ob’s Eulogy by JKH Continued: Last Thursday, I was subbing in the fifth Grade in Floodwood, and I wanted the kids to know that my husband had died so I might be a bit sad, but I also told them that I experienced a miracle today. I told them that I had misplaced the book; “WILD” that I had been reading when school started, and when I walked into their room there it was on the teacher’s desk. It took a few seconds, but then a boy came up to me, gave me a hug and said that finding that book was not a miracle, it was a coincidence. Then he continued: “Now, if your husband came back to life, that would be a miracle.”
Bob was about the most low maintenance guy I ever knew. He never asked for much and gave so much back. He always wanted me and the boys to do what we wanted and worked hard all his life to help make it happen.
We met as a result of my mother selling Avon to one of Bob’s neighbors. He happened to be at Kisler’s when she came there and after a few minutes he asked my mom if she thought I would go out with him. She said he would have to ask me himself, but she did tell me she had talked to this nice young man from Wright, so I sent him a Christmas card and my phone number, and we went out on our first date. We went to the Jade Fountain in Duluth, and both ordered liver and onions for our meal. I guess I thought he must be a pretty good catch since we both loved liver and onions.
We were married five months later on May 30, 1970, and our life together began on his family farm north of Wright. Incidentally, it was Wil Tamminen who called Bob to come and work at the Match Mill and he also made the motion at the school board to hire me in 1968. Without Wil’s participation in our lives, we probably wouldn’t even be here today.
The CACC Hunter’s Supper is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 4, at the Cromwell Park Pavilion. Additional helpers are needed. If you are interested and can help, please contact Deb Switzer @ 218-340-1968 or email debswitzer@hotmail.com.
Red Bird Bazaar will be held from 9 a.m.- 2:p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Cromwell/Wright School.
All area veterans are invited to the Villa Vista on Veterans Day, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. for their annual vet’s program and stay for lunch. There will also be a program at the school 1 p.m. for all veterans.
It was great to see an article on the last page of the October-November issue of the Women Today Magazine featuring Virginia Olesiak Wickstrom. She was Queen of the Carlton County Fair back in the late 1950’s.
Lastly, be sure to vote. And if you still have your mail in ballot, be sure to have someone witness your vote as they need to be witnessed this time.
Last week’s riddle: How can a man who shaves several times a day still sport a long beard? He’s a Barber.
This week’s Riddles: What smells the best at a Thanksgiving dinner? If April showers bring May flowers, what do May flowers bring?
That’s all the news from the Edge of Wright and don’t forget to turn your clocks back on Sunday, Nov. 6, for the end of Daylight-Saving Time.
