A few weeks ago I told you all of the adventure I had using a push mower for the first time. I then told you about the horror movie set I created in our yard with a chainsaw on a stick. Well, no sooner had I sent that chainsaw column and pages off to the printer did I find myself parked on the dreaded riding lawn mower.
That Tuesday I finished the paper and made it home by 5 p.m. This was something that was unheard of in my time as editor down south, but has become the norm now. I hopped out of my car fully expecting to head inside for supper and to mindlessly turn into a vegetable for a few hours before bed.
This was not the case, I got caught trying to sneak in the front door. Dad asked if I wanted to learn how to use the riding mower. That was what he said, but what I heard was please help, I am tired and don’t want to do anymore.
So, on the mower I climbed. Within the first two minutes I had gotten a tree branch caught in my hair, had a bug on me and almost fallen off the thing into a large dip in the lawn. Immediately I was almost in tears, but knew I needed to suck it up before I turned around, got caught crying and then got kicked off the mower by the tired grump who had tricked me into getting on the thing in the first place.
You see brain cancer and chemotherapy really takes a toll on the muscles and while Dad used to enjoy mowing he now gets tired of it quickly.
Lucky for us all, after I finished the lawn Mother Nature provided a fall like cold snap to hopefully prevent further adventure until the snowblower comes out.
Alanea White is the editor of the Moose Lake Star-Gazette. She can be reached by email at editor@mlstargazette.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.