Well, here it is – August. So far, our summer has gone well, as we haven’t had all the terrible weather disasters other parts of the country are experiencing. We are blessed to live in this area and can only hope for better times in the disaster areas. It’s also great to see so many of the hay fields all cut and bailed up. Our field was done between the rains with no rain on it at all. Great timing, Dave.
I am looking for volunteers to sit in the Little Red School and visit with folks at the Carlton County Fair on August 18, 19, 20, and 21. Please call me at 218-357-2385 or 808-366-6582 if you are willing to help. Or email me at jkh4president@gmail.com The shifts are usually for 2 – 3 hours.
