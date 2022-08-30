hank you, thank you, to the folks that volunteered at the Little Red Schoolhouse at the Carlton County Fair this past week. Everyone reported having a great time visiting with former students, and the guests that came in the door. Also, thanks to the ADK for cleaning the school and getting things all set up.
Congratulations to Linda Larson and earning a Grand Championship ribbon at the Carlton County Fair for her appliqued quilt. She put in many, many hours of hand stitching which makes it even more amazing!
We are sorry to hear of the passing of Bob Besch, of Wright on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. There are no details for a service at this time.
The Cromwell – Wright School welcome all interested parties to the school on Wednesday, Aug. 24 for a conversation and update on the facility planning process. Share your opinions on the project scope, budget, and timeline. Tours starting at 5:30 p.m. with coffee and cookies to follow.
A Back-to-School open house will be 1:30 - 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 and seventh grade and new student orientation will take place at 3:15 p.m., while ECFE registration is 3 - 4 p.m.
If you are new to the area or know of students that are new, please register for school as soon as possible so they will be ready for classes on the first day, which is Sept. 6. Call 218-644-3737 for more information.
The schedule is set for the Cromwell Area Community Club Harvest Festival on Sept. 9, 10, 11, 2022. Look for posters at area businesses.
Here’s a riddle for summer: “You throw away the outside and cook the inside, then, you eat the outside and throw away the inside.” What did you eat? An ear of corn!
This week’s riddle: Pennie has five children: The first kid is named January. The second kid is named February, the third kid is named March and the fourth kid is named April. What is the name of the fifth kid?
That’s all the news from “The Edge of Wright.”
Have a great week and hope to see you at the Harvest Fest!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.