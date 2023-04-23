The Ma & Pa Kettle Days meeting is 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 7. We encourage people to come to the meetings. We need volunteers to help keep the event going. There are several areas where help will be needed for an hour or two.
Sympathy goes to the families of Gerald Marsyla and Sonia Rowe.
The Finnish Luncheon is noon on Wednesday, May 17 at the Kettle River senior center.
memories
When I was about 15 or 16, we bought some stemmed sherbet glasses for my mom. There were 12 glasses in the box and they were $2 per box.
One summer day, my sisters and I decided we should do something fancy for supper. We sent my brother to the store for some maraschino cherries and made some lemonade.
We waited for a while wondering why it was taking him so long since the store was only about one mile away. He finally arrived and said he decided to go to the store on his Pogo stick.
We served the lemonade with a cherry in those glasses with supper. We pretended they were cocktails. It was a fun time until my sister’s boyfriend came and thought we really were drinking cocktails.
MARCIA SARVELAis a resident of Kettle River. To submit items for the column she can be reached by phone at 218-273-4045 or send a letter at P O Box 175, Kettle River, MN 55757
