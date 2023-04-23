The Ma & Pa Kettle Days meeting is 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 7. We encourage people to come to the meetings. We need volunteers to help keep the event going.  There are several areas where help will be needed for an hour or two.

Sympathy goes to the families of Gerald Marsyla and Sonia Rowe.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0