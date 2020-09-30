In honor of the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment the Moose Lake Star-Gazette will be reaching out to “Leading Ladies” in our community to find out what voting means to them. Each week until the October 29, 2020 edition of the Star-Gazette we will feature a submission. Writers are asked to keep their response to approximately 250 words, avoid party and candidate endorsements and focus instead on what the right to vote means to them.
This week we asked Katie Bloom, Moose Lake City Administrator.
What does the right to vote mean to you?
Only one hundred years ago, the 19th Amendment was passed. To me, this passage was a step in the right direction for women’s rights. When I vote, I think of the countless women that did not have a choice to do so and the women that fought so hard on our behalf.
Whether voting in person, or choosing to vote absentee, to me, voting is choosing the future of your city or township, school board, county, state, and finally, nation. These are decisions that I do not take lightly. I feel that it is important for individuals to do research to determine the direction that you feel our communities should go and where our tax dollars are being spent. Voting gives me the opportunity to have a say in who is making those important decisions.
In years’ past, Minnesota has had incredibly high voter turnout. In 2016, 74.8% of Minnesota residents cast a ballot. I encourage Minnesota residents to continue to do so. If you are uncomfortable physically going to your polling place, please contact your county’s auditor’s office to get an absentee ballot. Given the current pandemic, now is a crucial time for the people of the United States of America to choose our leaders and decision makers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.