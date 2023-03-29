ongratulations to the Cromwell-Wright boys varsity basketball team for winning the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association Team Academic State championship for Class A. the team’s accomplishment was periodically displayed on the scoreboard at the Target Center during the state championship tournament this week. Way to go Cardinals! This is a high achievement, and we are very proud of all your hard work on and off the court.
Also, congratulations to Taya Hakamaki and the whole UMD Women’s Basketball team on making it to the NCAA finals in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, April 1, 2023 against Ashland. This will be the first time that UMD has made it to the national championship. Good luck girls.
A Farmer and Farm-Lover potluck will be held on Thursday, March 30 at the Carlton County Transportation Building at 1630 County Rd 61, Carlton. Join them and others who want to build a farm and food system and learn about the LSP’s Legislative priorities. Any questions? Call Kelly at 218-978-3829
Tri-Community Food Shelf in Cromwell will be participating in Minnesota FoodShare’s March Campaign that runs through April 9.
The Villa Vista/Cardinal Court will have their annual Good Friday worship services on Friday, April 7. Jennie will lead worship with music, readings, and a message, followed by a lovely brunch. Everyone is invited to attend.
SUMMER CAMP: For any community children who would like to attend bible camp this summer at either Camp Vermillion or Camp Hiawatha, Bethany Lutheran has funds available to defray the cost. For more camp information, visit vlmcamps.org. Contact Margie McCuskey at 713-569-4568 if interested. The Women of Bethlehem also have funds for camperships if needed or requested. Call Deb Levinski for more information at 218-260-7863
The Women of Bethlehem ELCA are looking for wedding dresses for their annual Mother-Daughter Tea on May 13. Dresses can be brought to the church and or models at the tea. Contact Bonnie Goerts for more information. We will also be displaying wedding pictures so check around for yours or your parents, kids, etc.
Highway 73 Corridor Study – Cromwell to Kettle River: Join us on Wednesday, April 5, for our Public Open House. The event will begin at 5 p.m. and can be attended both online and in-person at the Cromwell Pavilion,
To senior Sascha Korpela for being named to the academic all state team by the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association. She was also named to the All-State honorable mention team for her performance on the court. Congratulations, Sascha.
That’s all the news from the Edge of Wright. Remember: The past is in your head. The future is in your hands.
