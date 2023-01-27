On behalf of the Moose Lake Area Hockey Association, we would like to shout a big thank you to all of our volunteers and sponsors who helped make our first “Small but Mitey” pond hockey tournament a success. There were several early mornings and late nights to those who created the three rinks on the lake - thank you to those who took part in creating the skating rinks.
Our volunteer and concessions manager for the association dedicated her (and her family’s) entire New Years weekend to ensuring everyone had something to eat and volunteers to fill positions selling concessions, keeping score and time as well as directing teams where to go. Thank you to the many families and the tournament coordinators for donating their time and being such positive representatives of Moose Lake Area Youth Hockey.
A shout out to our youth players who served as referees during the jamboree to keep things moving for the littlest skaters. A huge thank you to the city of Moose Lake and their employees for accommodating and supporting our vision.
This started as a dream with a few board members and a local business this spring of doing something different to put Moose Lake on the map in the local hockey community. With 20 teams and almost 200 skaters, plus their parents, siblings and others, Moose Lake was the place to be over New Year’s weekend.
We received numerous compliments on the event, the location and the local businesses. We couldn’t have done it without our community. We look forward to making next year even bigger and better.
Our association provides skating opportunities for youth from East Central, Willow River, Moose Lake, Barnum and Cromwell school districts and it is just simply amazing when we can have opportunities like this thanks to the generosity of our community, our volunteers and our families.
Dan Fitzsimmons, Tournament Director MLAHA
Pete Jucszak, President MLAHA
Amy Fitzsimmons, Vice President MLAHA
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.