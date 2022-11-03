“MORAL EXCELLENCE COMES about as a result of habit. We become just by doing just acts, temperate by doing temperate acts, brave by doing brave acts.” Aristotle

Taking an inventory of our habits and where we can improve can be difficult. Questioning a spouse or good friend would give us a good start. For parents, remember it starts when children are very young.

