After this long (never ending) winter we are all desperate to see some color. Everyone looks for the emergence of the fuzzy pussy willow catkins, even while the snow is melting, but then they are forgotten as the season progresses and we eagerly search for more colorful flowers. In May we will be treated to the delicate, pastel shades of green as the trees begin to leaf out, but in the meantime, we can find color (yellow and red) in the willows. Last week as we drove back from Crex Meadows, I saw a tree in the distance that was so yellow I thought it must have been some kind of flowering tree, though that seemed unlikely. As we got closer, we saw that it was a willow.
Weeks before the fruit trees burst into bloom, or the ephemerals appear in the woods; the willows are blooming and creating a canvas of muted gold in their stems and leaves. Those silver catkins of April have elongated and changed into a pinecone like flowers with disks containing nectar glands. Since this is one of the earliest nectars producing flowers, they are highly attractive to the first bees that take flight, who unwittingly serve as matchmakers carrying the pollen form the male catkins to the female catkins, which are found on a different tree. It is in this process that hybridization occurs, complicating an already challenging species for botanists to ID.
There are 100 species of salix in North America. They are one of the oldest broad-leaved trees in existence, dating back 130,000,000 years to the lower Cretaceous period. And they’ve hardly changed in all that time.
Willows can look like trees with a thick trunk and upper branches, but they can also appear as shrubs with many branches forking almost from the base. These can grow as tall as 20-25 feet. To accurately identify a specimen botanists examine the tiny fruits and flowers.
The one common denominator for the willows is their “wet feet.” The word salix comes from the Celtic words ‘sal’ and ‘lis’, meaning “near water.”
Willows are often the first to appear along streambeds, or in areas that have been flooded, or even land recently exposed by retreating glaciers. Their thick, tangled, fibrous root mass holds the soil in place and prevents erosions during floods or high water. It is even possible to take a green branch from a willow and stick it in the damp ground and have it sprout.
You will find willows in almost any low area alongside rural roads or in the median of the freeway. They’re overlooked and underappreciated, but they are extremely valuable to a variety of wildlife. Their buds, leaves and twigs are favored by ruffed and sharp-tail grouse, white tail deer, moose, beaver, muskrat and porcupines.
Later in the season their branches will hold the tiny nests of yellow warblers. Even the bark of the willow is special. It was discovered in the 1800’s to contain salicylic acid, the chemical from which aspirin was eventually derived.
Yes, the willow is a tree to be admired and praised and not just for the qualities mentioned above. This woody plant, by its very nature, sets a metaphoric example for us. It demonstrates the values of being flexible, adaptable, and tenacious. These qualities have allowed it to survive and prosper through geologic time. Will humans be able to do the same?
