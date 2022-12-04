W
e live in such a giving community that sometimes we take for granted the individuals that step forward and quietly volunteer their time.
Thanks go to all of you who volunteer without anyone really seeing it and do not expect a thank you or a pat on the back. This week John Mikrot and “Johnson” strung the lights on the Christmas tree in front of city hall for the tree lighting for the community club.
One of the garden club ladies told me that they really appreciated Bruce Bohaty and Harold Blatz helping them with flower baskets and such. I know the fire department guys and gals do a lot of things for the city and community that people don’t realize. To all of you who volunteer without a thank you…I say thank you.
Letters from Santa Claus forms are available at Dave’s Oil, Northview Bank, and the city/fire hall for the kids to fill out and request a letter from the jolly fellow. Please stop in and get them. There is a drop off mail box outside of city hall. Or mail them to city hall at P O Box 125.
The Willow River Fire Department and EMS would like to thank everyone who made their annual fall gun raffle a success. Also, for another successful Willow River Gobble Wobble two mile Fun Run/Walk on Thanksgiving Day.
The Willow River Community Club is also collaborating with the WRFD to host a tree lighting at the fire hall/city hall. This will be on Dec. 2 gathering at 5:30 p.m. and tree lighting at 6 p.m. Hot chocolate, coffee and doughnuts will be enjoyed. Right after that you might like to enjoy a play. Just head on over to the Willow River School as the elementary students are putting on their first ever musical one-act play. The public performance is scheduled at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at the Willow River School auditorium. Admission is only $5 per person. Come and enjoy the children’s first performance.
The Willow River Community Club is planning Fun with Santa again this year. The date for all the fun is Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Willow River School. If you would like to have a booth at the craft fair at the school during Fun with Santa, please let Star Mikrot know. She has a Facebook page called “Craft Fair, Vendor Fairs, Fun Fairs and more” that can give you more information on this. The date for that is December 10, 2022 at the Willow River School during Fun with Santa. Also, on the same day is the Annual Christmas Bazaar at St. Mary’s Center in Willow River. There is so much fun happening in one day in our little city. The Annual Christmas Bazaar will be held at St. Mary’s Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
Note to residents who get city of Willow River water service. In the months of January, February, and March you will be required to read your own meters and send in the readings with your payment of your bill. Please use the bottom half of the bill card to record the reading. There will be a form on the back of it. Please remember to put your new five or six digit account number on the memo line of your check. If you get email bills, please check your email for information on this as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.