In the spring there are flowers that bloom that we call ‘ephemerals.’  Definition of the word includes: 1.lasting a short time; short-lived, transitory  2. lasting but one day; certain flowers.  3. anything short-lived, as certain insects.  

We just returned from a trip down the Ohio River on a cruise boat.  The river valley is very beautiful, with forested hills on either side for most of the distance, but the river itself is turbid looking and has been for some time, the most polluted in the country – followed closely by the Mississippi River.  Most of the pollution in the Ohio is due to industrial wastes, but there is always the pollution that comes from people living near the river, in the form of run-off - agricultural or from streets and lawns.  

