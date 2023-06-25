Celebrations of community are wonderful times for people to gather to see old friends and meet new ones. These celebrations just don’t happen unless there are volunteers willing to help. In my experience in volunteering I made some great friends. I learned more about the community and I also learned more about the history of the community and how it developed over the years.
Volunteers wear out and get tired. New ones need to come on board all the time and find new ways to show off the community you live in or are part of. Summer in the Midwest has many wonderful opportunities to celebrate our heritage. Join in.
Fourth of July
The Fourth of July is just around the corner. It’s our Independence Day to celebrate. John Adams, our second president, thought Independence Day ought to be “solemnized with pomp and parade, shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other from this time forward forever more.”
From 1776 to the present day, July Fourth has been celebrated as the birth of American independence. It was at that time Continental Congress declared the 13 colonies regarding themselves as a new nation, the United States of America, and was no longer part of the British Empire.
It may be a good idea to read the Declaration of Independence out loud this Fourth of July.
Ronald Regan reminded us that it’s the people, not the government, that makes America great. Do your part, be safe, pay tribute to our heritage.
Heavy Snow
This past winter the heavy and sometimes very wet snow weighed heavily on shrubs and trees. This spring there has been a lot of tree trimming going on and cleanup. At the same time there is a lot of wood being cut and chopped for fireplaces and outdoor fires. The cleanup helps a great deal with power lines, cable lines and telephone lines. Tree trimmers have had a very busy spring and it continues.
Graduation Time
High school, college, vocational schools, and for that matter all types of educational programs, have graduations. It’s a good time to celebrate and plan ahead.
There are many job opportunities for this years’ graduates. There are approximately two jobs available for every potential applicant. But are they qualified? Do they have a work ethic? They have to begin somewhere.
Getting a job with a company or organization may not be everything you wish for at the beginning. It’s experience that counts. You may have goals and that is very appropriate, but realization of those goals doesn’t come overnight.
You may have salary expectations that are not realized, but that doesn’t happen overnight either.
Be prepared and show that you have the right attitude, that you are willing to learn and climb the ladder.
You may have to sell yourself and show a potential employer all the ways you are valuable and willing to learn. Go the extra mile and accept the wage offered. As time goes on you will be paid what you are worth. Let them know you are flexible and will continue your education to meet the requirements.To graduates, I congratulate you on your accomplishments to date. In life you are going to find you are learning every day. Let that continue. Being an intern or apprentice is very worthwhile to discover possibilities of what you might enjoy for a career. Continue to work hard at whatever you do. There will be rewards.
