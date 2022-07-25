I am busy watering, weeding, mulching and fertilizing my garden plants and waiting for the beautiful fresh produce. I have little cucumbers that are too little to pick yet. But I am so excited to taste that first batch of refrigerator pickles. The tomatoes love this hot weather and lots of blossoms are showing up. It is fun to see the little finches taking showers in the sprinkler water. I put a bucket lid on the ground in the garden and it’s fun to watch them take a bath. They come and sing to me when I weed. I think they are saying, “Hurry up lady we want water and you need to turn on the sprinkler.”
The Fire Department will be busy again when they help the city with National Night Out. This event will take place at 5 p.m. on August 2. It is a potluck so bring your best dish. The WRFD will be grilling brats and dogs. Beverages will be provided. Come out and meet your neighbors. The emergency vehicles will be out to see and prizes and fun will be happening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.