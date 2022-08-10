By all appearances it looks like we’re going to be suffering through a drought again this summer, just like last year. We have received little to no rain in the past month and August is forecast to be equally dry. We only planted potatoes and cucumbers this summer because we were going to be traveling a lot and wouldn’t be able to water regularly. The vegetables were left to manage on their own for the most part. Bugs got to the potatoes, but so far the cucumbers are managing to survive. I have flower pots on the deck and with help from a friend who takes care of our dog when we’re gone, they have survived and flourished. Once again we need to start conserving water as we think about our well. But we are not financially challenged by these dry days, unlike the young couple who own and operate Medicine Creek Farm.

Hannah and Jason raise cattle, pigs and sheep on a grass fed basis near Finlayson. They move the animals from one paddock to the next based on the condition of the grass. But now the grass is not growing after the animals have finished grazing one spot. And it won’t start growing again until we get some decent rain. They will have to resort to feeding hay, which can quickly become very expensive. For that matter, farmers raising hay crops will not be able to get more bales without more rain.

