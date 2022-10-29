Every campaign letter I read tells me that Joe Candidate is “dedicated to hard working families and solving the complicated problems of our State and Country.” All candidates claim this, but when they are put into office, those promises are forgotten.
People of Minnesota ask yourself, who was running the show when the riots ensued and the 3rd precinct was burned to the ground? Who was running the show when small businesses owned by hard working families were destroyed during those riots? Who was running the show when big box stores remained open and small business owners were jailed or threatened with jail time if they did not follow unconstitutional mandates?
Do we want to continue exposing ourselves to the abuse of this governor and his attorney general, or do we want to elect leaders who will allow small businesses to flourish again, punish violent and repeat offenders, and defend our Police and our 2nd Amendment rights?
We have met many people at our farm stand who have moved to our area from “the cities.” The main reason, we are told, is that the cities are a horrible place to live. People don’t want to live and work there anymore. Who is to blame for this? The party currently in charge.
In District 11A, we have two choices this year: Jeff Dotseth, who will work to bring order back to our cities and State, or Pete Radosevich who will continue in lockstep with the Democrat agenda of leniency towards criminals and a jackboot on the heads of the law abiding hard working families.
I wish that everyone would consider the actions of the Democrat party over the last decade. Is this the party that is working for Americans? Tulsi Gabbard doesn’t think so.
She said it best recently: “... today’s Democrat party...stands for a government of, by, and for the powerful elite. If you can no longer stomach the direction that so-called woke Democrat party ideologues are taking our country, I invite you to join me.”
She’s leaving the party. Wake up Minnesota.
Sherida Nett
Kettle River
