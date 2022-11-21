Congratulations to all the prize winners at the Kettle River American Legion rifle drawing held on Friday, Nov. 4.
Sympathy to the family of Betty Jane Reed, who passed away on Sunday, Nov. 6.
Congratulations to all the prize winners at the Kettle River American Legion rifle drawing held on Friday, Nov. 4.
Sympathy to the family of Betty Jane Reed, who passed away on Sunday, Nov. 6.
Sympathy to the family of Mardell Marsyla. Who passed away on Sunday, Oct. 30.
The Ma N’ Pa Kettle Days Christmas vendor event and tree lighting will take place at the Kettle River Veteran’s Building. So come and shop, visit with neighbors and see the tree lighting. I am sure that there is also going to be a bake sale.
The Kettle River City Council meeting is Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Kettle River Senior Center. I encourage everyone to attend this meeting.
Winter snow parking rules begin Nov. 15. No parking on city streets from Nov. 15 until April 15 from midnight to 8 a.m. to allow the plows to clear the streets.
Quilting at Holy Trinity is every Wednesday from 9 a.m. until noon.
I know that many people are interested in genealogy, but I want to know the stories that go with all the dates. Years ago, many people kept diaries. They wrote down things that happened that day. Some entries were very short. Maybe they only mentioned the weather, especially if it was unusual. Years ago, I started writing some of my memories. Some of them were helped by looking at the old pictures and remembering that incident. I did a lot of research on some of the family history. On one occasion, I wrote what I remembered and took that to a family gathering and had other members add what I missed and they remembered. I started the first book for my mother’s 90th birthday, then I did another for my aunt’s 80th birthday and one for my sister’s 70th birthday. Each book got bigger as I made one for each of my siblings as well as my own. When my mother died, her book was given to my oldest grandchild. I still add some things to my own book, but have many more things to add.
MARCIA SARVELA is a resident of Kettle River. To submit items for the column she can be reached by phone at 218-273-4045 or send a letter at P O Box 175, Kettle River, MN 55757
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.