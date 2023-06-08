y week off from chemo seemed to be the longest week in a while because once you are on a weekly infusion schedule, taking a week off seems weird. But now I am back on a regular schedule for three more weeks.
The infusions go well now that I have a port for the blood draws and infusions, so I’m back on track now. I did shave my head before this last treatment as there was so much hair all over the house you would have thought I had a dog or cat in the house. Anyway, I got a wig and since I always wear a hat or a cap, it’s not much different than I usually look.
One of the main side effects of chemo is loss of taste. Everything tastes so blah. Even coffee is not good, so I drink a lot of water, which is better for me anyway. Now it’s just waiting for the tumor to shrink, and possible surgery later on this summer.
County Road no. 23 going north of the Co-op store in Wright will be getting repaved starting on June 5. There will also be several bridges being replaced in our area, so there will be several detours coming up. Just be watchful of any detours.
The next YOT meeting and lunch will be on Tuesday, June 13 at the Cromwell Pavilion with a potluck meal at noon followed by entertainment from MaryRose Varo and then a short business meeting. New folks are always welcome to attend and meet your friends and neighbors.
The United Methodist Church of Cromwell invites you to join them on Saturday, June 17, 2023, for a free community event at the Cromwell Park Pavilion. There is a 4 p.m. worship, 5 p.m. meal and entertainment by the Keystones. They would enjoy seeing you there.
Last week’s riddles: Why did Adam and Eve do math every day? They were told to go forth and multiply.
That’s all the news from the Edge of Wright. Remember: “You can Grow through what you Go Through.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.