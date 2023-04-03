he next Ma & Pa Kettle meeting is 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 2.
We need people to come to the meetings if the Ma & Pa Kettle Days is to continue happening.
The next city council meeting is 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 13. NOTE CHANGE IN DAY.
The first Finnish Luncheon is at noon on Wednesday, April 19 at the Kettle River Senior Center. We want to welcome all the snowbirds back. Join us for a good meal and a chance to visit with friends.
During my third year of nursing school, three of my friends and I rented an apartment about a mile from the hospital. We lived on the second floor and a doctor’s office was on the first floor. A mother with five children, ages of about 3 to 8, lived across the hall from us. The children really liked to visit with us.
Eventually, it came the time when we would start working afternoon and night shifts. When that happened, we would put a baby’s sleeping sign on our door so the children would know that we were sleeping and that we couldn’t play with them.
One of my roommates came back from visiting her parents and brought a baby duck back with her. The children really loved that duck.
One day, while a roommate was washing clothes with a wringer washing machine in the kitchen, she slipped on some spilled water and landed on that duck.
The children were really upset, so we had to have a funeral for the duck. They found a box to put it in and then we had to find a place for the burial. That was a little hard to find in our Chicago neighborhood, but we did find some dirt near the outside stairway to our apartment.
With a little work, we were able to dig a hole big enough for the box and then held the service for the duck. This did seem to help the children accept the death of the duck.
Often, when we were able, we worked with the doctor in his office. It was a different kind of experience for us. He would tell us stories of some of his different early experiences.
