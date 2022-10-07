Make sure you are registered to vote. There are three positions for the city council and the mayor that needs your vote. Your vote is important.
Come to the next Kettle River city council meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the council room. Find out what is happening with the council.
There will be a Ma N’ Pa Kettle Days meeting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Kettle River Senior Center. We will be discussing upcoming events in October, November and December. All who are interested in helping with these events are welcome to attend this meeting.
The last Finnish Luncheon for the season will be Oct. 18. We will be saying good bye and safe travels for all our snowbirds.
The Ma N’ Pa Kettle Days committee will hold a Halloween party at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 for area children. There will be hot dogs, chips and beverage available, a grand march of the costumes and trunk or treat in the parking lot for all who want to participate.
Quilting at Holy Trinity is every Wednesday from 9 a.m. until noon. You do not have to be a member of Holy Trinity to join us as most of the quilts we make are donated to various charities. Donations of new cotton fabric is appreciated. Items for donation can be brought to the church during our quilting time or brought to me.
During World War II, we lived about 30 miles from Joliet, Illinois, where the munitions plant was located. We would place our tin cans on the curb in front of our house and the truck would come by to pick them up to make ammunition for the war. Yes, this was a way that we recycled in those days. My father and a friend, pilots for the Civil Air Patrol, had been in Chicago for a meeting and needed to fly back home. Each had their own plane. The fog rolled in and the friend got off course and landed at the munition plant instead. As soon as his plane landed, he was immediately surrounded by armed officers. After some explanation, they were able to get him back on his way.
MARCIA SARVELA is a resident of Kettle River. To submit items for the column she can be reached by phone at 218-273-4045 or send a letter at P O Box 175, Kettle River, MN 55757
