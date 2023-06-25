Volunteers

Celebrations of community are wonderful times for people to gather to see old friends and meet new ones. These celebrations just don’t happen unless there are volunteers willing to help. In my experience in volunteering I made some great friends. I learned more about the community and I also learned more about the history of the community and how it developed over the years.

