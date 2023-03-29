C

ongratulations to the Cromwell-Wright boys varsity basketball team for winning the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association Team Academic State championship for Class A. the team’s accomplishment was periodically displayed on the scoreboard at the Target Center during the state championship tournament this week. Way to go Cardinals! This is a high achievement, and we are very proud of all your hard work on and off the court.

