B

ob’s Eulogy by JKH Continued: Last Thursday, I was subbing in the fifth Grade in Floodwood, and I wanted the kids to know that my husband had died so I might be a bit sad, but I also told them that I experienced a miracle today.  I told them that I had misplaced the book; “WILD” that I had been reading when school started, and when I walked into their room there it was on the teacher’s desk. It took a few seconds, but then a boy came up to me, gave me a hug and said that finding that book was not a miracle, it was a coincidence.  Then he continued: “Now, if your husband came back to life, that would be a miracle.” 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0