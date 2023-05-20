I sure hope you remembered to pay your first half of your real estate taxes by the 15th. Seems our obligation is to pay, pay, pay! But I do appreciate owning property and all the benefits of living in the country all these decades.
My cancer update: I have now completed a couple of chemo treatments and will have a port put in, so, then I will sit back and see what comes. So far, except for the multiple needle jabs to try to find my veins, the treatments have been very relaxing in fact, I just hope they continue to be very bearable.
There will be a gathering of family and friends for Gail Dian Johnson, 73, on Saturday, May 21.
Congrats to Ed Raisanen and Sulo Walli for being included on the veterans Honor Flight to our U. S. capital on Saturday, May 13. These guys surely deserve their day in the sun visiting the memorials in D. C.
The Villa Vista-Cardinal Court Quilt Fundraiser will continue through the end of May. All proceeds will go to get “Alexa” in both dining rooms, activity room upstairs and the living room at the Villa. This is a big project and all donations go to the residents and their activities.
There will be a spring music concert at the school on May 31.
Also, you can check the school website for the upcoming sporting events.
Grandparents’ Day at the school will be on May 19. Come on out and support your grandchildren or if you don’t have kids in the school come and be with kids who don’t have a grandparent that is able to attend. It’s always a fun day.
The Cromwell-Wright Senior Class of 2023 will be honored at Bethany on Sunday May 21. All seniors will receive a quilt for a gift from the Bethany Quilters.
The Eagle Lake Cemetery Clean-up will be on May 24 at noon. Bring your yard tools.
Cromwell-Wright School Graduation is on May 26.
I’ve been asked to find out if anyone know the whereabouts of former community members: Wally Kissel. Walli is 93 years old and living out west and Bob Dahlquist, passed away on April 14, 2023. Please let me know if you have any additional information.
This week’s riddles: What is Sinistophobia? What gets wetter the more it dries?, How many hamburgers can you eat on an empty stomach? Give me a drink, and I will die. Feed me, and I’ll get bigger. What am I?
That’s all the news from the Edge of Wright. Remember: Let’s all get out and clean up our roadsides! Many hands make light work!!
