It is Halloween as I write this. Hopefully all the little goblins have fun tonight and get lots of candy. I love fall and all the fun things to do. Have fun everyone. One of the fun things that is happening in Willow River is the 13th Annual Willow River Gobble Wobble two mile Fun Run/Walk on Thanksgiving Day at 9 a.m. at Willow River City Hall. All proceeds of the race will benefit the Willow River Fire Department. Pick up registration forms at: Willow River Lumber, the Happy Scissors, Dave’s Oil, or City Hall. Find more information on Facebook or call 763-439-7310 or email mbreegge@msn.com.
Willow River School elementary students are putting on their first ever musical one-act play. The kids are busy getting ready for the event. The public performance is scheduled for December 2, 2022 at 7 p.m. at the Willow River School auditorium. Come and enjoy the children’s first performance.
The Willow River Community Club is planning Fun with Santa again this year. The date for all the fun is December 10 at the Willow River School. The club is also collaborating with the WRFD to host a tree lighting at the fire hall/city hall. This will be on December 2 gathering at 5:30 p.m. and tree lighting at 6 p.m. Hot chocolate, coffee and doughnuts along with some carols. What fun. The Willow River Fire Department and EMS is hosting their annual fall gun raffle at the Squirrel Cage Bar & Grill on Nov. 19. Tickets are available from WRFD members and local businesses. Need not be present to win. Get your tickets early.
At the school: Area veterans are invited to join the kids at the school for the Annual Veterans Day breakfast. This event will be held on Friday, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. in the school cafeteria. Veterans please RSVP to Melissa Johnson at (218-372-3131 ext128 or mjohnson@isd577.org. The Willow River School Board meetings are held at 6 p.m. in the high school library for the remainder of 2022 are: Nov. 15, and Dec. 20. If you wish to address the board at a meeting, please fill out a public comment form that is available online or by contacting the school.
