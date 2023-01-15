he National Weather Service in Duluth is calling it the Blue Blizzard of 2022. Maybe you noticed this weather phenomenon while you were out trying to shovel the heavy wet snow. In fact, the snow had a three day liquid equivalent of 1 to 4 inches. Some called it ‘cement mixer’ snow which clung to almost all surfaces. Because the snow was so dense and filled with moisture it didn’t absorb the red end of the visible light spectrum, instead transmitting the blue end. Glacier blue in fact. It was seen in cracks and holes in the snow.
It started on Dec. 13 and continued in some places until the 17th.
We were not home to witness the event. Our friend, Mary, was house and pet sitting for us and had to deal with the power outage that lasted 36 hours.
Thankfully we have a wood burning stove in the living room that she was able to use to get some heat in the house. We also have a very helpful young neighbor who came over to plow the driveway but had a hard time moving the snow.
We have had rain in December other years. It’s always a mess and this time it really did a number on all the trees and shrubs. The rain turned to ice on the branches (in some places a third of an inch thick) and then the wet snow landed on top of the already heavy load and just continued to put pressure on the trees. The sound of breaking and cracking wood could be heard all around. Power lines didn’t fare any better. If not the ice itself, the falling trees caused damage.
In March 1991 we had a similar ice/snowstorm and we have not yet cleared all the Jack Pine trees that broke off at their tops and littered the forest floor. We thought that storm was bad, but this one was much worse. We couldn’t believe it when we drove down the road to our house. It looked as though a windstorm had blasted through, with all sorts of pines poking out into the road and birch trees bent over creating an arched alleyway.
Around our house, big branches from red and jack pines lay scattered about. One big red that is close to the house was leaning so that some of its branches, though not broken are laying on the roof. Not so lucky, a neighbor down the road had one break and come to rest on the roof.
Later in the week, we put on snowshoes and tried to go into our woods to assess the damage, but we were blocked almost immediately. We couldn’t find any of our trails. Mike has spent three years working on this section of our woods thinning it and cleaning up the forest floor.
You wouldn’t know that now. It’s a sad and frustrating sight. The tree service companies will be busy for a long time.
Precipitation totals across most of Minnesota exceeded normal totals for the entire month of December. Some reporting on the bright side say this may help improve the drought conditions in the state, but that will depend on the amount and type of snow we get later in the winter, since the ground is not able to absorb any of this moisture right now.
We can’t help but wonder how the wild critters and birds managed to ‘weather’ the storm. The rain to begin with could not have been good. Many birds seek shelter in pines during stormy conditions since their needles are thick and dense enough to offer some protection. But this time the pines were being bent and broken. Deer will struggle since the snow is compacted and frozen on the ground, with the branches of shrubs bent and frozen too.
Based on reports from foresters, landowners, and outdoor enthusiasts it appears that over the northern half of the state, the storm damaged trees in most, or nearly all areas. The true toll won’t be known for months or even years, but it is one of the most destructive winter storms we have seen.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.