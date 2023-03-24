O
ne of the most interesting things about Asia is the period known each year as Chinese New Year or Lunar New Year.
It’s Christmas, New Years, Birthdays, anniversaries, all wrapped into one package and what a package it is, unlike and unmatched by anything we do in the western world, in my opinion.
Each Chinese New Year is represented by a different animal and also an elemental symbol of which there are five. They are water, earth, fire, metal, and wood.
2023 is part of the water cycle, so this year it’s the Water Rabbit, which happens once every 60 years
We transitioned from the year of the Tiger in 2022, and are in a far better place than we have been since the beginning of COVID-19, four years ago, when Hong Kong was basically shut down.
The border with China just opened which has been closed for over 900 days and now mainland Chinese are swarming back to Hong Kong like ants.
The year of the Rabbit symbolizes longevity, positivity, wittiness, cleverness, and deftness.
2023 should be one of hope, calm, prosperity, at least in Hong Kong, but I have my doubts about the above in the USA. Business in Hong Kong, should resume gradually.
In general, the Lunar New Year is thought of as a time for regeneration, family gatherings, the colors of red and gold on every street.
It is brought in by setting off a massive fireworks display, and in Hong Kong over the harbor at a cost of $12 million U.S. dollars and lasts for 20 minutes.
It’s gorgeous and spectacular, but has not been held during the last three years because of COVID-19.
This year, the Lunar New Year started on Jan. 22 and lasted 16 days. However, in Hong Kong its only four days with Jan. 21 being New Years Eve.
Its cut to four days in Hong Kong, because the business tycoons do not want to shut down for 16 days because its’ a loss of revenue. Hong Kong is all about money and property. Property is big money in Hong Kong.
Some interesting things that take place during the days of the Lunar New Year are the following.
--- Garbage is not thrown out during the first five days, because trash held for five days is considered wealth. Some of that wealth starts to stink, big time after a day or two.
--- On the sixth day, cleaning takes place, sweeping away bad luck, and wealthy people change and buy new furniture.
---Giving “Lai See,” meaning giving money placed in red envelopes to young members of the family, but in companies red envelopes go to employees.
In my company, 50 Hong Kong dollars to 400 employees is paid out by the managing director, which has been me. (7.8 H.K. dollars is 1 U.S. dollar.)
---Women do not wash their hair during the first few days of the Lunar New Year. Believe me, some new hairdo’s show up.
---Traditional Chinese claim to be one year older at the beginning of each Lunar New Year.
---The Lantern Festival marks the end of the Lunar New Year celebrations, and one can find red lanterns every place you look.
The Lunar New Year is a festival for about one fourth of the world’s population including 200 million people from mainland China.
Travel during this time within China is a massive traffic jam, while 3 billion trips by land, sea, rail and air take place.
In China women are thought to be marriageable up to 30 years of age, and a man up to 32 in mainland China.
So those who do not have a boyfriend or girlfriend can now rent one, specifically for the New Year and to please their parents.
In Hong Kong the rental is about U.S. $50 per day, and in China about U.S. $16 per day. That’s a pretty cheap date, and the companies that run this kind of business make a fortune during the days of the Lunar New Year.
If you want to see and enjoy the Chinese New Year, I suggest that you travel to Hong Kong, but be advised that every shop is closed for at least 4-5 days , however, there is still plenty to see and do around and in Hong Kong.
KUNG HEI FAT CHOY means Happy New Year in Cantonese.
Paul Rieff is a Moose Lake resident who splits his time in Hong Kong and Moose Lake.
