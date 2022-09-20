In the spring there are flowers that bloom that we call ‘ephemerals.’ Definition of the word includes: 1.lasting a short time; short-lived, transitory 2. lasting but one day; certain flowers. 3. anything short-lived, as certain insects.
We just returned from a trip down the Ohio River on a cruise boat. The river valley is very beautiful, with forested hills on either side for most of the distance, but the river itself is turbid looking and has been for some time, the most polluted in the country – followed closely by the Mississippi River. Most of the pollution in the Ohio is due to industrial wastes, but there is always the pollution that comes from people living near the river, in the form of run-off - agricultural or from streets and lawns.
But the river surprised us one morning when we looked out the sliding doors of our room and saw hundreds of insects on the glass and hanging from spiderwebs all over the deck. These were mayflies. Normally one expects to find these insects in springtime (hence the common name), but they can hatch later in the summer and even into the fall, depending on the water temperature and quality. There are somewhere between 2500 and 3000 species worldwide. Here in North America there are over 700 species.
They are considered a corner stone of the aquatic food web. As nymphs they are fed upon by other invertebrates, amphibians, reptiles, fish, birds and mammals. Trout will show keen interest in them wherever they appear. Water quality is critical to mayfly survival. They are sensitive to chemical pollutants, increases in suspended solids (erosion) and decreased dissolved oxygen (DO) levels. They are one of the three most often used markers of aquatic ecosystem health, along with caddisflies and stoneflies, and that is why we were so surprised to find them on the Ohio River.
During the late 1960s and into the early 1980s mayfly populations crashed around the country, primarily because of raw sewage. There was little treatment of sewage at that time and the organic sludge used up tremendous amounts of dissolved oxygen. Gradually as cities began to clean up and treat their sewage before discharging it into the rivers, mayfly populations began to rebound.
I don’t know which species of mayfly was covering our boat , but White Mayflies (Ephoron) can be so abundant in August that they can show up on a weather station’s radar. They swarm to every light source they can find, including porch lights, local gas stations or bridges. Stories have been written that mayfly hatches have been so overwhelming that bridges had to be shut down for safety reasons. And in southeastern Minnesota, near the Mississippi River snowplows have been called out to push them off the roads.
The adults have two or four triangular shaped large, transparent wings with many veins. The wings remain vertical when the insect is at rest. The eyes are well developed but the adults do not feed since when they emerge they have no mouthparts. Two long appendages extend from the end of their abdomen.
They spend most of their lives (99%) as larvae or nymphs on the bottom of the river where they feed on algae, fungi and decaying plant material. They generally emerge en masse (those who fly fish call this a ‘hatch’). Then the females fly through a swarm of males, mate and return to the water to lay her eggs and die. The males have equally short lives, living an average of one or two days. Some only live two hours, but the females of Dolania americana last less than five minutes.
The adults are often taken by birds and bats while they are alive. Once the mass of swarming, mating adults dies there is a super abundance of food on the surface of the water as they often number in the millions.
And now you know a little about the sweet, but brief life of Ephemeroptera. (there’s that word again).
