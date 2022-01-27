One day at work, I asked my supervisor who was working in the admitting office. She asked why. I told her they said they needed a bed for an elderly woman about 39. My supervisor and I were about 42 at the time. We didn’t think we were elderly.
Kettle River City Council
The next city of Kettle River city council meeting is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, at the Kettle River Senior Center. Please note this change in date to the first Tuesday of February.
It is important for all residents of Kettle River to attend the city council meetings. Thank you to everyone who attended the meetings the last few months.
MARCIA SARVELA is a resident of Kettle River. To submit items for the column she can be reached by phone at 218-273-4045 or send a letter at P O Box 175, Kettle River, MN 55757.
