  55718

If you have any questions or are unavailable to attend the public hearing, please feel free to submit your questions and comments by Friday, July 24, 2020 to be included with the comments received at the hearing.  You may submit questions and comments, in writing, to JinYeene Neumann, County Engineer, at jneumann@co.carlton.mn.us or by mail to 1630 County Road 61, Carlton, MN 55718.

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 9, 16, 23, 2020)

NOTICE OF ELECTION

CITY OF BARNUM RESIDENTS

AFFIDAVIT OF CANDIDACY 

NOTICE OF FILING FOR THE 2020 GENERAL ELECTION

To the Electors of the City of Barnum, County of Carlton, State of Minnesota:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That a General Election will be held Tuesday, the 3rd day of November 2020 by mail ballot for the purposes of electing candidates for the following offices:

Council Members, Two (2) Seats - Four Year Terms

AFFIDAVITS OF CANDIDACY:

Affidavits of candidacy will be accepted beginning at 8:00 A.M. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 until 5:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Barnum City Office, 3842 Main Street, Barnum, Minnesota.  

Filing fee of $2.00 is due at the time of filing.

Bernadine L. Reed

City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 16, 23, 2020)

Notice to the Eligible Voters of Mahtowa Township

   Mahtowa Township has one Supervisor position and the Clerk position up for election on November 3, 2020. These are four year terms. 

Supervisor opening is for Supervisor B position.

Filing opens July 28,2020 at 8:00 a.m. and closes August 11,2020 at 5:00 p.m.  

Affidavits of Candidacy are available from the Town Clerk by calling 218-269-0932.  The Clerk’s office will be open from 1-5 on August 11, 2020 at 2790 1st Street, Mahtowa, MN.  James Haley, Township Clerk

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 16, 23, 2020)

STATE OF MINNESOTA  

COUNTY OF CARLTON  

6th IN DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 09-PR-20-1006

In Re: Estate of:

Roland F. Kunze

Decedent,

NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 13, 2020 at 8:40 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at 301 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, Minnesota 55718 for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the will of the decedent dated September 9, 2002, under Minn. Stat. 524.2-513 (“Will”), and for the appointment of Mary Lou Lundberg, whose address is 2052-190th Street, Kennedy, MN 56733, as personal representative of the estate of the decedent in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with this Court prior to or at the hearing. The mailing address for the Carlton County District Court is PO Box 190, 301 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, MN 55718. If proper and if no objections are filed, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. If you have an objections to his case, please contact Court Administration at (218) 726-2460 option #6 for further instructions as these hearings are currently held remotely due to the pandemic. 

Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representaitve or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: 06/29/2020

Robert Macanlay

Judge of District Court

Amy Turnquist, Chelsea Opdahl, Deputy

Court Administrator

Roger C. Malm, Atty. License 66898

Brink Lawyers, P.A.

Attorneys for Petitioner

P.O. Box 790

Hallock, MN 56728

(218) 843-3686

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 16, 23, 2020)

AFFIDAVIT OF CANDIDACY

NOTICE OF FILING FOR THE 2020 GENERAL ELECTION

To the Electors of the Township of Atkinson, in the County of Carlton, State of Minnesota:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That an election will be held in all the Election Precincts of the above named Township on Tuesday, the 3rd day of November, 2020, for the purpose of electing candidates for the following office:

Township Supervisor Four (4) Year Term One (1) Seat

Filing of Affidavits of Candidacy for all Township Offices shall be at the Offices of the Township Clerk located at 2721 Hansen Road, Carlton, Minnesota 55718 from 8 a.m., July 28, 2020 until 5 p.m., August 11, 2020.

Dated July 13, 2020 

Deborah A. Braye, Clerk

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 16, 23, 2020)

NOTICE OF ELECTION

BARNUM TOWNSHIP RESIDENTS

FILING NOTICE  FOR THE 2020 GENERAL ELECTION

Notice is hereby given: that an election will be held for Barnum Township on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Notice is hereby given: that Affidavit of Candidacy may be filed with the Township Clerk at her home (3518 Pine Road N. Barnum) between 8am July 28th 2020 through 5pm August 11th, 2020 for the following offices:

One Township Supervisor for a 4 year term

One Township Clerk for a 4 year term

Filing fee of $2.00 is due at the time of filing.

 Kristina Asperheim

Barnum Township Clerk

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 23, 30, 2020)

Carlton County Voters

Eligible voters who reasonably expect to be unable to go to their polling place on Election Day may vote by absentee ballot.  

Absentee voting begins on June 26, 2020, Monday-Friday, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for Carlton County citizens who are eligible to vote by absentee ballot in the August 11, 2020 Primary Election. Additional hours for absentee voting will be on Saturday, August 8th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Monday, August 10th until 5 p.m.

Voters may make application to vote absentee by appearing in person, or online at https://mnvotes.org, or by contacting the following office:

All Carlton County Voters

Carlton County Auditor’s Office

301 Walnut Avenue

County Courthouse

Carlton, MN 55718

(218) 384-9130 or 1-800-862-3760

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 23, 30, 2020)

NOTICE TO THE ELECTORS

OF KALEVALA TOWNSHIP

Notice of filing for the 2020 General Election. Notice is hereby given that an election will be held by Mail Ballot in the township of Kalevala, on the 3rd Day of November, 2020 for the purpose of electing candidates for the following offices.

Supervisor, seat A, 4-year term, Supervisor, seat C, 4-year term, and township treasurer, 4-year term.

Filing of affidavits of candidacy for all township offices will be at the home of the township Clerk, at 5141 Cty Rd 6. Please call for an appointment at 218-380-0313. 

Filing period is from 8 a.m. July 28, 2020 to 5 p.m. on August 11, 2020. 

Howard Eskuri, Clerk

Kalevala Township

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 23, 2020)

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:February 2, 2004

MORTGAGOR: Michael V Martin and Tammy Sue Martin, husband and wife.

MORTGAGEE: Washington Mutual Bank, FA.

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded February 11, 2004 Carlton County Recorder, Document No. 379622.

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:   Assigned to:  Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.  Dated March 7, 2007 Recorded March 19, 2007, as Document No. A000408433.  And thereafter assigned to:  U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee for the NRZ Pass-Through Trust V.   Dated April 8, 2020 Recorded April 9, 2020, as Document No. A000491164.            

TRANSACTION AGENT:  NONE

TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE:  NONE

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE:  Washington Mutual Bank, FA

RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER:  NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing

MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS:  307 22nd Street, Cloquet, MN 55720

TAX PARCEL I.D. #:  06-075-0220

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lot Seven (7), Auditor’s Subdivision Number Six (6), subject to easements, covenants, restrictions and mineral reservations of record, if any. Carlton County, Minnesota

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:Carlton

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE:$88,000.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:$61,403.12

That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:  September 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE:Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530

to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on March 15, 2021, unless that date falls on a weekend  or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:None

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”

Dated: July 14, 2020

U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee

Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.

Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

4500 Park Glen Road #300

Minneapolis, MN 55416

(952) 925-6888

164 - 20-004364 FC

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 23, 2020)

 ADVERTISEMENT TO BID 

The City of Barnum and Meyer Group Architecture will be taking bids for the Liquor Store / City Offices / Community Center Project until Wednesday, August 12, 2:00 PM bid date. Please submit bids to Barnum City Offices, 3842 Main Street, Barnum, MN 55707. Bid security shall be submitted with each bid in the amount of 5 percent of the bid amount. No bids may be withdrawn for a period of 60 days after opening of bids. Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities and irregularities. Bid Project: Project consists of a 9,038 SF one story Liquor Store, City Offices, and Community Center building, sitework, and landscaping. The City Offices and Community Center portions of the one story building shall contain a multipurpose room, kitchen, restrooms, storage, offices, a restroom, and records room. The Liquor Store and Bar portion of the one story building shall contain a liquor store, bar and restaurant, coolers N.I.C., kitchen, restrooms, storage, and office space. The building shall consist of a poured concrete foundation, wood framed walls, veneer masonry and fiber cement siding, pre-engineered wood trusses, and open web trussed roof with wood decking, nail base insulation, and asphalt shingles. The sitework shall consist of grubbing, excavation, site utilities, regrading, concrete sidewalks, and parking lot. The landscaping shall consist of soil prepping, and seeding. This project will be done while the existing Municipal Liquor Store maintains continuous operation until such time as the new building can be occupied and the existing building demolished (demolition by others). There will be a MANDATORY pre-bid meeting held at the Barnum City Offices, 3842 Main Street, Barnum, MN 55707 at 10:00AM CST on July 29, 2020. Meeting minutes compiled by Meyer Group Architecture and reviewed by attendees will be distributed via addendum. Online Procurement and Contracting Documents: Obtain access after Wednesday, July 15, 2020 by logging into Quest CDN, project number 6641625. Viewing Procurement and Contracting Documents:  Examine after Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at these locations: 1.) Meyer Group Architecture, 306 West Superior St., Suite #1600, Duluth, MN 55802 2.) Local Builder’s Exchanges. Contact: Tim Meyer at Meyer Group Architecture, 218-727-1330.

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 23, 30 August 6, 2020)

LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT

Notice is hereby given that the Carlton County Planning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, the 5th day of August, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. in the Carlton County Transportation Building at 1630 County Road 61, Carlton, MN for the purpose of considering the Conditional/Interim Use Permits listed below:

Conditional/Interim Use #420001Jeffrey and Sheri Herman

Lots 28 and 29 of Lee’s Chub Lake Subdivision in Section 23, Township 48 North, Range 17 West on Chub Lake in Twin Lakes Township.  The property address is 1975 Lakeview Drive (PIN 81-270-0520 and 0500).

Nature of Request:Grading and filling in excess of 10 cubic yards (125-190 CY) on a steep slope but outside of the building setback to the ordinary high water level.  The purpose of the project is for lake access.  

Conditional/Interim Use #420002Douglas and Barb Omar DBA Omar’s Sand and Gravel

Part of the Southeast of the Southwest ¼; Part of the Southwest ¼ of the Southwest ¼, Northwest ¼ of the Southwest ¼, Northeast ¼ of the Southwest ¼ , Southwest ¼ of Northwest ¼, and Southeast ¼ of the Northwest ¼, all in Section 19, Township 48 North, Range 17 West in Twin Lakes Township.  The property addresses are 2081 and 2083 Highway 61 (PIN 81-050-3730, 3710, 3700, 3690, 3670 and 3680).  

Nature of Request:Pipe and contractor yard for equipment staging, material staging and parking, which includes vehicles and office trailers to support Enbridge Energy Line 3.  This request relates to previously permitted Conditional Use Permits #408006 and 414008. 

Conditional/Interim Use #420003Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa via proposed lease from Carlton County 

Part of the North ½ of Section 11, and Part of the North ½ of Southwest ¼ in Section 11, Township 48 North, Range 17 West, lying south of railroad and lying north of State of MN DNR trail, in Twin Lakes Township.  The property address is XXXX Highway 61 (PIN 81-030-2240).

Nature of Request:Construct and operate an electrical substation and associated electric transmission line.  The transmission line will energized to 230/23 kV.

BY THE ORDER OF THE CARLTON COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION.

/s/ Jack Ezell

Planning Commission Chair

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 23, 2020)

SUMMARY OF THE APPROVED PROCEEDINGS OF THE

CARLTON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS ADJOURNED MEETING

HELD ON JUNE 9, 2020

 The proceedings, in their entirety, are on file and open for public inspection during regular working hours in the Auditor’s Office and are also posted on the Carlton County website at: co.carlton.mn.us

 Present:  Brenner (by video), Bodie, Proulx, Thell, and Peterson.  Absent:  None.  

The County Attorney stated that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the related peace time emergency declaration an in-person meeting was not practical or prudent and declared that necessary conditions were met for remote participation.

Proulx by Thell all yea, to approve the Agenda as amended.

Brenner by Proulx all yea, to approve the acceptance of a one-time, $3,500 grant from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Peterson by Thell all yea, to sell Tax Forfeited Lands under MS 282.01 to the City of Cromwell.

Peterson by Thell all yea, to approve an agreement with the City of Moose Lake City for Safe Routes to School through the Minnesota Department of Transportation.  

Proulx by Brenner, to sign a letter of support for the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa in pursuit of a dual language sign on Trunk Highway 21.

Brenner by Peterson all yea, to approve to enter into an agreement with the Commissioner of Transportation.

Proulx by Thell all yea, to enter into a cooperative agreement, and approve any amendments with St. Louis County and Itasca County.

Peterson by Brenner all yea, to  pre-approve the award of the contracts on SP 009-608-032, 009-608-038, SP 009-608-039 conditional to the bids being 20% greater or less than the engineers estimates. 

Proulx by Thell all yea, to enter into Joint Powers Agreements with the State of Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. 

Proulx by Peterson all yea, to implement County Absentee Ballot Boards for the Primary and General Elections.

Proulx by Peterson all yea, to implement County UOCAVA Ballot Boards for the Primary and General Elections.

Proulx by Peterson all yea, to implement County Mail Ballot Boards for the Primary and General Elections.

Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve entering into a contract with Michael Griebel.

Proulx by Bren all yea, to approve acceptance of the United Way Jump Start 4 Kindergarten grant for $11,550 for the period July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021.

Proulx by Peterson all yea, to approve updates to the Carlton County Change Order Policy and Requirements.

Proulx by Thell all yea, to approve a budget adjustment in the Information Technologies Office transferring $14,000 from Consulting Fees to Salaries Part Time.

Peterson by Thell all yea, to direct the Building Committee to identify options on how to most effectively manage approximately 264 acres of County owned land.

Proulx by Thell all yea, to approve fourteen 2020-2021 Liquor License Renewals.

Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve a contract for broadband mapping with GeoSystems for up to $5,000 to be paid by the Economic Development Office.

The County Board of Review for Unorganized Townships and County Board of Appeal and Equalization will be held June 15, 2020, at 4 p.m. at the Transportation Building and continued on June 22, 2020, if needed.

The County Engineer presented an update on the Barnum Maintenance Facility construction progess.

Thell by Peterson all yea, that this meeting be adjourned.

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 23, 2020)

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF CARLTON 

DISTRICT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

SUMMONS

COURT FILE: 09-JV-20-62

In Re: The Child of:

Tamara R. Holmes, Richard C. Hearle, and Matthew L. Reynolds

TO: Tamra Holmes, Richard Hearle, and Matthew Reynolds:

A petition to Transfer Permanent Legal and Physical Custody was filed with the Court on 06/08/2020, alleging Child/ren in Need of Protection or Other Services. The Court has set September 8, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., as the date and time , at the Courthouse in Carlton, Minnesota, as the place, for a hearing to be held in the above-entitled matter.

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear before this Court on that date at said hearing. 

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: That the hearing will be held for the purpose of determining whether permanent, physical and legal custody of the child/ren should be transferred in accordance with Minnesota law. 

Failure to appear may result in finding of contempt of the Court’s order to appear or the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of that person summoned or both. 

Failure to appear may also result in the Court conducting the hearing in your absence and the hearing may result in an order granting the relief requested in the petition including an order to terminate your parental rights to the child/ren or an order transferring legal and physical rights of your child/ren to another adult. 

If the Court finds that grounds exist for the petitions, the Court could determine that the child/ren is in need of protection or services and then order any services or other conditions deemed necessary to correct the conditions that lead to the child/ren protection finding. 

These services and conditions could include but are not limited to foster care, transfer of custody or termination of parental rights.

In connection with these proceedings, you have the following rights: 1) To be represented by a lawyer at all stages of the proceedings. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you are entitled to have a lawyer appointed for you at county expense. 2) To introduce evidence at the hearing. 3) To cross examine witnesses testifying against the child/ren. 4) To inspect any report filed with the Court, and if it is admitted in evidence, to cross examine the preparer of such report. 5) To obtain a transcript of the proceedings, if you request that they be recorded.

6) To appeal decisions of the juvenile court. 7) To have subpoenas issued by the court on your behalf requiring the attendance and testimony of witnesses.

The child/ren has the same rights in connection with the proceedings that you do except that a lawyer will automatically be appointed by the court to represent the child/ren, without regard to weather the child/ren and parents can afford to retain a lawyer.

If you desire to retain a lawyer, you should do so immediately, so you will be ready at the hearing. If you desire to be represented by a lawyer, but cannot afford the cost, you must immediately notify the court that you want an appointed lawyer.

DATE: 7-16-2020

/s/ Nicole Korby

Deputy Court Administrator 

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 23, 30, August 6, 2020)

STATE OF MINNESOTA 

COUNTY OF CARLTON 

DISTRICT COURT

SIXTH JUDICAL DISTRICT

SUMMONS

COURT FILES: 09-JY-20-34

In Re: The Child/ren of

Naomie Harris (02/25/1972)

Dean James Fredrick (05/08/1976)

TO: Dean James Fredrick:

A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights was filed with the Court on February 20, 2020, alleging Child/ren in Need of Protection or Other Services. The Court has set August 25, 2020 at 1 p.m., as the date and time, at the Courthouse in Carlton, Minnesota, as the place, for a hearing to be held in the above-entitled matter.

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear before this Court on that date at said hearing.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: That the hearing will be held for the purpose of determining whether permanent, physical and legal custody of the child/ren should be transferred in accordance with Minnesota law.

Failure to appear may result in a finding of contempt of the Court’s order to appear or the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of that person summoned or both.

Failure to appear may also result in the Court conducting the hearing in your absence and the hearing may result in an order granting the relief requested in the petition including an order to terminate your parental rights to the child/ren or an order transferring legal and physical rights of your child/ren to another adult.

If the Court finds that grounds exist for the petitions, the Court could determine that the child/ren is in need of protection or services and then order any services or other conditions deemed necessary to correct the conditions that lead to the child/ren protection finding.

These services and conditions could include but are not limited to foster care, transfer of custody or termination of parental rights.

In connection with these proceedings, you have the following rights: 1) To be represented by a lawyer at all stages of the proceedings. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you are entitled to have a lawyer appointed for you at county expense. 2) To introduce evidence at the hearing.  3) To cross examine witnesses testifying against the child/ren. 4) To inspect any report filed with the Court, and if it is admitted in evidence, to cross examine the preparer of such report.  5) To obtain a transcript of the proceedings, if you request that they be recorded. 6) To appeal decisions of the juvenile court. 7) To have subpoenas issued by the court on your behalf requiring the attendance and testimony of witnesses.

The child/ren has the same rights in connection with the proceedings that you do except that a lawyer will automatically be appointed by the court to represent the child/ren, without regard to whether the child/ren and parents can afford to retain a lawyer.

If you desire to retain a lawyer, you should do so immediately, so you will be ready at the hearing. If you desire to be represented by a lawyer, but cannot afford the cost, you must immediately notify the court that you want an appointed lawyer.

Dated: July 7, 2020  

Nicole Korby 

Deputy Court Administrator

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July, 23, 30,August 6 2020)

SUMMARY OF THE APPROVED PROCEEDINGS OF THE

CARLTON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS ADJOURNED MEETING

HELD ON JUNE 22, 2020

The proceedings, in their entirety, are on file and open for public inspection during regular working hours in the Auditor’s Office and are also posted on the Carlton County website at: co.carlton.mn.us        

 Present: Brenner (by video), Bodie, Proulx, Thell, Peterson.  Absent:  None.  

 The County Attorney stated that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the related peace time emergency declaration an in-person meeting was not practical or prudent and declared that necessary conditions were met for remote participation.

 Proulx by Thell all yea, to approve the Agenda as amended.

 Brenner by Proulx all yea, to approve the Minutes of the May 26, 2020, adjourned meeting.

 Charles Young presented information on the effects of the renaming of County Road 140 to County Road 13. 

 Melanie Bomier, Carlton Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), presented information on the Nemadji One Watershed, One Plan draft summary overview. 

Thell by Proulx all yea, to suspend the adjourned meeting at 4:30 p.m. to consider public input on proposed changes to Soo Line Trail Ordinance #14.

Brenner by Thell all yea, to return to the adjourned meeting.

Peterson by Thell all yea, to enter into a Joint Powers Agreement with the State of Minnesota acting through its Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to cooperate and coordinate projects for wildlife habitat, public access, and public recreation on county managed tax forfeited lands. 

Thell by Peterson all yea, to sell tax-forfeited property in the Township of Mahtowa.

 Proulx by Thell all yea, to set a Public for input and comment on the Carlton County Transportation Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Transition Plan.

Brenner by Peterson all yea, approve final payment to Northland Constructors for bituminous surfacing, aggregate shouldering, and pavement markings for SAP 009-608-019 (Low).  

Brenner by Peterson all yea, to approve a one-year temporary reorganization plan for the Transportation Department effective June 22, 2020.

Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve the appointment of Brianna Speldrich as a member of the Governor’s Council of Minnesota’s Coastal Program.

Brenner by Bodie all yea,  except Proulx who voted nay to approve entering into a contract for services with Anthony Mancuso, for advice on space use in county buildings and the hiring of jail construction management and architect and engineer services.

 Proulx by Brenner all yea, to approve the development by the County Coordinator’s office of a county-wide diversity plan with the inclusion of a diversity component in the County mission statement.

Brenner by Thell all yea, that the Carlton County Board of Commissioners certifies by resolution its acceptance of aid distributions from the Federal Coronavirus Relief Fund consistent with the requirement of the federal CARES Act.

Proulx by Peterson all yea, to approve the appointment of Leah Pykkonen to the Carlton County Human Services Advisory Committee.

The County Coordinator gave an update on the reopening of court offices and expected renovations within the County Courthouse.

  Commissioners requested reports on the activity of various county committees.

 Proulx by Brenner all yea,  that this meeting be adjourned.

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 23, 2020)

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE  

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 22, 2006

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $87,500.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Michael J. LaCentra and Lisa M. LaCentra, Husband and Wife 

MORTGAGEE: Saxon Mortgage, Inc. D/B/A Saxon Home Mortgage

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: 

Recorded: September 05, 2006 Carlton County Recorder

Document Number: A000404122

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas As Indenture Trustee For The Registered Holders Of Saxon Asset Securities Trust 2006-3 Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2006-3

Dated: December 09, 2016

Recorded: April 16, 2019 Carlton County Recorder

Document Number: A000485397

Transaction Agent: Not Applicable

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable

Lender or Broker: Saxon Mortgage, Inc. D/B/A Saxon Home Mortgage

Residential Mortgage Servicer: PHH Mortgage Corporation

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton

Property Address: 121 12th St, Cloquet, MN 55720-1830

Tax Parcel ID Number: 06-290-2360

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot Eight (8), Block Twelve (12), Northern Lumber Company’s Eastern Division of Cloquet, according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder, in and for Carlton County, Minnesota.  

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $84,893.01

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; 

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave. 2nd Floor, Carlton, Minnesota 55718 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months  from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on January 28, 2021, or the next business day if January 28, 2021 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation:  NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT.  ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: June 08, 2020

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas As Indenture Trustee For The Registered Holders Of Saxon Asset Securities Trust 2006-3 Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2006-3

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd; Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 043669F01

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for July 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to September 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriff’s Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave. 2nd Floor, Carlton, Minnesota 55718 in said County and State.

DATED: July 06, 2020

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas As Indenture Trustee For The Registered Holders Of Saxon Asset Securities Trust 2006-3 Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2006-3

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee Of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd; Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 043669F01

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 23, 2020)

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF 

THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY 

LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:  That Default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: 10/30/2017

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $156,120.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Christopher L. Petite and Jessica L. Petite, husband and wife as joint tenants

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for North Shore Bank of Commerce

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: 11/03/2017 as Instrument No. A000477357 in the Office of the County Recorder in Carlton County, Minnesota. 

The mortgage was assigned for value as follows:

Assignee: Citizens Bank, N.A.

Assignment dated: 12/13/2019

Assignment recorded: 12/19/2019

Assignment recording information: Instrument No. A000489742

All in the records of the County Recorder in Carlton County, Minnesota. 

TAX PARCEL I.D. NO.: 06-050-0420

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lots 1 and 2, EXCEPTING therefrom the Southerly 53 feet of said Lot 2, both in Block 3 of COLBURN’S ADDITION TO CLOQUET, according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder, in and for Carlton County, Minnesota.

Abstract Property 

STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 202 19th Street, Cloquet, MN 55720

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: North Shore Bank of Commerce

RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Citizens Bank, N.A.

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE: $161,658.50 AS OF 03/03/2020.

THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes. Pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, the Mortgage will be foreclosed, and the mortgaged premises will be sold by the Sheriff of Carlton County, Minnesota at public auction as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 04/14/2020 at 10:00 am 

PLACE OF SALE: Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, 317 Walnut Ave, Carlton, MN 55718 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said Mortgagor(s) or Mortgagor’s personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the mortgagor must vacate the mortgaged property by 11:59 p.m. on 10/14/2020, or the next business

day if 10/14/2020 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS THAT MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Publication to begin the week of: 02/09/2020- 02/15/2020

CITIZENS BANK NA f/k/a RBS CITIZENS NA, Mortgagee/Mortgagee Assignee

The Sayer Law Group, P.C., By Brian G. Sayer, Attorney for Mortgagee/Mortgagee Assignee

925 E 4th St., Waterloo, IA 50703

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT

The attached referenced sale scheduled for 04/14/2020 is hereby postponed until 06/16/2020 at

10:00 A.M. at the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, 317 Walnut Ave, Carlton, MN 55718. Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, the premises must be vacated by 11:59 p.m. on 12/16/2020 or the next business day if 12/16/2020 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Dated: 04/02/2020

CITIZENS BANK NA f/k/a RBS CITIZENS NA, Mortgagee/Mortgagee Assignee

The Sayer Law Group, P.C., By Brian G. Sayer, Attorney for Mortgagee/Mortgagee Assignee

925 E 4th St., Waterloo, IA 50703

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ANY INFORMATION

OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT

The attached referenced sale scheduled for 06/16/2020 is hereby postponed until 07/21/2020 at

10:00 A.M. at the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, 317 Walnut Ave, Carlton, MN 55718. Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, the premises must be vacated by 11:59 p.m. on 01/21/2021 or the next business day if 01/21/2021 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Dated: 06/17/2020

CITIZENS BANK NA f/k/a RBS

CITIZENS NA, Mortgagee/Mortgagee Assignee

The Sayer Law Group, P.C., By Brian G. Sayer, Attorney for Mortgagee/Mortgagee Assignee

925 E 4th St., Waterloo, IA 50703

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ANY INFORMATION

OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT

The attached referenced sale scheduled for 07/21/2020 is hereby postponed until 09/08/2020 at

10:00 A.M. at the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, 317 Walnut Ave, Carlton, MN 55718. Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, the premises must be vacated by 11:59 p.m. on 03/08/2021 or the next business day if 03/08/2021 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Dated: 07/17/2020

CITIZENS BANK NA f/k/a RBS CITIZENS NA, Mortgagee/Mortgagee Assignee

The Sayer Law Group, P.C., By Brian G. Sayer, Attorney for Mortgagee/Mortgagee Assignee

925 E 4th St., Waterloo, IA 50703

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ANY INFORMATION

OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 23, 2020)

NOTICE OF ELECTION

To the Electors of the Township of Blackhoof in the County of Carlton, State of Minnesota:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:  That an election will be held in all the Election Precincts of the above named Township on Tuesday, the 3rd day of November, 2020, for the purpose of nominating candidates for the following offices:

Township Supervisor - Four (4) Year Term 

Township Clerk - Four (4) Year Term

Filing of Affidavits of Candidacy for all Township Offices shall be at the Office of the Township Clerk located at 2391 County Road 105, Barnum, Minnesota from 8:00 a.m., July 28th, 2020, until 5:00 p.m., August 11th, 2016. Please call 218-393-0399 to make an appointment.

Dated: July 14th, 2020

Clerk: Kimberly Carlson

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 23, 30, 2020)

AFFIDAVIT OF CANDIDACY

NOTICE OF FILING FOR THE 2020 GENERAL ELECTION

To the Electors of the City of Moose Lake in the County of Carlton, State of Minnesota:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That an election will be held in all the Election Precincts of the above names City on Tuesday, the 3rd of November, 2020, for the purpose of nominating candidates for the following offices:

Mayor: One (1) Seat – Two Year Term

Council Member: Two (2) Seats – Four Year Terms

Filing of Affidavits of Candidacy for all City Offices shall be at the Offices of the City Clerk located at 412 4th St, Moose Lake, MN 55767 from 8:00 a.m., July 28, 2020, until 5:00 p.m., August 11, 2020.

Filing fee of $2.00 is due at the time of filing.

Katie Bloom

City Administrator

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 23, 2020)

NOTICE OF ELECTION

CITY OF KETTLE RIVER RESIDENTS

AFFIDAVIT OF CANDIDACY 

NOTICE OF FILING FOR THE 2020 GENERAL ELECTION

To the Electors of the City of Kettle River, County of Carlton, State of Minnesota:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That a General Election will be held Tuesday, the 3rd day of November 2020 by mail ballot for the purposes of electing candidates for the following offices:

Mayor: One (1) Seat – Two Year Term

Council Members: Two (2) Seats - Four Year Terms

One (1) Seat – Two Year Term to fill vacancy

AFFIDAVITS OF CANDIDACY:

Affidavits of candidacy will be accepted beginning at 8:00 A.M. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 until 5:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Kettle River City Hall, 3977 Main Street, Kettle River, Minnesota.  

Filing fee of $2.00 is due at the time of filing.

Bernadine L. Reed

City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 16, 23, 2020)

Public Notice  -  Windemere Township Accuracy Test of the M100  &  Automark Voting Machines

July 27th, 2020

Notice is hereby given by Windemere Township that a public accuracy test will be held of the township’s M100 and Automark voting machines that will be used to mark and count the ballots at the August 11th, 2020 Primary Election.  This test will be held at 6 PM on Tuesday August 4th, 2020 at the Windemere town hall located at 91546 Military Road Sturgeon Lake, MN.

Scott Danelski, 

Clerk  Windemere Township

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 23, 2020)

NOTICE OF EXPIRATION OF REDEMPTION

State of MinnesotaKathryn Kortuem

Carlton CountyActing County Auditor/Treasurer

TO: ALL PERSONS WITH LEGAL INTEREST IN THE PARCELS OF REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE FOLLOWING NOTICE.

You are hereby notified that the parcels of real property described below and located in Carlton County, Minnesota, are subject to forfeiture to the State of Minnesota because of the nonpayment of delinquent property taxes, special assessments, penalties, interest, and costs levied on those parcels. The time for redemption from forfeiture expires if a redemption is not made by the later of (1) 60 days after service of this notice on all persons having an interest in the parcels or (2) December 1, 2020.

The following information is listed below: the names of the property owners, taxpayers, and interested parties who have filed their addresses under M.S. 276.041; the addresses of the parties at the election of the county auditor; the legal description and parcel identification number of each parcel; and the amount necessary to redeem a parcel as of the date listed below.

Names/AddressesDescription of PropertyAmount Due 

COUILLARD, MARGARET06-005-1920        City of Cloquet                                                                              $4043.81

                                                                                      ALLENS SUBD OF BLKS 63-74 & 89-98

                                                                                      PLAT:   5 LOT: 3 BLOCK: 98

                                                                                      \

                                                                                     

GRABIAS-SCHWARTZ, CALYNE06-033-0120          City of Cloquet                                                                              $5048.41

                                                                                      CASE MELVILLE/REARRANGMNT BLK 1 & 3

                                                                                      PLAT:  33 LOT:     4 BLOCK: 1

                                                                                      E 134 FT THEREOF

ANDREW GENEREAU CONSTRUCTION                   06-045-5060                City of Cloquet                                                                 $785.19  

                                                                                      CITY OF CLOQUET  ORIGINAL PLAT  

PALMETTO PROPERTIES LLC                                   PLAT:  45 LOT:        9 BLOCK: 40

                                                                                      E1/2

WAIT, GREGG K                                                           06-060-1240          City of Cloquet                                                                         $10799.49

                                                                                      CITY OF CLOQUET CO AUD SUBD NO 2                                                                  

SEABURY, STEVEN W                                                PLAT: 60 LOT:            40 BLOCK:

                                                                                      SUBJ TO EASE

                                                                                     

LINDGREN, ROBERT D & AGNES C                          06-100-0025            City of Cloquet                                                                         $936.84

                                                                                     CITY OF CLOQUET CO AUD SUBD NO 31

                                                                                     PLAT: 100 LOT:   1A BLOCK:  2

                                                                         W 100 FT

                                                                                                      

NORTH STAR AUCTION INC                                      06-110-1200              City of Cloquet                                                                       $7087.11

                                                                                     CITY OF CLOQUET DIXONS ADDITION

                                                                                     PLAT: 110 LOT:    11 BLOCK:    4

                                                                                     DOCKET 205601

WAIT, GREGG K                                                          06-145-0060               City of Cloquet                                                                      $14329.78

                                                                                     CITY OF CLOQUET HIGHLAND PARK

                                                                                     PLAT: 145 LOT:    3 BLOCK:       1                                                                                

                                                                                     /                  

        

WAIT, GREGG K                                                         06-145-0080                  City of Cloquet                                                                      $2071.88

                                                                                    CITY OF CLOQUET HIGHLAND PARK

                                                                                    PLAT: 145 LOT:      4 BLOCK:          1

                                                                                    /

WAIT, GREGG K                                                         06-145-0240                    City of Cloquet                                                                    $7459.86

                                                                                     CITY OF CLOQUET HIGHLAND PARK

                                                                                     PLAT: 145 LOT:   12  BLOCK:            1

                                                                                     DOCKET UR & 283030

  

FAIRBANKS, SHEILA J                                                06-160-0600            City of Cloquet                                                                   $2557.63   

                                                                                     CITY OF CLOQUET HUSEBYS ADDITION

                                                                                     PLAT: 160 LOT:         BLOCK: 4

                                                                                     E 61 FT OF W 122 FT OF LOTS 1 2 3 EX S 12 FT

                                                                                     OF LOT 3

JOHNSON MARKETPLACE PROPERTIES, LLC           06-160-1100              City of Cloquet      $6083.93

                                                                                         CITY OF CLOQUET HUSEBYS ADDITION

                                                                                         PLAT: 160    LOT: 1 BLOCK:      5

                                                                                         E1/2 DOCKET 302716

                                                                                       

JOHNSON MARKETPLACE PROPERTIES, LLC           06-165-0980           City of Cloquet      $3541.69

                                                                                         CITY OF CLOQUET INDUSTRIAL ADDITION

                                                                                         PLAT: 165 LOT: 5 BLOCK: 2

                                                                                         N 13.5 FT OF S 63.5 FT OF W 130 FT DOC 302716

                                                                                    

JOHNSON MARKETPLACE PROPERTIES, LLC           06-165-1000            City of Cloquet      $16798.70

                                                                                         CITY OF CLOQUET INDUSTRIAL ADDITION

                                                                                         PLAT: 165 LOT:  5 BLOCK: 2

                                                                                         W 130 FT OF N 63.5 FT DOC 302716

                                                                                         

MOOSE, ANTHONY A                                                     06-165-1240            City of Cloquet                                                                     $5296.99

                                                                                         CITY OF CLOQUET INDUSTRIAL ADDITION

                                                                                         PLAT: 165 LOT: 8 BLOCK: 2

                                                                            N 175 FT OF W1/2

WARREN, JASON                                                         06-230-2300             City of Cloquet                                                                       $5076.58

                                                                                       SECT: 23 TWP: 49 RGE:17 ACRES: .14

HEDLUND, TAMMY L                                                    CITY OF CLOQUET UNPLATTED  

                                                                                       PLAT: 230 LOT       BLOCK: 

                                                                                       PT OF NE1/4 NW1/4 SE1/4 COM NE COR TH S 246                                                                                 

                                                                                       FT TO PT OF BEG TH S 100 FT TH W 62 

                                                                                       FT TH N 100 FT TH E 62 FT TO BEG

                                                                                                                                                                     

REYNOLDS, ALEXANDREA N                                      06-320-0160         City of Cloquet       $7388.68

                                                                                       CITY OF CLOQUET PARK ADDITION

                                                                                       PLAT: 320 LOT: 9 BLOCK:     1 

                                                                                       SUBJ TO UTIL EASE

ANDREW GENEREAU CONSTRUCTION                    06-385-0360          City of Cloquet                                                                         $4828.67

                                                                                       CITY OF CLOQUET WHITES ADDITION

PALMETTO PROPERTIES LLC                                     PLAT: 385 LOT:   4 BLOCK: 2

                                                                                       /

DOLZER, ROBERT R JR                                              06-510-1950           City of Cloquet                                                                          $5496.18

                                                                                      SECT: 11 TWP: 49 RGE:17 ACRES: 9.86

                                                                                      CITY OF CLOQUET

                                                                                      PLAT: 510 LOT:  BLOCK:

                                                                                      N1/2 S1/2 OF NW1/4 OF NE1/4 SUBJ TO HWY 

                                                                                      33 EASE & EX ALL TH PT OF FOLL PARCEL LY 

                                                                                      WITHIN N1/2 S1/2 OF NW1/4 OF NE1/4 DESC 

                                                                                      AS PT OF NW1/4 OF NE1/4 COM AT NW COR TH S 01

                                                                                      DEG 11 MIN 04 SEC W 567.70 FT TO PT OF BEG 

                                                                                      TH CONT S 01 DEG 11 MIN 04 SEC W 130 FT TH S 89

                                                                                      DEG 55 MIN 56 SEC E 300.49 FT TH N 03 DEG 10

                                                                                      04 SEC E 130.17 FT TH N 89 DEG 55 MIN 56 

                                                                                      SEC W 305.00 FT TO PT OF BEG SUBJ TO HWY 

                                                                                      33 EASE EX PT SHOWN AS PARCEL 217 

                                                                          ON MN DOT R/W PLAT NO 09-13

                                                                                     

                                                                                    

FOLLETT, DANIEL K & DENISE A                                06-510-2950             City of Cloquet                                                                            $317.06

                                                                                      SECT: 15 TWP: 49 RGE:17 ACRES: 8.75

                                                                                      CITY OF CLOQUET

                                                                                      PLAT: 510 LOT:     BLOCK:

                                                                                      PT OF NE1/4 OF NW1/4 COM AT SE COR OF NE1/4 

                                                                          OF NW1/4 TH W 903 FT TH N 208.5 FT 

                                                                          TH W 417 FT TH N 208.5 FT TH E 903 FT TH 

                                                                          S 208.5 FT TH E 417 FT TH S 208.5 FT TO BEG

                                                                                      

SHOGREN, TRAVIS L                                                   15-750-0260               City of Carlton        $412.91 

                                                                                       CITY OF THOMSON SMITHS REARR BLK 21

                                                                           PLAT: 750 LOT: 128 BLOCK:                                                                            

                                                                           DOCKET 242936

SHOGREN, TRAVIS L                                                    15-750-0280              City of Carlton                                                                     $412.91  

                                                                                         CITY OF THOMSON SMITHS REARR BLK 21

                                                                            PLAT: 750 LOT: 129 BLOCK:

                                                                            DOCKET 242936

NEMADJI EARTH POTTERY CO INC                             19-010-0980               City of Kettle River                                                           $467.51

  CITY OF KETTLE RIVER ORIGINAL PLAT

                                                                             PLAT:  10 LOT:  14 BLOCK: 3

                                                                             DOCKET 193265 240184 244614 244881

INTERNATIONAL SNAPIT CORP                                     19-140-0037                City of Kettle River                                                        $20631.12

                                                                                           CITY OF KETTLE RIVER UNPLATTED

    SECT:  9 TWP: 46 RGE:20 ACRES: .25

                                                                              PLAT: 140 LOT: BLOCK:

                                                                              PT OF OLD MPLS ST PAUL & SAULT STE MARIE

                                                                              RAILROAD R/W IN W1/2 OF NE1/4 COM AT N1/4 

                                                                              COR OF N-S QTRLN A DIST OF 1281.68 FT TO 

                                                                              OLD CNTLN OF RAILROAD TH S 65 DEG 23 MIN 45 

                                                                                SEC E ALNG RAILROAD CNTRLN A DIST OF 43.99 

                                                                                FT TO E R/W LN OF S.T.H. NO 73 TH BRG S 

                                                                                ALONG R/W DIST OF 54.99 FT TO A LN 50 FT S 

                                                                                OF AND PAR WITH RAILROAD CNTRLN ACT PT OF 

                                                                                BEG TH S 65 DEG 23 MIN 45 SEC E ALNG PAR LN DIST

                                                                                OF 183.45 FT TH S 24 DEG 36 MIN 15 SEC W DIST OF

                                                                                110 FT TH N 65 DEG 23 MIN 45 SEC W DIST OF

                                                                                133.08 FT TO E R/W LN OF S.T.H. NO 73 TH 

                                                                                 BRG N ALG SAID R/W A DIST OF 120.99 FT TO 

                                                                                 PT OF BEG SUBJ TO EASE

                                                                                         

HUHTA, DEAN MICHAEL                                                     19-200-0040               City of Kettle River                                                     $952.97

                                                                                               ADDITION A TO ODBERGS PLAT

                                                                                 PLAT: 200 LOT: 2 BLOCK: 1

                                                                                 DOCKET 288642

LIENO, TRAVIS & DAWN M                                                 19-200-0510                 City of Kettle River                                                   $1563.34

                                                                                               ADDITION A TO ODBERGS PLAT

                                                                                  PLAT: 200 LOT: BLOCK: 8

                                                                                  N1/2 OF LT 10 & ALL LT 9

               

JAUSS, JAMES A & SHARI L                                                21-010-7400                    City of Moose Lake                                          $26356.89

                                                                                               CITY OF MOOSE LAKE ORIGINAL PLAT                             

DONALD L BEAN REVOCABLE TRUST                               PLAT: 10 LOT:  BLOCK: 45

                                                                                               LOTS 7 & 8 & N 20 FT OF ADJ VAC 3RD ST

JAUSS, JAMES A & SHARI L                                                21-010-9030                      City of Moose Lake                                         $25047.06

                                                                                               CITY OF MOOSE LAKE ORIGINAL PLAT

LORNA R BEAN REVOCABLE TRUST                                PLAT: 10 LOT: BLOCK: 59

                                                                                                LOTS 1 2 & 3 EX PT OF BLK 59 BEG AT NW COR

                                                                                  TH S 68.63 FT TH E 47.89 FT TH S 69 DEG 52 MIN

                                                                                  32 SEC E 77.1 FT TO E LN OF BLK 59 TH S

                                                                                  44 DEG 34 MIN 6 SEC W ALG E LN OF BLK 59

                                                                                  171.4 FT TO SRLY COR OF BLK 59 TH N

                                                                                  148.63 FT TO BEG & S 20 FT OF ADJ VAC 3RD ST

                                                                                          

LOCKLING, HAROLD F                                                         29-010-0200                          City of Wright                                             $216.09                                                                              

                                                                                                CITY OF WRIGHT ORIGINAL PLAT

                                                                                   PLAT: 10 LOT: 1 BLOCK: 2

                                                                                   /

LOCKLING, HAROLD F                                                         29-010-0220                            City of Wright                                           $565.34

                                                                                               CITY OF WRIGHT ORIGINAL PLAT 

                                                                                  PLAT: 10 LOT: 2 BLOCK: 2

                                                                                  /

FAHRENDORFF, TAMMY J                                                   29-200-1140                              City of Wright                                          $731.95

                                                                                               CITY OF WRIGHT PEASES PLAT 

                                                                                               PLAT: 200 LOT: BLOCK: 6

                                                                                  LOTS 5 & 6

PETERSON, ERVIN E & SHIRLEY E                                   33-990-8262                          Township of Atkinson                                  $154.44

                                                                                              SECT: 32 TWP: 48 RGE:18 ACRES: 30.68 

                                                                                 SEVERED MINERAL INTEREST

                                                                                 PLAT: 990 LOT: BLOCK:

                                                                                 1/2 MIN INT IN NE1/4 SW1/4 EX BEG NE COR TH 

                                                                                 TH W ALG N LN 580 FT TH S ON LINE PAR TO E 40

                                                                                 LINE 700 FT TH E PAR TO N LINE 580 FT M/L TO

                                                                                 E LN OF 40 THN ALG E LINE TO BEG

PETERSON, ERVIN E & SHIRLEY E                                 33-990-8282                     Township of Atkinson    $174.79

                                                                                            SECT: 32 TWP: 48 RGE:18 ACRES:40.00

                                                                                SEVERED MINERAL INTEREST

                                                                                PLAT: 990 LOT: BLOCK:

                                                                                1/2 MIN INT IN NW1/4 OF SW1/4

PETERSON, ERVIN E & SHIRLEY E                                  33-990-8621                     Township of Atkinson    $104.69

                                                                                             SECT: 33 TWP: 48 RGE:18 ACRES:10.00

                                                                                SEVERED MINERAL INTEREST

                                                                                PLAT: 990 LOT: BLOCK:

                                                                                1/2 MIN INT IN N 330 FT OF NE1/4 OF SW1/4

MENDOZA, YOLANDA E                                                    36-015-3110                        Township of Automba                                  $5833.59

                                                                               SECT: 20 TWP: 47 RGE:21 ACRES: 40.00                                                                                            

                                                                               TOWN OF AUTOMBA

                                                                               PLAT: 15 LOT: BLOCK: 

                                                                               SE1/4 OF NE1/4 SUBJ TO RD EASE

                                                                               

NAYLOR, ROE K & DONNA M                                           36-033-4720                 Township of Automba                                           $1438.35

                                                                                            SECT: 29 TWP:   47 RGE:21 ACRES: 39.50                                                            

                                                                                            TOWN OF AUTOMBA

                                                                               PLAT: 33  LOT:     BLOCK:                            

                                                                               SW1/4 SE1/4 EX BEG AT PT 104.5 FEET WEST 

                                                                               OF SE COR TH N 208.5 FT TH W 104.5 FT TH S

                                                                               208.5 FT TH E 104.5 FT TO BEG

NAYLOR, ROE K & DONNA M                                          36-033-4740                   Township of Automba                                          $1390.62

                                                                                           SECT: 29 TWP: 47 RGE: 21 ACRES: 40.00 

                                                                               TOWN OF AUTOMBA

                                                                               PLAT: 33 LOT: BLOCK: 

                                                                               SE1/4 SE1/4  DOCKET 176002

NAYLOR, MARION L                                                          36-033-5310                  Township of Automba                                          $3863.18

                                                                                           SECT: 33 TWP: 47 RGE:21 ACRES: 32.88 

NAYLOR, ROE K                                                              TOWN OF AUTOMBA

                                                                                           PLAT: 33 LOT: BLOCK: 

                                                                              NW1/4 NW1/4 EX RR R/W DOCKET 281503 307228 

                                                                              & EX PT LY S OR RR R/W                                                                 

LEONARD, NATHAN A                                                     39-012-3333                    Township of Barnum                                             $1062.57

                                                                                         SECT: 20 TWP: 46 RGE:18 ACRES: 10.00 

                                                                             TOWN OF BARNUM TOWNSHIP

                                                                             PLAT: 12 LOT: BLOCK: 

                                                                             N1/2 N1/2 SW1/4 SE1/4

KEAY, PHILIP A R                                                             45-036-1902                      Township of Blackhoof                                        $8287.32 

                                                                                         SECT: 11 TWP: 47 RGE:17 ACRES: 10.00

                                                                             TOWN OF BLACKHOOF

                                                                             PLAT: 36 LOT: BLOCK:

                                                                             N1/2 OF S1/2 OF SW1/4 OF SW1/4

OGILVIE, TIMOTHY & VIDA R                                         48-020-0665            Township of Holyoke                                                        $6688.55

                                                                                         SECT:  5 TWP: 46 RGE:16 ACRES:20.00 

 TOWN OF HOLYOKE

                                                                             PLAT: 20 LOT: BLOCK:

                                                                             E 330 FT OF W 3410 FT OF N1/2 OF SEC 5 

                                                                             SUBJ TO EASE

TRETTEL, SHERWOOD J & WENDY J    48-020-4700            Township of Holyoke                                                      $1341.62

                                                                                          SECT: 29 TWP: 46 RGE:16 ACRES: 12.80 

                                                                             TOWN OF HOLYOKE

                                                                             PLAT: 20 LOT: BLOCK:

                                                                             N1/2 OF NE1/4 OF NE1/4 EX WRLY 450 FT OF S

                                                                             330 FT THEREOF & ERLY 450 FT OF N 330 FT OF 

                                                                             S1/2 OF NE1/4 OF NE1/4 EX W 700 FT OF N1/4 OF 

                                                                             NE1/4 OF NE1/4 EX W 450 FT OF S 330 FT

GOLEN, ROBERT C    60-026-1375        Township of Mahtowa$8576.42 

                                                                                          SECT:  8 TWP: 47 RGE:18 ACRES: 1.61

                                                                                         TOWN OF MAHTOWA

                                                                              PLAT: 26 LOT: BLOCK:

                                                                              PT NE1/4 OF SE1/4 BEG AT PT ON QTR LN 16.5 

                                                                              FT W OF QTR POST BTWN SEC 8 & 9 TH S 100 FT TH S

                                                                              42.25 DEG W 250 FT TH N 53 DEG W 208 FT TH N

                                                                              38.5 DEG E 158 FT TO QTR LN TH E 222.8 FT 

                                                                              TO BEG & PT OF NE1/4 OF SE1/4 BEG AT PT 

                                                                              16.5 FT W & 100 FT S OF QTR CORN BTWN SEC 8 & 9 TH S

                                                                              42.25 DEG W 250 FT TH N 62.50 DEG E 188.33 

                                                                              FT TO PT 100 FT S OF PT OF BEG TH N 

                                                                              100 FT TO PT OF BEG

                                                                            

PETERSON, ERVIN E & SHIRLEY E                                60-990-0702              Township of Mahtowa                                                     $168.31

                                                                                            SECT:  5 TWP: 47 RGE:18 ACRES: 37.05

                                                                               SEVERED MINERAL INTEREST

                                                                               PLAT: 990 LOT: BLOCK:

                                                                               1/2 MIN INTEREST IN FRAC NE1/4 NE1/4

PETERSON, ERVIN E & SHIRLEY E                                 60-990-0742              Township of Mahtowa                                                     $174.79

                                                                                            SECT:  5 TWP: 47 RGE:18 ACRES: 40.00

                                                                                SEVERED MINERAL INTEREST

                                                                                PLAT: 990 LOT: BLOCK: 

                                                                                1/2 MIN INT IN SE1/4 NE1/4

HILDRETH, BRAD                                                              63-010-0115                Twnshp of Moose Lake                                              $3750.23

      SECT: 25 TWP: 46 RGE:18 ACRES: 20.00

                                                                                TOWN OF MOOSE LAKE

                                                                                PLAT: 10 LOT: BLOCK: 

                                                                                S1/2 OF SW1/4 OF SW1/4

LINE, LEON & MARIE                                                          69-020-0004                     Twp of Silver Brook                                              $3672.11

                                                                                           SECT: 13 TWP: 48 RGE:16 ACRES: 11.77

                                                                               TOWN OF SILVER BROOK

                                                                               PLAT: 20 LOT: BLOCK:

                                                                               PART OF NW1/4 OF SE1/4 & NE1/4 OF SW1/4 COMM

                                                                               AT PT ON E R/W LN OF OLD HWY 23 WHICH IS 300

                                                                               FT S OF N LN OF NW1/4 OF SE1/4 TH SW ALG E

                                                                               R/W OF OLD HWY 23 A DIST OF 275 FT TO

                                                                               PT OF BEG TH CONT S PAR TO W LN OF SD NW1/4 OF

                                                                               SE1/4 75 FT TH E PAR TO N LN OF NW1/4 

                                                                               OF SE1/4 TO A PT 800 FT FROM E LN OF SD NW1/4 OF

                                                                               SE1/4 TH S PAR TO W LN OF SD NW1/4 OF SE1/4 

                                                                               TO S LN OF NW1/4 OF SE1/4 TH W ALG S LN TO 

                                                                               SW CORN OF NW1/4 OF SE1/4 TH CONT W ALG S 

                                                                               LN TO PT 150 FT E OF E BDY LN OF MP&L EASE 

                                                                               TH NW PARL TO E BDY OF MP&L EASE TO PT ON S 

                                                                               R/W LN OF OLD HWY 23 R/W TH NELY ALG R/W TO 

                                                                               PT OF BEG & R/W OF OLD HWY 23 & WATERLINE EASE

RUOTSALAINEN, GARRY W    75-010-0810           Twnshp of Split Rock$1878.62

                                                                                          SECT:  6 TWP: 46 RGE:21 ACRES: 41.68 

                                                                              TOWN OF SPLIT ROCK

                                                                              PLAT: 10 LOT: BLOCK: 

                                                                              NE1/4 NE1/4 GOVT LOT 1

DAVIS, RICKY H & JULIE A     78-020-2031             Township of Thomson$2012.85

                                                                                           SECT: 11 TWP: 49 RGE:16 ACRES: 2.73

                                                                               TOWN OF THOMSON TOWNSHIP 

                                                                               PLAT: 20 LOT: BLOCK:

                                                                               E1/2 OF NE1/4 OF NW1/4 OF NW1/4 EX N 427.5 FT

                                                                               THEREOF & E 180 FT OF W1/2 OF NE1/4 NW1/4 OF

                                                                               NW1/4 EX N 427.5 FT THEREOF

OLSEN, BRENT T & SONJA M                                         81-030-3392              Twnshp of Twin Lakes                                             $9692.99

                                                                                          SECT: 17 TWP: 48 RGE:17 ACRES: 4.13

                                                                              TOWN OF TWIN LAKES

                                                                              PLAT: 30 LOT: BLOCK:

                                                                              COM SW COR OF SEC 17 TH EASTERLY 33 FT TH

                                                                              NRLY 887 FT TO BEG TH CONT N 416 FT TH

                                                                              E 416 FT TH S 416 FT TH W 416 FT TO BEG

                                                                              & COMM AT SW CORN TH E 33 FT TH N 1303 FT

                                                                              TO ACT PT OF BEG TH E 416 FT TH N 17 FT M/L TO 

                                                                              N LN OF QTR TH W 416 FT TH S TO PT OF BEG         

                                                                                     

LAPLANTE, JOSEPH M                                                     84-020-3110                Township of Wrenshall                                              $3494.18

                                                                                           SECT: 19 TWP: 47 RGE:16 ACRES: 40.00 

                                                                                           TOWN OF WRENSHALL

                                                                                            PLAT: 20 LOT: BLOCK: 

                                                                                            NE1/4 SE1/4

LAPLANTE, JOSEPH M SR                                                 84-020-3140                   Township of Wrenshall                                           $2509.87

                                                                                           SECT: 19 TWP: 47 RGE:16 ACRES: 13.34 

                                                                                           TOWN OF WRENSHALL

                                                                                            PLAT: 20 LOT: BLOCK:

                                                                                            SE1/4 SE1/4 EX E1/3 THEREOF & EX W1/3 THEREOF

RICHARDS, WAYNE C & KAREN M                                     94-046-5050                       Township of Progress                                       $1014.72

                                                                                            SECT: 32 TWP: 49 RGE:19 ACRES: 40.00 

                                                                               TOWN OF PROGRESS

                                                                               PLAT: 46 LOT: BLOCK:

                                                                               SW1/4 OF SW1/4 SUBJ TO HWY 210 EASE

KLUM, ELIZABETH T                                                          96-010-5480                          Twnshp of Red Clover                                  $4200.49

                                                                                           SECT: 35 TWP: 49 RGE:20 ACRES: 40.00

                                                                               TOWN OF RED CLOVER

                                                                               PLAT: 10 LOT: BLOCK: 

                                                                               NW1/4 OF NE1/4

WAIT, CLINTON A SR                                                        98-010-0290                        Township of Sawyer                                         $7030.42

                                                                                            SECT:  2 TWP: 48 RGE:18 ACRES: 2.00

WAIT, GREGG K                                                                 TOWN OF SAWYER

                                                                                           PLAT: 10 LOT: BLOCK:

                                                                                PT OF SE1/4 NE1/4 COM SE COR TH W 416 FT TH

                                                                                N 208 FT TH E 416 FT TH S 208 FT TO PT OF

                                                                                BEG DOCKET 244620

FAILURE TO REDEEM THE LANDS PRIOR TO THE EXPIRATION OF REDEMPTION WILL RESULT IN THE LOSS OF

THE LAND AND FORFEITURE TO THE STATE OF MINNESOTA.

The amounts listed above must be paid to redeem if paid on or before July 31, 2020.  Please contact the Carlton County Auditor/Treasurer’s Office to verify the amount due if paid after July 31, 2020.

Inquiries about the delinquent tax proceedings described above can be made to the Carlton County Auditor/Treasurer at the address listed below.

Witness my hand and official seal on this 1st day of July, 2020.

Kathryn Kortuem

Carlton County, Acting Auditor/Treasurer

Carlton County Courthouse

PO Box 130

Carlton, MN 55718

(218)384-9127; Fax 218)384-9116

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on Thursday, July 23 & 30, 2020)

Sample Ballot
Sample Ballot
Sample Ballot
Sample Ballot
Sample Ballot

NOTICE OF PRIMARY ELECTION

 

To the Voters of the County of Carlton:

 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That a Primary Election will be held in all election precincts located in Carlton County, on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, for nominating candidates for the following offices which are to be voted for at the General Election to be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. The polls for said election will be open at 7:00 a.m. and remain open to 8:00 p.m. 

FEDERAL OFFICES

One United States Senator 

One United States Representative for District Eight

COUNTY OFFICES

County Commissioner District 5

CITY OFFICES

Council Member for City of Cloquet Ward 5

This notice is provided pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 204B.34, subds. 1 & 3.

Kathryn Kortuem

Acting Carlton County Auditor/Treasurer

See the polling places listed below:

2020 CARLTON COUNTY PRECINCT POLL INFORMATION

The polls will be open in said Precinct, on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The polling place for all Mail Ballot Precincts will be the Carlton County Auditor’s Office, Courthouse, 301 Walnut Ave, Carlton, MN.

PRECINCT NAME & POLLING LOCATION

CITY OF CLOQUET W1 P3 

Journey Christian Church, 1400 Washington Ave, Cloquet, MN

CITY OF CLOQUET W2 P4 

Garfield School, 302 14th Street, Cloquet, MN

CITY OF CLOQUET W3 P5 

Cloquet City Hall, 101 14th Street, Cloquet, MN

CITY OF CLOQUET W4 P6 

Cloquet Armory, 801 Hwy 33 South, Cloquet, MN

CITY OF CLOQUET W5 P1 

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 515 Skyline Blvd  Cloquet, MN

CITY OF CLOQUET W5 P2 

Fond du Lac Head Start, 33 University Rd, Cloquet, MN

CITY OF BARNUM 

Mail Ballot Precinct

CITY OF CARLTON 

Carlton Fire Hall, 100 4th Street North, Carlton

CITY OF CROMWELL 

Mail Ballot Precinct

CITY OF KETTLE RIVER 

Mail Ballot Precinct

CITY OF MOOSE LAKE 

Moose Lake Civic & Community Center, 313 Elm, Moose Lake, MN

CITY OF SCANLON 

Scanlon Community Center, 2801 Dewey Ave, Scanlon, MN

CITY OF WRENSHALL 

Mail Ballot Precinct

CITY OF WRIGHT 

Mail Ballot Precinct

TOWNSHIP OF ATKINSON 

Carlton County Transportation Department, 1630 County Road 61, Carlton

TOWNSHIP OF AUTOMBA 

Automba Town Hall, 6956 County Road 6, Kettle River

TOWNSHIP OF BARNUM

Barnum Fire Hall, 3842 Church Street, Barnum

TOWNSHIP OF BESEMAN 

Mail Ballot Precinct

TOWNSHIP OF BLACKHOOF 

Blackhoof Town Hall, 3148 County Road 5, Barnum

TOWNSHIP OF CLEAR CREEK

 Mail Ballot Precinct

TOWNSHIP OF CORONA 

Mail Ballot Precinct

TOWNSHIP OF EAGLE 

Mail Ballot Precinct (NEW 2020)

TOWNSHIP OF HOLYOKE 

Mail Ballot Precinct

TOWNSHIP OF KALEVALA 

Mail Ballot Precinct

TOWNSHIP OF LAKEVIEW 

Mail Ballot Precinct (NEW 2020)

TOWNSHIP OF MAHTOWA 

Mail Ballot Precinct (NEW 2020)

TOWNSHIP OF MOOSE LAKE 

Moose Lake Civic & Community Center, 313 Elm, Moose Lake

TOWNSHIP OF PERCH LAKE

Perch Lake Town Hall, 2779 Big Lake Road, Cloquet

TOWNSHIP OF PROGRESS 

Mail Ballot Precinct

TOWNSHIP OF RED CLOVER 

Mail Ballot Precinct

TOWNSHIP OF SAWYER 

Mail Ballot Precinct

TOWNSHIP OF SILVER 

Kettle River Snowmobile Club, 5585 County Road 12, Kettle River

TOWNSHIP OF SILVER BROOK

Mail Ballot Precinct (NEW 2020)

TOWNSHIP OF SKELTON 

Skelton Town Hall, 3502 County Road 157 (Intersection of Little Road and County Road 157), Barnum

TOWNSHIP OF SPLIT ROCK 

Mail Ballot Precinct

TOWNSHIP OF THOMSON 

Thomson Town Hall, 25 East Harney Road, Esko

TOWNSHIP OF TWIN LAKES 

Carlton County Transportation Building, 1630 County Road 61, Carlton

TOWNSHIP OF WRENSHALL 

Mail Ballot Precinct

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 23, 2020)

