The melting snow uncovered another problem caused by the many storms during this winter season, potholes.
They come in various sizes and affect many roads, streets and highways across the state.
They can also cause a variety of problems for the vehicles as well as pop tires and ruin rims.
Cities and state employees are filling in the potholes as fast as they can, including Moose Lake.
The city purchases about 30-35 tons of cold mix from the county each year, although hot mix is prefered as it’s a more permenant fix. Unfortunately, the hot mix plants are seasonal and only available six months out of the year.
“Over time certain areas of town get worse and worse,” said Phil Entner, public works superintendent. “We eventually end up cutting that section of that bituminous (blacktop) out and replacing it with hot mix, which would be considered a blade patch.”
In the past Moose Lake contracted out their blade patch
needs. In 2020 Moose Lake started installing their own blade patches, which has worked very well, Entner explained. It has kept maintenance costs down allowing Moose Lake to do more blade patches and cover more areas of town at a much lower expense.
“Moose Lake runs on very limited funding so any time I can offer a cost effective solution to cover more square footage of our city streets I am very eager to look into it,” said Entner. “Residents can report potholes to the city of Moose Lake by contacting city hall. I have a running list of problem areas and weather permitting we fill potholes on a monthly basis.”
Call 218-485-4010 to report potholes to the city.
