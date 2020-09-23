In honor of the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment the Moose Lake Star-Gazette will be reaching out to “Leading Ladies” in our community to find out what voting means to them. Each week until the October 29, 2020 edition of the Star-Gazette we will feature a submission. Writers are asked to keep their response to approximately 250 words, avoid party and candidate endorsements and focus instead on what the right to vote means to them.
This week we asked Billie Jo Steen, Superintendent of Moose Lake Community Schools.
What does the right to vote mean to you?
“There never will be complete equality until women themselves help to make laws and elect lawmakers.” ~ Susan B. Anthony
One hundred years ago, women in the United States were guaranteed the right to vote with the passage of the Nineteenth Amendment to the Constitution. It is a right I hold dear and a responsibility I take seriously.
Abraham Lincoln referred to ours as a “government of the people, by the people, and for the people,” and the participation in selecting our leaders is the cornerstone of who we are as a nation. Voting gives me a voice in issues that impact myself, my family, and my community. When I’m casting a vote for a local school board member, I’m directly impacting the lives of children in my neighborhood. When I’m voting for township supervisors, county commissioners, and state legislators, I’m voting for people who make decisions about road maintenance, county ordinances, and state taxes. When I vote for national offices, I’m voting for individuals who will impact the role the United States plays on the world stage and issues such as health care, immigration, voting rights, and social security. When I vote, I am connected to all the Americans before me who believed their voice mattered and to the women who fought for decades to secure the right to vote for me and for my daughter.
When I vote, I am reminded of the greatness of our nation and our potential to realize our founding fathers’ dreams to form a more perfect Union where all our voices, male and female, are heard. This is what voting means to me and why I look forward to doing so on November 3rd.
