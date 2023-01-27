To the editor

On behalf of the Moose Lake Area Hockey Association, we would like to shout a big thank you to all of our volunteers and sponsors who helped make our first “Small but Mitey” pond hockey tournament a success.  There were several early mornings and late nights to those who created the three rinks on the lake - thank you to those who took part in creating the skating rinks.  

