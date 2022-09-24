Volunteering is a great way to forge connections with your community as well as help keep organizations and events going. The Haunted Shack in Wrenshall has cut back the number of days they will be open this year due to a lack of volunteers last year. They need a variety of volunteers from simply taking tickets or helping park vehicles, to hay wagon drivers and actors to don spooky outfits and improve the scare factor for eager attendees.
The Moose Lake Triathlon is able to continue at the same level as in the past due to the help from the Rebels football team. The athletes volunteer for several necessary positions during the event. Maybe they can help out the Haunted Shack…
I have volunteered in a variety of capacities over the years. I was involved in several levels at the local animal society, from board member to fund raising and later taking photos of the strays to help get them adopted. I also served on my kids hockey boards, taught Vacation Bible School and in their classes over the years.
I have noticed that people seem to be volunteering less and less over the years. Almost every organization and event advertises for more volunteers, from veterans organizations to Agate Days and other Moose Lake events, volunteers are an important part of keeping them alive.
Our animal shelter closed several years ago and a few volunteers banded together to rescue as many strays as they could by utilizing Facebook. They are in desperate need of one thing. Yep. Volunteers.
Yet, a handful of volunteers spend hours each week chasing down reports of stray animals around Carlton County, catching them, trying to find owners and often bringing them to their homes to take care of them until they can find a permanent solution.
These volunteers have families, kids in sports and full time jobs, yet they make the time to help the lost and injured strays.
I often brought my pre-school aged kids with me when I volunteered. My daughter is now a vet tech and has rescued her two dogs and three cats. She also met her husband while working at the animal shelter after she graduated high school.
Volunteering has many benefits. I made friends, got to know my kids’ friends better, learned new skills and more. I volunteered to teach a class on ancient Egypt when my daughter was in fourth grade or so. I threw myself into the experience. I dressed up as Cleopatra, complete with wig and makeup, brought in foods they ate, wrote hieroglyphics on “papyrus” and discussed mummification. Years later, a few of the boys still talked about how they pull the brains out of the nose for the mummification process. They teased each other and said don’t sneeze, your brains might come out. I just laughed and shook my head. At least they listened.
Other ways to connect to your community include attending school board, city or county board meetings. Better yet, join a board, make a difference. Volunteer.
Jamie Lund is the editor of the Moose Lake Star Gazette. She can be contacted at editor@mlstargazette.com or by calling (218) 485-4406
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.