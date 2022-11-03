“MORAL EXCELLENCE COMES about as a result of habit. We become just by doing just acts, temperate by doing temperate acts, brave by doing brave acts.” Aristotle
Taking an inventory of our habits and where we can improve can be difficult. Questioning a spouse or good friend would give us a good start. For parents, remember it starts when children are very young.
INFLATION IS AFFECTING every one of us with higher costs, primarily gasoline and heating fuel. But the grocery store prices are also shocking. I think every one of us finally realizes we are paying for the price of excess government spending. They are borrowing and printing trillions of dollars. This is based on a research fellow, E. J. Antoni of The Heritage Foundation.
It’s very difficult to survive when the rate of inflation continues over 8%.
Americans are going to have to be concerned about interest rates on debt. That’s going to climb as we go on. That will undoubtedly slow the sale of homes and perhaps even limit the size of homes that people can afford to finance.
Over the last five years it is estimated that mortgages have gone up 80%.
In many cases, people won’t be able to afford homes which we have always considered important in this country. We have a large part of our population owning homes which helps in growing their net worth.
It’s not just home loans that will cost people more, but credit cards, auto loans and student loans are all part of the debt mix.
The question we don’t know is how is this going to be for the holiday shopping mix?
The country needs a balanced budget. If it were balanced, these interest rates would not have been going up as fast.
We need more cooperation with Congress, the president and the feds. The way we are going is a viscous circle and we have a huge problem in controlling this inflation.
SOME WISDOM FROM Steven Covey. “Every human has four endowments—self-awareness, conscience, independent will, and creative imagination. These give us the ultimate human freedom … the power to choose, to respond, to change.”
I THINK IT is dangerous in America when the far left and the far right try to reset our country with our economy and our way of life.
I receive information from Hillsdale College and an article by Michael Rectenwald in an issue of their Imprimis described the economy goals of the great reset as “capitalism with Chinese characteristics—a two-tiered economy with profitable monopoly and the state on top and socialism for the majority below.”
We need balance in our government and we need to respect the way our Constitution developed a way of life that has been successful when there is a large middle class.
We are now in a major cultural shift and some of these ideals and values appear to be eroding.
The Hillsdale College report indicated that during the COVID-19 pandemic, support for socialism among 16 to 23 year olds jumped to 49% and socialism also increased in popularity among all ages.
That’s another reason why we need to be conscious of what’s going on in the classrooms.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.