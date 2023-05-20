sure hope you remembered to pay your first half of your real estate taxes by the 15th.  Seems our obligation is to pay, pay, pay!  But I do appreciate owning property and all the benefits of living in the country all these decades.

 My cancer update:   I have now completed a couple of chemo treatments and will have a port put in, so, then I will sit back and see what comes.  So far, except for the multiple needle jabs to try to find my veins, the treatments have been very relaxing in fact,  I just hope they continue to be very bearable. 

