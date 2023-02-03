am a little over halfway through my first year as a shared superintendent for Willow River Area School and Barnum Public Schools and I can honestly say that I am enjoying the opportunity. I am not saying there have not been challenges and learning opportunities, but the positives definitely outweigh any negatives.
The communities of Willow River and Barnum are very similar. The parents, students, staff and community members are proud of their school district and show their support daily. I look forward to learning more about Barnum Public Schools this year, to include getting to know the staff and students who work and attend there.
As I mentioned, there have been some challenges this year for both districts. The first challenge we are facing is a shortage of bus and van drivers to transport our students to and from school.
We are lucky if we can find enough drivers to cover our regular routes, let alone drivers to take all the extracurricular trips. In fact, I have been elevated to bus driver in each district to help alleviate the gaps in finding drivers.
I respectfully ask our families to allow some grace with our transportation department. I can guarantee our drivers and supervisors are doing their very best to follow scheduled pick-up/drop-off times, but driver shortages, combined routes, stuck buses, and bad roads sometimes get in our way.
Another challenge this year, and every year for that matter, is the decision we make to cancel or delay school for inclement weather. Safety of our students and staff is my number one priority.
I also understand the importance of in person learning and the struggles for some families to find childcare in the event school is closed. Superintendents don’t make these decisions lightly. We rely on several organizations and each other to make the hard decision.
Willow River has already used their maximum allowable E-Learning Days, and Barnum is one day away. If we have to close school due to inclement weather, we will have a decision to make on how we should make up those days.
I am hopeful we will not have another winter storm that will force us to close school. Unfortunately, we are only in January, so there is that possibility.
I want to thank the incredible staff and school board members at both districts for their continued dedication to students and learning.
I know there will be challenges ahead, but I know if we work as a team, we can accomplish so much. As Helen Keller once said, “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.” Thank you for your continued support and for entrusting our schools with your precious child(ren).
William Peel, Superintendent of Barnum Public Schools and Willow River Area School
