Most people have defining moments in their lives when they remember exactly where they were or what they were doing. September 11, 2001 is one of those days. Most of us were in shock. Many still remember where they were and what they were doing. The day seemed surreal when I walked outside on the beautiful September morning, with blue skies, sunshine and birds cheerfully singing.
I remember paying more attention when planes flew over my house months later and wondered if it was going to happen again.
My kids were in their classrooms at Esko school, while I was going about my ordinary day, in my ordinary life, at my ordinary house, about a block away.
I was enjoying the peace and quiet of the calm, cool day after the kids were gone. My then-husband called me because he knew I did not listen to the radio or television in the morning. I struggled to understand what he was saying. A plane crash thousands of miles away in New York somehow had him upset. He told me to turn on the television and watch.
I sat by myself in the quiet house watching in horrified shock at the unbelievable scene. It looked like a Bruce Willis action movie, but it was real. Buildings were falling, people running and screaming and smoke billowed into the blue sky. The stations replayed the planes crashing into the Twin Towers as commentators struggled for words. We watched helplessly as desperate people trapped in the burning towers leapt to their death.
My daughter told me later that all classes had stopped and were watching what was happening on television. Some of her teachers cried. My fourth grade daughter did not understand why.
I shut off the television after watching it for nearly an hour and went on with my ordinary life. I stopped at the Apostolic Lutheran Church in Esko and sat alone on a wooden bench in the balcony section. I thought about the day and the people in New York. Their days and lives were no longer normal or ordinary.
I went to the local hockey arena in Cloquet, where I volunteered to paint a few locker rooms and players benches.
After school we went to the hockey equipment exchange at the arena. The mood of the parents was subdued from the usual excitement of seeing the extended hockey “family” after a few months off.
Where were you when the world stopped turning that September day, as Alan Jackson asks in his song, That September Day.
jamie Lund is the editor of the Moose Lake Star Gazette. She can be contacted at editor@mlstargazette.com or by calling (218) 485-4406
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.