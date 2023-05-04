I just returned from a Happy Trails bus tour to Ohio and Kentucky to the Ark Adventure, Creation Museum, Cincinnati Botanical Gardens and Zoo, and a two and half hour dinner cruise riverboat on the Ohio River.  I was gone April 24-29. This is one of the places I have wanted to visit since I heard about the life-size Noah’s Ark.  I did not travel with a roommate, but there were 28 of us on the bus, so I was able to meet many new folks who became friends along the way.  

Everyone was so friendly and sensitive to my health issues. Traveling by coach bus is one of my favorite ways to travel. It’s so relaxing to just sit on the bus, melt into the seat and leave the driving and plans to the tour company.  

