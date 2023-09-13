Did you see something nice happen while out and about in Barnum? Do you want to share your thoughts or opinions about something that is happening in the area?
Send a letter to the editor at editor@mlstargazette.com or mail to Moose Lake Star Gazette P.O. Box 449, Moose Lake, MN 55767.
Social media serves a purpose, but it cannot replace a local newspaper. I was surprised to discover how many of our readers do not have social media or even the internet.
I began writing letters to the editor a few decades ago.
I sent a letter in the local paper each spring to thank the volunteers of my kids youth hockey teams, especially the coaches. I saw the headaches they had to deal with, watched them get yelled at by unhappy parents and thought they do not get paid enough to deal with that.
One day I saw one of my oldest sons’ coaches, Mark Johnson, come off of the ice in the old Barn after a practice. I asked how he was doing. He replied that he was doing fine as long as he was on the ice. The offhand comment made me pause and think.
I decided to write a letter to the editor in the local paper and thanked them and reminded other parents that coaching is a volunteer position and most of the coaches also work and have families.
I mean, why would someone continue to volunteer their time and talents if they do not feel appreciated?
Or maybe you have noticed that the city gardens bring a smile whenever you pass them. Write a letter and let everyone know. Maybe it will make someone else’s day. Reading about it in the paper might inspire others to do something similar.
If you have concerns about something in the community and want to bring other residents attention to it, whether it’s crime or loose/stray animals in the area, write a letter.
Letters to the editor need to be 400 words or less and while a general thank you is welcome, a specific thank you to a business or organization is not allowed in a letter to the editor. That would be a paid ad, which is also welcome.
To be considered for publication, all letters must be signed and include hometown and contact information for verification purposes. Only names and hometowns will be published. Letters are published at the discretion of the editor and may be edited.
Publishing decisions are made on questions of free speech, good taste, public interest and public sensitivity.
The Star Gazette reserves the right to edit for accuracy, clarity, libel, and civility and reserves the right not to publish a letter. Personal complaints or attacks, plagiarized material, religious treatises or submissions from organized letter-writing campaigns will not be published.
jamie Lund is the editor of the Moose Lake Star Gazette. She can be contacted at editor@mlstargazette.com or by calling (218) 485-4406
