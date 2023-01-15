T

he National Weather Service in Duluth is calling it the Blue Blizzard of 2022.  Maybe you noticed this weather phenomenon while you were out trying to shovel the heavy wet snow. In fact, the snow had a three day liquid equivalent of 1 to 4 inches. Some called it ‘cement mixer’ snow which clung to almost all surfaces. Because the snow was so dense and filled with moisture it didn’t absorb the red end of the visible light spectrum, instead transmitting the blue end.  Glacier blue in fact.  It was seen in cracks and holes in the snow. 

