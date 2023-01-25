To the editor
Dear Windemere Township residents,
I am writing this not to persuade you of anything, but to ask you to join me in pondering what it is we want from Windemere Township.
The organizational meeting of the Windemere township Board of Supervisors took place on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Vice-Chair Tony Bakhtiari stated his goal is to move planning and zoning responsibilities over to Pine County and do away with the position of Windemere Township Zoning Administrator, the Planning Commission and the Board of Adjustment.
Come to the next Windemere Township Board of Supervisors meeting, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Windemere Town Hall.
Sign up to give public comment and share your thoughts. Caleb Anderson, Land and Resource Manager from Pine County has accepted an invitation from our board to make a presentation about this move. The Board of Supervisors does NOT need to put this to the public before it makes its decision.
The Board of Supervisors has the legal right to make this decision on our behalf, without public hearings. If you think it’s a good idea, share your feelings; if you think it is a bad idea, share your feelings. We live in a representative democracy—but it is up to each of us to represent ourselves to those who make decisions that will affect us all.
As I see it, the township has three main areas of responsibility: administrative responsibilities, road maintenance and planning and zoning. What are we really saving by moving planning and zoning over to Pine County? To save money and “simplify” the workings of the township, are we really better off to give up local representation? Or is the Board of Supervisors making a decision that is “penny-wise and pound foolish?” At the very least, our supervisors should hear our thoughts on this important issue.
Cindy Timmons Carlson
Sturgeon Lake, MN
