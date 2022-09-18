Most people have defining moments in their lives when they remember exactly where they were or what they were doing. September 11, 2001 is one of those days. Most of us were in shock. Many still remember where they were and what they were doing. The day seemed surreal when I walked outside on the beautiful September morning, with blue skies, sunshine and birds cheerfully singing. 

I remember paying more attention when planes flew over my house months later and wondered if it was going to happen again.

