Volunteering is a great way to forge connections with your community as well as help keep organizations and events going. The Haunted Shack in Wrenshall has cut back the number of days they will be open this year due to a lack of volunteers last year. They need a variety of volunteers from simply taking tickets or helping park vehicles, to hay wagon drivers and actors to don spooky outfits and improve the scare factor for eager attendees.

The Moose Lake Triathlon is able to continue at the same level as in the past due to the help from the Rebels football team. The athletes volunteer for several necessary positions during the event. Maybe they can help out the Haunted Shack…

