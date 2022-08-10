By all appearances it looks like we’re going to be suffering through a drought again this summer, just like last year. We have received little to no rain in the past month and August is forecast to be equally dry. We only planted potatoes and cucumbers this summer because we were going to be traveling a lot and wouldn’t be able to water regularly. The vegetables were left to manage on their own for the most part. Bugs got to the potatoes, but so far the cucumbers are managing to survive. I have flower pots on the deck and with help from a friend who takes care of our dog when we’re gone, they have survived and flourished. Once again we need to start conserving water as we think about our well. But we are not financially challenged by these dry days, unlike the young couple who own and operate Medicine Creek Farm.
Hannah and Jason raise cattle, pigs and sheep on a grass fed basis near Finlayson. They move the animals from one paddock to the next based on the condition of the grass. But now the grass is not growing after the animals have finished grazing one spot. And it won’t start growing again until we get some decent rain. They will have to resort to feeding hay, which can quickly become very expensive. For that matter, farmers raising hay crops will not be able to get more bales without more rain.
Drought is still severe in much of the western U.S. and it has intensified in parts of the Great Plains, Ozarks, and Mississippi River Valley. The monsoon season has helped parts of the Southwest. If you look at a drought monitor map of the U.S. you will see that yellow, orange and red (all indicators of different degrees of drought) is widespread.
I was in Bozeman, Montana a couple weeks ago visiting my son and his family and the city has recently instituted permanent water restrictions. People are only allowed to water their yards and gardens three days a week. They are also planting drought resistant plants in the medians. We don’t think of a place like Bozeman as being overly dry, but it is a semi-arid land that depends on snowpack in the mountains to feed the rivers that provide much of their water and as I looked at all the mountains that encircle the town only a quarter of them had any visible snow. This is a community that is rapidly growing and I commend the city administrators for thinking of their future water resources. I still can’t imagine what the cities in Arizona plan to do for water in the coming years.
The jet stream has a part to play in these weather conditions. This “narrow, variable band of very strong, predominantly westerly air currents encircling the globe several miles above the earth” is an atmospheric highway. It is located at the level where jets cruise, hence the name. Undulations in the Jet Stream bring changes in our weather, both in temperature and precipitation. When one of these bands of air bulges northward it is known as a ridge and if it goes southward, it’s called a trough. The streams are also often located near zones where there is a strong contrast in temperature. Until recently the northern band of this fast-moving air current would retreat in summer to Canada.
The climate is definitely warming and changing. Scientists predicted over the past four to five decades that the warming would be greater in the Arctic regions (rising twice as fast as the global average) than the temperate zones. This has caused a lessening in the temperature difference between the two. Based on recent research, it appears that this is causing the jet stream to lose some of its strength and making it more prone to extreme fluctuations.
As CO2 levels continue to rise in the atmosphere, we can expect to see the current extreme events become more common, but no less destructive. We humans are at the mercy of the weather, but like it or not, we are also responsible for these changes.
With the rise of the internet and 24 hour news programming, we now can see what is happening around the world in real time. We watched as England and other parts of Europe had their highest temperatures ever recorded. And wildfires burned there, just as they have in the U.S.
While we seek relief from the heat in our air-conditioned homes – people in other countries and even in our own Pacific Northwest are caught without those benefits, never having needed them before. We can help other creatures during these hot, dry days by providing water whenever possible. Even a shallow tray with 1”-2” of water will give birds a place to drink and bathe. Plus, it gives us a source of endless entertainment as we watch them fly in and out. Our trees provide shade for the hottest parts of the day. And we will wait, scanning the horizon for any sign of rain clouds.
