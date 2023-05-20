After this long (never ending) winter we are all desperate to see some color. Everyone looks for the emergence of the fuzzy pussy willow catkins, even while the snow is melting, but then they are forgotten as the season progresses and we eagerly search for more colorful flowers. In May we will be treated to the delicate, pastel shades of green as the trees begin to leaf out, but in the meantime, we can find color (yellow and red) in the willows. Last week as we drove back from Crex Meadows, I saw a tree in the distance that was so yellow I thought it must have been some kind of flowering tree, though that seemed unlikely. As we got closer, we saw that it was a willow. 

Weeks before the fruit trees burst into bloom, or the ephemerals appear in the woods; the willows are blooming and creating a canvas of muted gold in their stems and leaves.  Those silver catkins of April have elongated and changed into a pinecone like flowers with disks containing nectar glands. Since this is one of the earliest nectars producing flowers, they are highly attractive to the first bees that take flight, who unwittingly serve as matchmakers carrying the pollen form the male catkins to the female catkins, which are found on a different tree.  It is in this process that hybridization occurs, complicating an already challenging species for botanists to ID.  

