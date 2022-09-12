Question: A friend recently told me that it’s illegal to honk your car horn in Minnesota (he showed me an internet article).  I find this hard to believe.  So many friends and family members drive by our house, giving their horn a little honk and waving; is this illegal?  What if you’re behind someone at a stoplight who hasn’t noticed the light turned green—is it illegal to tap your horn to alert them?  And what about those car alarms that start honking if they sense an intruder?   Please explain.  Thank you.

 Answer: Minnesota state law says, “Every motor vehicle when operated upon a highway must be equipped with a horn in good working order and capable of emitting sound audible under normal conditions from a distance of not less than 200 feet. However, the horn or other warning device must not emit an unreasonably loud or harsh sound or a whistle. The driver of a motor vehicle shall, when reasonably necessary to insure safe operation, give audible warning with the horn, but shall not otherwise use the horn when upon a highway.”

