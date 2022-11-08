It is Halloween as I write this.  Hopefully all the little goblins have fun tonight and get lots of candy.  I love fall and all the fun things to do.  Have fun everyone.  One of the fun things that is happening in Willow River is the 13th Annual Willow River Gobble Wobble two mile Fun Run/Walk on Thanksgiving Day at 9 a.m. at Willow River City Hall.  All proceeds of the race will benefit the Willow River Fire Department.  Pick up registration forms at: Willow River Lumber, the Happy Scissors, Dave’s Oil, or City Hall.  Find more information on Facebook or call 763-439-7310 or email mbreegge@msn.com

 Willow River School elementary students are putting on their first ever musical one-act play.  The kids are busy getting ready for the event.  The public performance is scheduled for December 2, 2022 at 7 p.m. at the Willow River School auditorium.  Come and enjoy the children’s first performance. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0