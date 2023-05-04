I just returned from a Happy Trails bus tour to Ohio and Kentucky to the Ark Adventure, Creation Museum, Cincinnati Botanical Gardens and Zoo, and a two and half hour dinner cruise riverboat on the Ohio River. I was gone April 24-29. This is one of the places I have wanted to visit since I heard about the life-size Noah’s Ark. I did not travel with a roommate, but there were 28 of us on the bus, so I was able to meet many new folks who became friends along the way.
Everyone was so friendly and sensitive to my health issues. Traveling by coach bus is one of my favorite ways to travel. It’s so relaxing to just sit on the bus, melt into the seat and leave the driving and plans to the tour company.
I have taken many trips this way and took my grandkids on many of them over the years. I kept busy in the back of the bus doing my craft projects. My hands are never idle.
Our sympathy to the family of Al Elmer, of Cromwell who passed away on April 24, 2023.
This coming weekend is filled with activities. Saturday will be the Coronation of King Charles III, Don Oman’s memorial service, at Bethany on May 6, 2023, benefit for Fallon Dahl and the Kentucky Derby.
The Wrong Days in Wright Committee has been meeting at Kalli’s Place preparing for Wrong Days on July 14-16. Call Linda Kalli at 218-380-8987 for more information or to help volunteer. The next meeting will be on May 3, at Kalli’s Place at in Wright.
There will be a Cinco de Mayo open house party on Thursday, May 4 at the Cromwell Pavilion. Feel free to bring an item to share.
There will be a pancake breakfast and silent auction for Fallon Dahl on Saturday, May 6 at the Cromwell Pavilion. Fallon is the daughter of Patrick and Lily Dahl of Cromwell. She has been diagnosed with a very rare form of brain tumor. An account has also been established at the Northview Bank in Cromwell. Checks can be made out to the Fallon Dahl Benefit Fund.
Senior Award Banquet will be Monday, May 8, 2023. Members of the class of 2023 eat for free, all other guests/presenters will cost $5 each.
Weather has created many changes to the schedules so to get the most up to date spring sports schedules will be listed on the Cromwell-Wright school website.
Teacher Appreciation Week is May 8-12. We thank all our teachers for their dedication to the children in our communities.
Ken Kangas is collecting photos and military information on folks that were from the Cromwell Wright area and want to know if you could send him any military photos and information of when, and where they served. Send photos and information to Ken Kangas, 2470 Granlund Rd, Cromwell, 55726. The binders are also available to be viewed at the Cromwell History Club at the Cardinal Court on the ground floor.
This week’s Riddle: What is the only word in the English language that begins and ends with the letters “und”?
That’s all the news from the Edge of Wright. Remember: “Youth is the gift of nature, but age is a work of art.” – Stanislaw Jerzy Lec.
